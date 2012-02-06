Depression – major depressive disorder

by Maralyn Fink

Today’s information comes to us from the Mayo Clinic

Definition

Depression is a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest. Also called major depressive disorder or clinical depression, it affects how you feel, think and behave and can lead to a variety of emotional and physical problems. You may have trouble doing normal day-to-day activities, and sometimes you may feel as if life isn’t worth living.

More than just a bout of the blues, depression isn’t a weakness and you can’t simply “snap out” of it. Depression may require long-term treatment. But don’t get discouraged. Most people with depression feel better with medication, psychological counseling or both.



Symptoms

Although depression may occur only one time during your life, usually people have multiple episodes of depression. During these episodes, symptoms occur most of the day, nearly every day and may include:

– Feelings of sadness, tearfulness, emptiness or hopelessness

– Angry outbursts, irritability or frustration, even over small matters

– Loss of interest or pleasure in most or all normal activities, such as sex, hobbies or sports

– Sleep disturbances, including insomnia or sleeping too much

– Tiredness and lack of energy, so even small tasks take extra effort

– Changes in appetite — often reduced appetite and weight loss, but increased cravings for food and weight gain in some people

– Anxiety, agitation or restlessness

– Slowed thinking, speaking or body movements

– Feelings of worthlessness or guilt, fixating on past failures or blaming yourself for things that aren’t your responsibility

– Trouble thinking, concentrating, making decisions and remembering things

– Frequent or recurrent thoughts of death, suicidal thoughts, suicide attempts or suicide

– Unexplained physical problems, such as back pain or headaches

For many people with depression, symptoms usually are severe enough to cause noticeable problems in day-to-day activities, such as work, school, social activities or relationships with others. Other people may feel generally miserable or unhappy without really knowing why.

Depression symptoms in children and teens

Common signs and symptoms of depression in children and teenagers are similar to those of adults, but there can be some differences.

In younger children symptoms of depression may include sadness, irritability, clinginess, worry, aches and pains, refusing to go to school, or being underweight.

In teens symptoms may include sadness, irritability, feeling negative and worthless, anger, poor performance or poor attendance at school, feeling misunderstood and extremely sensitive, using drugs or alcohol, eating or sleeping too much, self-harm, loss of interest in normal activities, and avoidance of social interaction.

Children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can demonstrate irritability without sadness or loss of interest. However major depression can occur with ADHD.

Depression symptoms in older adults

Depression is not a normal part of growing older, and it should never be taken lightly. Unfortunately, depression often goes undiagnosed and untreated in older adults, and they may feel reluctant to seek help. Symptoms of depression may be different or less obvious in older adults, such as:

– Memory difficulties or personality changes

– Physical aches or pain

– Fatigue, loss of appetite, sleep problems, aches or loss of interest in sex — not caused by a medical condition or medication

– Often wanting to stay at home, rather than going out to socialize or doing new things

– Suicidal thinking or feelings, especially in older men

When to see a doctor

If you feel depressed, make an appointment to see your doctor as soon as you can. If you’re reluctant to seek treatment, talk to a friend or loved one, a health care professional, a faith leader, or someone else you trust.

When to get emergency help

If you think you may hurt yourself or attempt suicide, call 911 or your local emergency number immediately.

Also consider these options if you’re having suicidal thoughts:

– Call your mental health specialist.

– Call a suicide hotline number — in the U.S., call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255). Use that same number and press “1” to reach the Veterans Crisis Line.

– Seek help from your primary doctor or other health care provider.

– Reach out to a close friend or loved one.

– Contact a minister, spiritual leader or someone else in your faith community.

If a loved one or friend is in danger of attempting suicide or has made an attempt:

– Make sure someone stays with that person

– Call 911 or your local emergency number immediately

– Or, if you can do so safely, take the person to the nearest hospital emergency room

Risk factors

By Mayo Clinic Staff Depression often begins in the teens, 20s or 30s, but it can happen at any age. More women are diagnosed with depression than are men, but this may be due in part because women are more likely to seek treatment.

Factors that seem to increase the risk of developing or triggering depression include:

– Certain personality traits, such as low self-esteem and being too dependent, self-critical or pessimistic

– Traumatic or stressful events, such as physical or sexual abuse, the death or loss of a loved one, a difficult relationship, or financial problems

– Childhood trauma or depression that started when you were a teen or child

– Blood relatives with a history of depression, bipolar disorder, alcoholism or suicide

– Being lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender in an unsupportive situation

– History of other mental health disorders, such as anxiety disorder, eating disorders or post-traumatic stress disorder

– Abuse of alcohol or illegal drugs

– Serious or chronic illness, including cancer, stroke, chronic pain or heart disease

– Certain medications, such as some high blood pressure medications or sleeping pills (Talk to your doctor before stopping any medication.)

This week’s Mystery Photo

Where is this?

Can you tell us where this is located? Drop us a line at mail@sjindy.com.

402 Meadowview Dr.

The current owners are Bruce and Gladys Irish. A previous owner is Charles Montague.

A Look Back – Elections in 1968

Barry Clark Bauer

Clinton County Clerk Ernest E. Carter (right) is shown checking primary election ballots with Alden (Al) Haight (center), Clinton County News business manager, and John Hannah, mechanical superintendent.

A second complexity in producing Clinton County ballots was new county supervisor districts that crossed township lines. There are 11 such districts. Rotation of names is the most time consuming operation for the printer. County News mechanical supt. John W. Hannah said, “Ballots for some precincts were run through the press eight times.” Adding to the confusion was the way Clinton County falls in State House of Representatives districts and in Congressional districts.

In the legislature, part of Clinton is in the 88th Representative District, and part in the 87th District. Both districts have eight candidates running for Republican nomination. The names were rotated. The 88th has only one Democrat, but the 87th lists two. Names of the two were rotated.

In Congress, a portion of Clinton falls in the Third District where one Republican and two Democrats are competing, while another part is in the Sixth District where only one Republican and one Democrat are on the ballot. In the latter case, rotating names isn’t a factor.

Then there are the 11 supervisor districts. Four have unopposed candidates, but seven have races, with as many as four candidates. All four names were rotated.

“Sound complicated,” John Hannah said mid-way through processing the ballots? “I hope they have plenty of room in state institutions, because they just may need it for the people who are printing these ballots.”

Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – Dog Ingests Gorilla Glue and Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Let this serve as a warning to any pet parent (or parent in general, really) that has Gorilla Glue in their households: keep it far away from anyone or anything that could get to it.

Case in point: A 6-month-old puppy named Lake ingested the extra-strength glue and started vomiting. Lake’s owner called her veterinarian, Dr. Leonardo Baez, DVM, of Midtown Vets in Oklahoma City, Okla., who told them emergency surgery would have to be performed.

“Gorilla Glue is a polyurethane,” Baez explains, “so as soon as it makes contact with anything that is liquid, it begins expanding.” In the case of Lake, the glue was expanding inside of her stomach at a rapid volume.

The vets performed the surgery (which took roughly 45 minutes) and removed the glue, which had formed into a perfect mold of Lake’s stomach. Lake, who was given antibiotics and IV fluids, is now recovering well after the health scare. Baez shares that the dog is already up and running and eating again.

While Lake was lucky, Baez notes that it could have been worse if the glue had gotten stuck in the dog’s esophagus, which could have been fatal. The continually-expanding glue could tear vital tissues if not removed in time. That’s why if a dog does ingest Gorilla Glue, it’s vital that a pet parent takes them in for emergency care. As Baez simply puts it, “Gorilla Glue equals surgery.”

Baez says that dogs eating Gorilla Glue is, unfortunately, not an uncommon occurence and notes that it has a sweet taste that seems to appeal to curious pups. He hopes that the Gorilla Glue company will put a stronger word of warning about the possible risks that the product provides for pets and children alike.

Letters – Lost blanket

Our brown velour throw was lost at the city park on Wednesday, August 31, following the music at the park.

If found, please contact LaRene at 989-224-6973. This is part of a set.

Thank you for returning it, and we will be happy to pick it up.

Rowlan Smith

Maralyn’s Pet Corner – Is It Safe for Your Cat to Eat Bugs?

It doesn’t take a devoted cat or dog person to let you know just how different these two species are—the signs are all around us. While dogs are considered “man’s best friend” and have been domesticated, the social contract between cats and people has a few gray areas. It’s as if cats considered our offer of being fed and having a warm place to sleep and answered, “Ok, we’ll take care of the rodents, but as for the rest of that stuff—you’re on your own.”

While we might view photographs and artwork containing dogs as the picture of domesticity, images of felines often seem to have the auspices of a wild predator lurking just beneath the surface. In our modern world, we’ve indeed taken the cat out of the jungle (or desert, to be precise), but we haven’t been as successful in taking the jungle out of our cats. Whether your cat is always crouched in a corner waiting to attack your feet as your walk by or bringing the spoils of an outdoor hunt to your welcome mats and carpets (or to your bed!), even the cutest moggy is a little wild-at-heart.

Cats love to hunt. They love to stalk, chase, and catch. And having a constantly filled food dish doesn’t seem to quell this desire one bit. For cats living indoors, where wild game is scarce, many will go for the next best thing: insects.

Why Do Cats Chase Bugs?

Chasing bugs is a lot more fun than a feather tied to a stick or a ball with a bell inside. Such cat toys don’t speak to the inner panther in your cat the way that a living creature desperate to preserve its life does, so it’s not surprising that cats just plain love hunting insects. But is this practice harmful to a cat’s health?

According to Dr. Meghan Herron, veterinarian and clinical assistant professor of behavioral medicine at Ohio State University, hunting often has little to do with hunger.

“[Small numbers of] insects don’t provide a major protein source, which is what cats need to eat to survive, as they are obligate carnivores.”

The term obligate carnivore, or true carnivore, is defined as an animal that must eat animal source or protein to survive. Other mammals that are obligate carnivores exist on both the land and in the sea, and include minks, tarsiers, dolphins, seals, sea lions, and walruses. Non-mammal obligate carnivores include rainbow trout, salmon, hawks, eagles, crocodilians, and many snakes and amphibians.

Compared to other mammals of a similar size, cats have a vastly shorter intestinal tract. Raw meat requires very little in the way of digestion (in comparison to grass, for example) to draw out essential nutrients, and over time cats have lost the ability to process carbohydrates that come from plant matter and other sources.

Cats require a high amount of protein to survive, and they get the sugars they need primarily via gluconeogenesis, which utilizes protein, rather than carbohydrates, to make glucose. Pet owners who are vegetarian or vegan sometimes opt to mimic their diet for their pets. While a dog might survive, or possibly even thrive, on a vegetarian diet, this is a downright dangerous diet for cats unless it is heavily fortified and should be avoided. Pet owners who are vegetarian need to accept the fact that their pets’ diets aren’t a matter of conscience or a lifestyle choice—they’re simply nature designed and need to be respected.

So, this bug hunting phenomenon seems to have its basis in behavior and not biology.

“Mostly, I think the chasing and eating of bugs is both fun and instinctual, as bugs are quickly moving small things and cat’s brains are programmed to chase,” says Dr. Herron. “Since they are not quite as well domesticated as their canine counterparts, this innate desire to hunt and practice predatory behavior through play is still quite active in domestic cats.”

But can eating bugs make your cat sick?

Internal Parasites in Bugs

“Internal parasites are not a [big] concern with ingestion of insects,” says Dr. Katie Grzyb, DVM. “The danger from ingesting insects is very small.”

Some types of insects can carry parasites that are able to infect cats, like Physaloptera, or stomach worm, but these cases are few and far between.

Bugs may also have an irritant effect on the gastrointestinal tract of cats. Vomiting and/or diarrhea is the common result. If it is severe or doesn’t resolve on its own in a day or two, make an appointment with your veterinarian.

But Dr. Grzyb adds that “mites and fleas certainly can become a problem when they infest or live on the coat of a feline. Fleas can carry tapeworms, which are transmitted when they bite the feline. Also, ticks can carry tick borne diseases to animals when they bite and attach to an animal.”

There may be more to worry about when it is the bug that is doing the biting. “Bee stings and spider bites certainly can cause an allergic reaction, localized or anaphylactic, which often needs to be treated by a veterinarian.”

Do Pesticides Make Bugs Poison to Cats?

We do our best to keep insects on the outside, and many of us turn to insecticides to combat bugs inside the house. Since these poisons need to be ingested to be effective, and because the purpose of many of these products is to have a wandering insect bring the substance back to the nest to kill en masse, pet owners might be concerned about the effect that eating a poisoned insect could have on their pets. As it turns out, in most cases there isn’t any need to worry.

“The dying bugs have such a low amount of toxin that it is very unlikely that an owner will see any side effects in their pet.” says Dr. Grzyb.

Still when pet owners are going to use any type of chemicals around the home, insecticides or otherwise, a little research is always your best bet. In other words, read the label.

“When using insecticides it is pertinent to make sure that the owner reads the label to make certain there are no pyrethrins or pyrethroids, as [high concentrations of] these can cause severe tremors, elevated temperature, and seizures in some felines,” says Dr. Grzyb.

“I have seen many cases of roach bait ingestion, which almost never causes any side effects in cats; possibly mild gastrointestinal signs, but that’s all. Rodenticide is another story.”

“If an owner thinks that their animal has ingested an insecticide, I recommend contacting their local veterinarian or a Poison Control Hotline, such as the ASPCA,” says Dr. Grzyb. “It is helpful for the owners to have as much information about the product when contacting these sources, such as the bottle in hand to read off active ingredients.”

Do Cats Miss Hunting?

Do our cats miss the daily hunt for game and bugs just happen to serve as a handy replacement for this instinct? Or is it just kittenish behavior that persists over the life our cats?

“Yes, I do believe that cats use insects as a substitute for hunting. Kittens in general are more playful so they may seem to ‘hunt’ more often, but it is really just play time,” says Dr. Grzyb.

“If you watch cats, they oftentimes won’t even ingest the insect; they will hunt, bat, and place them in their teeth, but oftentimes will not swallow it. So, though we will likely never know for sure, domesticated cats seem to be hunting to pass the time.”

So, while your cat’s bug-hunting might be bad news for the insects in your home, it all comes down to cats being cats—staying wild-at-heart and having fun while they’re at it.