Garage Sale

The Care A Van is having a large garage sale on September 15, 16, and 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. It will be held in Bath, MI, at 4646 Clark Road. This is a fund raiser for the Care A Van Program. For more information, call 989-668-0617, Extension 2.

Ice cream social coming up – Sunday, September 11

The Eureka Christian Church at 2619 E. Maple Rapids Road, Eureka, will be hosting its annual Ice Cream Social, Sunday, September 11th from 4:30 to 6:30 pm.

Come and enjoy sloppy joes, hot dogs, homemade and store bought ice cream, and a piece of pie or cake.

Bring your family and friends. Cost: Free Will Offering

Two or More Christian Church begins Thursday Night Bible Study – September 15

Two or More Christian Church begins the 2016-2017 year with Thursday Night Bible Study.

This year the group will meet starting on September 15, at 6:00 pm at 915 W State Street, St. Johns at the Masonic Lodge building.

They have the honor of Rev. Bill Tate leading the group in a discussion of the book, “The Spirit of the Disciplines: Understanding How God Changes Lives”.

All are welcome to join us as we discover Jesus’ Kingdom and put into practice the confidence we have in him, observe the outcome, and learn how to do better in what we believe he would have us do.

Books are available to participants. Bring your Bible, and join them.

Wilson Center hosts concert

The Wilson Collective is excited to announce its first concert of the 2016-17 season. One of the world’s premiere brass quintets, the Millennium Brass, will be giving a special concert in St. Johns on Thursday, September 15 starting at 7:00 p.m. in the beautiful/historic Wilson Center Auditorium.

The Millennium Brass is made up of five of America’s finest brass players – all recognized throughout the world as leading virtuoso on their instruments. Members include on trumpet – Vince DiMartino and Richard Illman, horn – Lisa Ormston-Bontrager, trombone – Scott Hartman, and on tuba – Marty Erickson.

Lisa Ormston-Bontrager is originally from St. Johns where she graduated from St. Johns High School in the late 1970’s, going on and distinguishing herself as one of the nation’s leading French Horn educators and performers, still highly sort after as a clinician throughout the world, while currently a Distinguished Professor of Music at Penn State University where she received the 2008 Faculty Scholar Medal for the Arts and Humanities.

Admission to the concert will be $10 – Adult and $5 – Students, paid at the door. The Wilson Center Auditorium is located at 101 W. Cass St. in downtown St. Johns, just south of the Court House. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for this general seating event.

Briggs Library News

A Splendiferous Birthday Celebration for Roald Dahl– We will be celebrating Roald Dahl’s 100th Birthday! Children ages 7-10 are invited to share scrumdiddilyumptious cake, frothbungling ice cream, phizz-whizzing games, stories, movie clips, and more on Tuesday, September 13th, 7-7:45 pm. Registration is open now!

An Evening with Best-Selling Author Wade Rouse -Author Wade Rouse will be at Briggs Library this Thursday, September 15, to discuss his internationally best-selling novel, “The Charm Bracelet.” The novel was published under the name Viola Shipman in homage to Mr. Rouse’s grandmother, whose own charm bracelet and the stories she would tell about it, inspired the story. The public is welcome to this free event, which has been generously sponsored by the Briggs Library Friends Group. Light refreshments will be available starting at 6:30p.m., and Mr. Rouse will begin speaking at 7:00p.m. Registration is appreciated and is now available.

Bookaholics Book Club – The Bookaholics will not officially meet in September, but we will be reading “The Charm Bracelet” in preparation for the author’s visit to the library on September 15. Our October selection is “The Secret History” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Donna Tartt. The novel is rather long, so copies are now available. The Bookaholics is an open club, and new members are always welcome.

LEGO Block Party – Our LEGO Block Party will return on Tuesday, October 18 from 6:30-7:30p.m. We will supply the LEGO and Duplo blocks, so there will be plenty of creative, problem-solving fun to be had by all ages. Registration is required and opens on Tuesday, September 20.

Pre-Reader Storytime “Fall Mixed Up” – Independent listeners ages 4, 5 & 6 are welcome to join in the seasonal fun on Thursday evenings, 6:30-7pm from October 20th to November 17th. We will share autumn stories, crafts, music and games. Registration is required and begins on Thursday, September 22nd. We will “fall” into fun!

Toddler Program – Ages 2-3 with adult participation. Wednesday mornings, 10:30-11 am, October 26th – November 16th (4 week session). Registration is required and begins Wednesday, September 28th.

Junior Reader – “United Nations: A World Peace Maker” 2nd – 4th graders are invited to attend. Monday, October 24th, 6:30-7:30pm. There will be a “how can you be an advocate for peace” discussion, a craft and snack. A questionnaire will be available at the circulation desk or online. Registration is required and begins Monday, September 26th.

Adult Summer Reading Program – A big “Thank You!” to all who joined in this year’s Adult Summer Reading Program. We had our highest participation rate in years, so thank you for coming to the library, attending programs, signing up for library cards, and earning those homemade scratch tickets. They will be back next year for another summer of fun and prizes! And we certainly would not have been as successful without our amazing sponsors: Applebee’s of St. Johns, Biggby Coffee of St. Johns, Iron House Fitness Center, Modern Concepts Salon & Spa, NCG Cinema, and Schuler Books all donated prizes for our program. Thank you to all! The Briggs Library Friends Group was also instrumental to our success; we were able to give away a lot of tasty treats thanks to their very generous support.

Staff Picks – If you are looking for a good book to read here is a list of titles that Library staff enjoyed or found informative in the last month. Fiction: “The Rain Sparrow” by L. Goodnight, “Once Upon a Wine” by B. Kendrick, “Space Between Sisters” by M. McNear, “Sunshine Beach” by W. Wax, “Before the Fall” by N. Hawless, “Panacea” by F. Paul Wilson, “The Weekenders” by Mary Kay Andrews. Nonfiction: “Balanced and Barefoot” by A. Hanscom, “Best Dump & Freeze Treats” by M. Sweeney, “Half-Yard Kids: Sew 20 colorful Toys…” by D. Shore, “100 Weekend Projects Anyone Can Do” by V. Johnson. Miss Marie’s Juvenile Picks: “Ollie’s Odyssey” by W. Joyce, “Red: True Story of Red Riding Hood” by L. Shurtliff, “Raymie Nightingale” by K. DiCamillo, “Best Worst Thing” by K. Lane, “Good Morning Yoga: a pose-by-pose wake up story” by M. Gates, “Good Night Yoga: a pose-by-pose bedtime story” by M. Gates.

******

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879

Why should you get a flu shot?

Are you still on the fence when it comes to getting a flu shot? If so, don’t wait too long to make up your mind, because like it or not, flu season is right around the corner.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are many good reasons why everyone, age six months and older, should get a seasonal flu shot. Here are just a few:

– Reason #1: A bout of the flu can make you quite miserable and put you out of commission for up to a week. Symptoms may include high fever, chills, headache, extreme tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches, and even vomiting and diarrhea. Why take the chance?

– Reason #2: Children less than six months of age are too young to get a flu vaccine, so the best way to protect them is to vaccinate those around them, including parents, family members, and those who care for them.

– Reason #3: Contrary to what some may think, receiving the flu vaccine does not “give” the person the flu.

– Reason #4: Research has shown that the absolute best way to prevent the flu and it’s potentially life-threatening complications is for everyone, including healthy people, age six months and older, to get vaccinated.

– Reason #5: For those at high-risk for developing serious flu complications, such as the elderly, young children, pregnant women, those with weakened immune systems, and people with certain health conditions, vaccination is especially important.

– Reason #6: It’s never been more convenient to get the flu vaccine. It’s available at a variety of places, including your doctor’s office, many pharmacies, or the Mid-Michigan District Health Department.

Mid-Michigan District Health Department participates with the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program, as well as many types of insurances. We offer Fluzone High Dose, preservative-free options and the “regular” flu shot. Please call your nearest branch office for more information, to see if we participate with your insurance, or to schedule an appointment.

Clinton County Branch, 1307 E. Townsend Road, St. Johns, 989-224-2195.

You may also visit www.mmdhd.org for more information.

Soup kitchen to make stops in area

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, September 13 and at

– Beacon of Hope/First Baptist Church, 512 S. US 27, St. Johns, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 13 and at

– Carson City United Methodist Church, 119 E. Elm St., Carson City, Thursday, September 15 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m, and at

– Pompeii United Methodist Church, 135 W. Burton, Pompeii, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, September 15.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764

Mark Your Calendar

Tim Skubick to Speak at CCEA Forum – September 14

******

Club Out Cancer Golf Scramble

Saturday, September 17 at 1 p.m. – sponsored by Relay for Life of Clinton County at The Emerald Golf Course.

******

First Baptist to present Getty concert – Friday, September 30

To order Tickets please call the church office at (989)224-3110 or visit their website: www.stjohnsfbc.com