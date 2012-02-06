Latest News

SJHS Hall of Fame inductees named

The inaugural class of inductees for the St. Johns High School Athletic Hall of Fame has been selected. This group, chosen by the Hall of Fame committee, includes individuals and teams that made significant contributions to the success of the school’s athletic program.

The inductees include: Jim Makarauskas, Paul Sternburgh, Beth Swears, the 1949, 1950 and 1951 football teams, the 1978-79 boys swim team, Dale Knight, Gina Mazzolini, Anne (Brocker) Pierson, Jenny (Poff) Pruett and Levi Rost.

“The Hall of Fame will recognize both individuals and teams for exemplary accomplishments, contributions and service to St. Johns High School Athletics,” said Director of Athletics Chris Ervin. “We look forward to enshrining this impressive inaugural class and many more in the future to celebrate the history and tradition of St. Johns athletics.”

The inaugural class will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 9. The event will begin with a “Welcome Back Ceremony,” followed by recognition at the football game against Mason.

Tickets for the induction ceremony will go on sale through the St. Johns Activities Office.

Information on the inductees below provided by St. Johns athletics:

Coaches

Jim Makarauskas: Former swim and dive coach who coached the boys for 25 seasons and the girls for 16 seasons; coached a combined 49 seasons as head coach and assistant coach over a 40 year stretch; honored with MISCA’s Matt Mann Award (’98); inducted into the Michigan High School Coaches Hall of Fame (’09).

Paul Sternburgh: Current golf coach who has coached the boys for 36 seasons; inducted into Michigan Intercollegiate Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame (’11); previously coached softball for 19 years earning a 363-140 overall record.

Beth Swears: Former basketball coach who coached the girls for 26 seasons earning a 380-199 overall record; Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan Coach of the Year (’90); inducted into the BCAM Hall of Fame (’07).

Teams

1949, ’50 & ’51 Football Teams: Completed three consecutive undefeated seasons with a 26 game winning streak; inducted into the Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame (’06). Team was coached by Terry Carey.

1978-79 Boys Swim Team: Completed 11-1 season and earned first conference championship in school history; outscored its opponents by average of 42 points per meet; finished in 7th place in the state. Team was coached by Jim Makarauskas.

Student-Athletes

Dale Knight (Football, Basketball): Earned 13 varsity letters during high school; four-year starter in football; member of the 1952 Michigan State University Football national championship team; member of the 1953 MSU Big Ten and Rose Bowl championship team; 1950 SJHS graduate.

Gina Mazzolini (Girls Basketball, Volleyball): First ever SJHS Female Athlete of the Year (’74); four-year letter winner at Central Michigan University in basketball and volleyball; inducted into the CMU Athletic Hall of Fame (’92); 1974 SJHS graduate.

Anne (Brocker) Pierson (Girls Basketball, Track and Field): SJHS Female Athlete of the Year (’89); All-State basketball player (’88); four-year letter winner at Canisius College; inducted into the Canisius Athletic Hall of Fame (’05); 1989 SJHS graduate.

Jenny (Poff) Pruett (Basketball, Softball): SJHS Female Athlete of the Year (’05); Current SJHS record holder in assists, steals, 3-point field goals, free throw percentage and second in points scored; Runner up in Miss Basketball Award (’04); two-time All-State in softball; played basketball collegiately at Michigan State University and Ohio University; 2005 SJHS graduate.

Levi Rost (Basketball, Baseball): Basketball standout who played two years at Lansing Community College and earned junior college All-American honors; played two years at Western Michigan University earning All-MAC honors; played professionally in Europe for 10 seasons; 2001 SJHS graduate.

Donations to the Hall of Fame

Although associated with St. Johns Public Schools, the St. Johns High School Athletic Hall of Fame is privately funded with the support of local community members and businesses. Individuals and businesses interested in making a donation to this effort are urged to contact the SJHS Activities Office at (989) 227-4134 or view the Hall of Fame website at www.sjredwings.org/athletics.

News From the Trail

As part of a service project, students from MSU under the direction of Dr. Chuck Nelson will be conducting a survey along the Fred Meijer Clinton-Ionia-Shiawassee Trail in Ovid, St. Johns, Fowler, Pewamo and Muir on September 10 and 11.

According to Dr. Nelson, teams of two or three students will be at each site in four hour blocks on both of these days. They will be counting trail visitors going in the same direction.

Surveys are done on paper/clipboard by the trail user, and there is no name or other identifying info gathered. Valuable information will be gathered that will provide us with an objective snapshot of trail use and users and suggestions for improvement. Similar surveys of this type have been utilized to great effect on the Little Traverse Wheelway (Cheboygan to Petoskey trail), the North Central State Trail and the Northwest State Trail.

So if you are using the trail in these areas this weekend, please welcome these students and assist them in their service project.

Author to visit the Briggs – Thursday, September 15

Best-selling author Wade Rouse will be visiting Briggs District Library on Thursday, September 15 at 7:00p.m. Mr. Rouse is the author of several memoirs, including At Least in the City Someone Would Hear Me Scream, an hilarious account of his move with his partner from the “big city” to Saugatuck, Michigan.

Mr. Rouse will be speaking at the library about his first novel, the international best-seller, The Charm Bracelet, written under the pen name Viola Shipman. The use of that name, and the novel itself, is a tribute to the author’s Ozarks grandmother, Viola Shipman, who he grew up alongside. That strong sense of family is also prevalent in the novel, which tells the story of three generations of women who reconnect through the stories of each charm on an heirloom charm bracelet.

The evening with Mr. Rouse is the conclusion of the Briggs Reads! program, a summer-long event in which the library selects a book for its patrons to read and then hosts an event with the book’s author. Past events included visits by Michigan authors Lori Nelson Spielman, author of The Life List, and Julie Lawson Timmer, author of Five Days Left. The Briggs Reads! program is generously sponsored by the Briggs Library Friends group.

Leonard hosts Kangas at state Capitol



Sheriff Wayne Kangas attends 9/11 ceremony with lawmaker

State Rep. Tom Leonard welcomed Clinton County Sheriff Wayne Kangas to the Michigan state Capitol on Thursday for the 9/11 ceremony. Hosted each year by the Michigan House of Representatives, the ceremony marked the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on America, and also paid recognition to the service of the three Michigan military members and 12 Michigan first responders who have lost their lives in the last year.

“I am especially honored to have a pillar of our community join me today in honoring the victims of 9/11 as well as the first responders who put their lives on the line every day,” said Rep. Leonard, R-DeWitt.

Voices of Hope for Children Luncheon

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children invites you to connect and support their mission of service on behalf of Clinton County children who are involved in court proceedings due to abuse or neglect.

The Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, October 5th. Registration Begins: 11:45 a.m with the lunch and program being held from Noon until 1:00 p.m. This will take place at The Emerald Golf Course, 2300 W. Maple Rapids Road, St. Johns.

CASS is grateful to he Emerald Golf Course for underwriting the costs of the 2016 Voices for Children Luncheon.

The event is free. RSVP here

And don’t forget CASA’s mums sale on September 24

Visit them at the St. Johns Farmers Market on Saturday, September 24th for their 2nd Annual Mums for CASA Sale.

There will be a beautiful selection of mums of various sizes and colors to choose from.

Thanks go out to Simpson Brothers Greenhouse of Ovid for supplying the beautiful mums.

Spray Park closing for the season

For those looking to make plans within the next few weeks, the Spray Park will be closing for the season on Sunday, September 18th at 8:00 PM.

The City of St. Johns hopes that everyone has been enjoying the spray park and would like to thank everyone who helped to make it such a great season.

The Spray Park is scheduled to open on Memorial Day Weekend, 2017.

Mint City Singers

Looking for some fun this fall? Do you like to sing? Join us!

The Mint City Singers are looking for new faces! Join in on Monday nights 7-8:30 pm and see what fun it can be.

We practice at the First United Methodist Church, located at 200 E. State St., St. Johns, MI.

We are a branch of CCAC, which receives financial support from MICACA. Call Ellen at 989-237-5775 for more info.