St. Johns Independent





St. Johns Fire Department’s 9/11 tribute was on display last Sunday.

Remembering 9/11Hunting Safety ClassThe Fred Meijer Clinton Ionia Shiawassee Trail – updateFOMR meeting is Wednesday September 21Mums for CASA – Saturday, September 24thMint City SingersBethel Bible Study Series beginsSpray Park closing for the season – Sunday, September 18Care A Van Garage SalePPK Contest – Sunday, September 18Soup kitchen to make stops in areaCASA Volunteer Advocates NeededMark Your CalendarGateway North off to a great startAthletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony held September 9This week’s Mystery PhotoA Look Back – 1968 Soap Box Derby WinnerObituaries – Dorothy Joyce Southward, Reva L. Ernst, Scott D. WohlfertMarriage licenses filed the week dated September 5, 2016Divorce decrees filed the weeks of August 22 and September 6, 2016