Latest News

Remembering 9/11

by Maralyn Fink

On Sunday I visited the St Johns Fire Department who had a very nice display remembering 9/11.

This is something that they have done every year since that day. I spoke with part of the fire team and thanked them for their service in keeping our residents safe as well as the Police and EMS services.

They work in shifts on this day and are there all day. Thank you also to the black SUV who pulled up while I was there and dropped off some snacks for the guys who were very appreciative. They stated that people will do this and that they are thankful to them.

Many vehicles passing by gave a honk of their horn to let them know they are appreciated too.

Also thank you to the volunteers who put up and take down the flags at Mt Rest Cemetery, it is so beautiful any day but especially on 9/11.

Thanks guys for the visit and letting me take pictures of you and the display. God Bless You!

Hunting Safety Class

by Maralyn Fink

On Monday evening I decided to visit the Depot for the hunter safety course. Armed with my camera and tablet and not a gun, I spoke with Dale Rennels the Instructor.

Dale has been doing classes since 1994 at which time he became an instructor. This class is offered each year about this time. This is done through the Department of Natural Resources.

The class is a total of 12 hours classroom time and three hour of range time.

I asked Dale what the students get out of the class, and he told me that they will get an orange certificate stating they passed the course. There is a test with 50 questions which are multiple choice. However he said that during the class instruction, the answers are given out in his instruction so paying attention is crucial.

Classes are held on Monday-Thursday evenings with Saturday being range day. There is also homework.

Dale is very serious about what he does and about this class. His main goal is SAFETY and has a rugged set of rules to follow. How to handle a firearm and evaluate are the most important thing after safety.

Dale has a 2 strike rule – 2 strikes and you are out of the program, so paying attention and behavior are two things that are a must.

I asked Dale why he does this, his answer is he enjoys doing this and he is giving something back.

Thanks, Dale and the class, for letting me take pictures and do the interview. I appreciate it.

The Fred Meijer Clinton Ionia Shiawassee Trail – update

There is now a CIS Trail Hotline.

The City of St. Johns has generously provided us the Trail with a voice mail box. You can now leave a message to report problems along the trail, such as branches/trees down, blockages, holes and unauthorized uses right from your cell phone (or home phone) at 989/224-8944, ext 285.

You should note on the message where the problem is, for instance, nearest road crossing or mile marker, and your contact information. But please note that this is a voice mail box. It is monitored on a daily basis. If there is an emergency, you will need to call 9-1-1.

You may also contact our trail manager, Barry Culham, at our e-mail address – cistrail@gmail.com – to report trail problems.

FOMR meeting is Wednesday September 21

The Friends of the Maple River will hold their bi-monthly meeting on Wednesday September 21st at the Ovid Township Hall located at 1016 Boise Court just south of highway M-21 in Ovid. The meeting will start at 7:00 PM.

The featured speakers will be Cheri Meyer and Megan McMahon from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. Their topic will be non-point source pollution and confined animal feeding operation regulations that are relevant to the Maple River and it’s associated watershed.

Please join them to learn what steps are being taken to protect the Maple River watershed and river from these pollution sources. And also learn how organizations like the Friends of the Maple River and individuals can help and cooperate to help provide effective environmental controls of such problems.

Meeting attendees are encouraged to check out the nearby completed Rails to Trails along the Maple River. This bicycling and walking trail extends from Ionia to Owosso and utilizes the old railroad grade.

A business meeting will follow the featured Department of Environmental Quality presentation. Items included in the business session include completing and filing the Annual Non-Profit requirement with the State of Michigan and discussion about the possibility of the FOMR hosting a Maple River expedition in 2018.

For information about the meeting or about the Friends of the Maple River, log onto the organizations website at: friendsofthermapleriver.org, or like us on Facebook at friends of the maple river.

Mums for CASA – Saturday, September 24th

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children’s 2nd Annual Mums Sale will be at the St. Johns Farmer’s Market west side of the Courthouse) on Saturday, September 24th.

Purchase your beautiful fall mums while supporting Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. Many sizes and colors are available.

We look forward to seeing you from 8:00 a.m. until Noon. For more information, please contact our office at 517-599-7145 or clintoncountycasa@gmail.com.

Mint City Singers

Make your Monday nights echo with song!

Join us for our weekly practice 7-8:30 pm and you will have a song in your heart all week long! First United Methodist Church across from the fire station is the place to be.

We are a branch of CCAC, which receives financial support from MICACA. Call Ellen at 989-237-5775 for more info.

Bethel Bible Study Series begins – September 25

The acclaimed Bethel Series provides a searching and insightful overview of the entire Bible over the course of two years.

The First Congregational Church of St. Johns is hosting the series, which begins September 25th at 7 PM. Everyone in the community is invited to participate. Call the church or visit fccsj.com for details.