St. Johns Independent

St. Johns Fire Department’s 9/11 tribute was on display last Sunday.
Latest News
Remembering 9/11
Hunting Safety Class
The Fred Meijer Clinton Ionia Shiawassee Trail – update
FOMR meeting is Wednesday September 21
Mums for CASA – Saturday, September 24th
Mint City Singers
Bethel Bible Study Series begins
More News
Spray Park closing for the season – Sunday, September 18
Care A Van Garage Sale
PPK Contest – Sunday, September 18
Soup kitchen to make stops in area
CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed
Mark Your Calendar
Features
Gateway North off to a great start
Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony held September 9
This week’s Mystery Photo
A Look Back – 1968 Soap Box Derby Winner
Transitions
Obituaries – Dorothy Joyce Southward, Reva L. Ernst, Scott D. Wohlfert
Marriage licenses filed the week dated September 5, 2016
Divorce decrees filed the weeks of August 22 and September 6, 2016