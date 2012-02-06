Spray Park closing for the season

For those looking to make plans within the next few weeks, the Spray Park will be closing for the season on Sunday, September 18th at 8:00 PM.

The City of St. Johns hopes that everyone has been enjoying the spray park and would like to thank everyone who helped to make it such a great season.

The Spray Park is scheduled to open on Memorial Day Weekend, 2017.

Care A Van Garage Sale

The Care A Van is having a large garage sale on September 15, 16, and 17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. It will be held in Bath, MI, at 4646 Clark Road. This is a fund raiser for the Care A Van Program. For more information, call 989-668-0617, Extension 2.

PPK Contest – Sunday, September 18

The City of St. Johns Recreation Department is hosting a local PPK competition.

Winners from the St. Johns local will move on to sectional competition where you will have a chance to go to the State Championship held at Ford Field. The State Championship will take place during halftime of a Detroit Lions Game.

The Local Competition is Sunday, September 18th, is free and open to girls and boys ages 6-15 – age as of Dec. 31, 2016.

Registration begins at 1:00 p.m. and competition starts at 1:30 on the Main Softball Field in the City Park north of the high school football field.

All equipment is furnished by the City of St. Johns Rec. Dept. Must bring a copy of participant birth certificate. No Spikes.

Registrations forms are available at the City Offices. Call the City of St. Johns Recreation Department at 224-8944 ext. 227 or email bschafer@ci.saint-johns.mi.us for additional information.

Soup kitchen to make stops in area

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, September 20 and at

– Middleton Community Church, 223 S. Newton, Middleton, from 4:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 20.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge.

For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764.

CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently accepting applications for our next CASA Volunteer Advocate Training.

Those interested in serving as a CASA Advocate must submit a volunteer application, completely pass a criminal and personal background check, and participate in our 30-hour pre-service training.

Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days (activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.). Our program continues to work toward our goal of having enough CASA Advocates for every Clinton County child who is in foster care.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact our office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.

Mark Your Calendar

Club Out Cancer Golf Scramble

Saturday, September 17 at 1 p.m. – sponsored by Relay for Life of Clinton County at The Emerald Golf Course.

******

CASA’s mums sale

Visit us at the Farmers Market on Saturday, September 24th for our 2nd Annual Mums for CASA Sale!

******

First Baptist to present Getty concert – Friday, September 30

To order Tickets please call the church office at (989)224-3110 or visit their website: www.stjohnsfbc.com

******

Voices of Hope for Children Luncheon – Wednesday, October 5th

Registration Begins: 11:45 a.m. Lunch and Program: Noon until 1:00 p.m.

The Emerald Golf Course , 2300 W. Maple Rapids Road, St. Johns

It is free. RSVP here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/voices-of-hope-for-children-tickets-26682777907