Transitions

Obituaries

Martin R. Wierman

Martin R. Wierman, 88 of rural DeWitt, MI died on Wednesday September 7, 2016 on his property. He was born on April 24, 1928 in Gratiot County, MI the son of Harold A. and Myrtle (Chapman) Wierman. He graduated from Ithaca High School in the class of 1946 and was employed in commercial sales for Warsaw Chemicals until his retirement. On April 4, 1948 he married Beatrice Andrew in Breckenridge, MI. She preceded him in death on March 17, 2012. Marty loved his family, gardening, spending time on this property and helping people.

Surviving are his children, Martha Walker of Durand, Marla (Devon) Parker of Tennessee, Michael (Gail) Wierman of St. Johns, and Marlin J. (Shirley) Wierman of Maine, 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter, brother Jay Wierman of Florida. He was preceded in death by his son Mark and 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

At his request there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to DeWitt VFW Post 671, 12250 N. US-27, DeWitt, MI 48820. Arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns, MI

Marilyn Kloeckner

Marilyn Kay Kloeckner, 75, of DeWitt passed away peacefully September 5, 2016 at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan in Lansing, following a brave battle with cancer.

A warm and gentle person, Marilyn created a welcoming home for her family and friends. She enjoyed working in her flowerbeds and being outdoors. She loved animals and was tender-hearted and kind to all God’s creatures. She was a devoted wife and loving mother whose faith and trust stand as an example for all her family members.

Marilyn was born November 2, 1940 in Bay City, the daughter of Robert and Shirley Sampson. They preceded her in death. She graduated from Lansing Eastern High School in 1958, and worked in accounting for more than 30 years at Decker & Co., in Lansing. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church-Riley, St. Johns. Marilyn married Rollie Kloeckner on March 19, 1977 at St. Peter Lutheran Church. They enjoyed working together on housing projects at their home in rural Watertown Township where she enjoyed the beauty of God’s creation.

Along with her husband, Marilyn is survived by a son, Doak Klasko of Burt, and his fiancée, Catherine Coatney. Also surviving are her sisters and brothers-in-law, Janice (John) Kangas of Lansing, Beverly Bahmanyari of Atlanta, GA., and Joan Grether of Lansing; sister-in-law, Rhonda (Wayne) Dedyne of St. Johns; brother-in-law Duane Stearns of Grand Rapids; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, at St. Peter Lutheran Church with Pastor Quentin Nuttmann officiating. Interment is at St. Peter Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 3-7 p.m., Sept., 8, at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church, Hospice House of Mid-Michigan, or the American Cancer Society.

Lisa Villarreal

Lisa (Chapko) Villarreal, 54, of St. Johns, died on August 25, 2016.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday September 9, 2016 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns.

Linda Lou Carmon

Linda Lou Carmon, age 71, of St. Johns, passed away Monday, August 22, 2016 at her home under the loving care of her family and Sparrow Home Hospice. The daughter of Frank and Frances (Roat) Swagart, she was born on June 16, 1945 in St. Johns, where she graduated from high school.

On October 19, 1974, in St. Johns, she married Bruce Calburn Carmon. Together they raised 2 children and enjoyed almost 42 years of marriage. Linda had also worked outside the home as an associate at Walmart. She spent much of her free time with her grandsons, enjoying garage sales with her sister, and watching the many birds that came to visit her.

Surviving are her husband, Bruce Carmon of St. Johns; their children, Denise and Lane Pritchard of Rockford, MI and Amelia Carmon of Seattle, WA; Grandsons Jack and Jonah Pritchard; brothers and sisters, Allen and Nina Swagart of Gulf Breeze, FL, Gary and Merle Swagart of Gulfport, MS, Richard and Neva Swagart of St. Johns, Cheryl and Tom Moubray of St. Johns; many nieces and nephews; and lots of great friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A luncheon celebrating Linda’s life will take place from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2016 at the Victor Township Hall at 6843 Alward Road, Laingsburg.

Arrangements were entrusted to Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care, Grand Rapids.

Rex “Bucky” William Wurn

Rex “Bucky” William Wurn, age 77, of Hampshire, Tennessee, formerly of St. Johns, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2016 at Crockett Hospital in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.

Bucky was born on May 27, 1939 in Boyne City, Michigan to William and Evelyn Fulton Wurn. He was a self-employed auto mechanic in Michigan and worked as a security guard at Lasko once he moved to Tennessee.

The family will celebrate Bucky’s life with a Memorial gathering from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on September 17 at St. Johns City Park.

Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Albert Louis Kirschenbauer

Albert Louis Kirschenbauer, 85, of St. Johns, passed from life to life everlasting on Monday, September 5, 2016. He was born in Iron Mountain, Michigan on March 6, 1931 to Albert and Edna (Drees) Kirschenbauer. Albert treasured his 56 years of marriage to Mary Lou (Jameson).

Albert graduated from Sexton High School in 1949. He proudly served his country in the Korean War, and retired after 25 years with the Lansing District Court. He was an active member of St. Johns Lutheran Church and enjoyed spending time at his cottage in Wolverine, Michigan and was an avid baseball fan.

He was a wonderful father to four children: Eric (Tamara) Kirschenbauer of St. Johns, Patricia Kirschenbauer of St. Johns, Elizabeth (Brad) Landon of Windermere, FL and Kurt (Alyssa) Kirschenbauer of Swartz Creek, MI and grandfather to Erica (Josh) Busick, Brooks Kirschenbauer, Christopher Henning, Ryan Henning, Michael Landon, Steven (Jamie) Landon, Heather (Cole) Reynolds, Christopher Wellman, Eric Wellman, Alexander Kirschenbauer and Matthew Kirschenbauer and six great grandchildren. He is also survived by sister Elizabeth (Gordon) Daley and brother Keith (Lorna) Kirschenbauer.

Funeral Service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church on Friday, September 9, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Bryan Salminen officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Thursday, September 8, 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the LCMS Ministry to the Armed Forces.

Penny L. Dick

Penny L. Dick, 70, passed away Friday September 2, 2016 at Woodland Hospice Center in Mt. Pleasant following a lingering illness. She was born on September 6, 1945 in Hayworth, California to Morse and Irene (Langlous) Brooks. She graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns Michigan Class of 1966, was a member of the St. Anne Catholic Church in Edenville and a member of the Gladwin VFW Auxiliary and the American Legion. She enjoyed collecting lighthouses, angels and loved her pet poodles. Her family will cherish the memory of her willingness to help anyone and her smile that she would give freely.

She is survived by her son Dennis and Kelly Dick and half daughter Melissa and Michael Huckins, a granddaughter Elizabeth Louis Dick.; her mother Irene and John Jakovac; 2 sisters Janice Brush and Nadine Jones; a brother Moe and Becky Brooks. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Dick and a brother Tim Brooks.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held Saturday September 10, 2016 at 11 am from the Sisson Funeral Home, 135 N. Silverleaf, Gladwin, Michigan. Family will receive visitors on Saturday from 10 am until time of services.

Marriage licenses filed the week on August 29, 2016

Keaton Lee Johnson, 26 of Lansing and Raquel Joy Dubois, 30 of Lansing

Jacob Harold Sternburgh, 37 of St. Johns and Jessica Sue Parker, 37 of St. Johns

Jason William Warner, 28 of DeWitt and Brooke Ann Coleman, 26 of DeWitt

Michael Josef Thomas, 28 of Bath and Alexis Sierra Boudreaux, 25 of Bath

Dustin James Cramer, 29 of DeWitt and Tara Lynn Lang, 30 of DeWitt

Jeremy Lance Atkinson, 29 of St. Johns and Cynthia Leigh Malewska, 27 of St. Johns

Matthew Joseph Coughlin, 29 of Middleton, MA and Emma Elizabeth Wyrick, 26 of Middleton, MA

Mitchell Kevin Schneider, 28 of Fowler and Brianna Marie Schafer, 24 of Fowler

Bruce Keith Omundson, 72 of Lansing and Lois Rhynard Baumer, 82 of Lansing

Scott David Frazier, 34 of DeWitt and Jessica Sue Keech, 35 of DeWitt

Bryce Douglas DeGain, 32 of St. Johns and Jennifer Ann Coscarelli, 33 of St. Johns

Jake Howard Smith, 22 of St. Johns and Holly Nicole Rogers, 22 of St. Johns