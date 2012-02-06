Transitions

Obituaries

Dorothy Joyce Southward

Dorothy Joyce (Gorman) Southward age 75, of St. Johns, Michigan, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2016, at Medilodge of Clare surrounded by her loved ones.

Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, 104 E. Cass Street, St. Johns, MI, on Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor John Deiner officiating. Burial will take place at Eureka Cemetery, Eureka, MI. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2016 from 3-8 P.M., at the funeral home. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, September 19, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. at Grace Lutheran Church, 150 50th Street, Wyoming, Michigan, 49548.

Dorothy Joyce was born in St. Johns, Michigan on May 26, 1941, the daughter of Gordon Shaw and Ruthe Rae (Carey) Hodge. She graduated from Rodney B. High School with the class of 1959. On July 25, 1993 she married Edward Southward; Ed died on November 30, 1999. Dorothy was a former nurse’s aid at Hazel Findlay Manor in St. Johns, Michigan; she also worked at Eureka House. Dorothy was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Wyoming, MI.

She is survived by daughter Elizabeth (Roy) Brown of Carson City, MI, 2 sons; Tim (Jamie) Gorman of Rosebush, MI, Edward (Karen) Gorman Jr. of Wyoming, MI, 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and sister Shirley (Harold) Dockham of Lansing, MI. She was predeceased by her husband, daughter Ruthe Ellen, son Patrick Shaw, granddaughter Krystyna, grandson Charlie, sister Betty, and brother Richard.

Memorials may be made to a Charity of the Donor’s Choice. The family is being served by www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Reva L. Ernst

Reva L. Ernst, 92, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Friday, September 9, 2016, at Grace Haven Assisted Living, St. Johns, MI.

Funeral Services will be held at St. Johns Lutheran Church, St. Johns, MI, on Monday, September 12, 2016 at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Brian Salminen officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 11, 2016 from 4:00-8:00 P.M at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.

Reva was born in St. Johns, Michigan on August 5, 1924, the daughter of Ulus Tritt and Grace O. (Myers) Rininger. Reva married Lloyd Ernst on February 22, 1945; Lloyd passed away on May 30, 2006. Reva retired from Chrysler. She had been a president of the Ladies Auxiliary for the United States Railroad for 10 years. Reva was a member of the St. Johns Lutheran Church where she was also on the altar society. She enjoyed reading and loved flowers. Reva especially enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter Diana and Leon Kramer of St. Johns, MI, 2 sons; James and Barb Ernst of St. Johns, MI, John and Julie Ernst of St. Johns, MI, 16 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and sister Dorothy Bancroft, of St. Johns, MI, brother in law, John M. Ernst of St. Johns, MI, many nieces and nephews also survive her. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Jeffrey Ernst, brother Donald Rininger, sisters; Phylis McDiarmid, Sharon Houghten and Nelda Elmore.

The family would like to thank Grace Haven Assisted Living and Hometown Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Reva. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Johns Lutheran Church, Alzheimer’s Association or Hometown Hospice, Okemos, MI. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Scott D. Wohlfert

Scott D. Wohlfert, 56, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2016. He was born in St. Johns, Michigan on December 13, 1959. He loved to ride his motorcycle, debate with anyone, and spend time on Facebook. He collected guns, and enjoyed hunting in his spare time. Scott had recently become a member of the Harrison Moose Lodge and was looking forward to doing, as he said, “Moose things”. He was so proud of his grandson Grayson, and loved to tell everyone about him.

Scott will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Corina (Raymond) Wohlfert Boyer; his son, Kyle Wohlfert; his grandson, Grayson Dean Logan Boyer; his longtime girlfriend, Dianna Johnson; Dianna’s daughters, Jenny and Ashley Johnson; his father, Keith Wohlfert; his mother, Josephine (Roger) Sadler; his sisters, Cindy (Steven Purvis) Mikula, Toni (Todd) Gill, Jennifer Prichard, and Rebecca Wohlfert; and 1 step-brother, Richard (Justine Richardson) Sadler. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2016 at 2pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, DeWitt Chapel, 205 E. Washington St., DeWitt, Michigan. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Donate Life or to the Ronald McDonald House.

Marriage licenses filed the week dated September 5, 2016

Patrick Wayne Reuther, 29 of Laingsburg and Amanda Jeanette Castillo, 30 of Lansing

Saeed Jafaei, 32 of Port Moody, British Columbia and Farnoosh Khodakarami, 31 of Bath

Randy Michael Israel, 64 of Bath and Carla Kay Hall, 51 of Bath

Scott Allan Seibert, 25 of Elsie and Amanda Darlene Miller, 27 of St. Johns

Jonah David Berger, 44 of Glendale, Colorado and Megan Anne DeVries, 27 of Denver, Colorado

James Del Bitzer, 58 of DeWitt and Kathleen Elizabeth Sly, 57 of DeWitt

Kristin May Pohl, 27 of St. Johns and Jacquelyn Ann Flanner, 26 of Ovid

Fred Charles Peiffer, 58 of Hubbardston and Christina Marie Bogacki, 49 of Hubbardston

Divorce decrees filed the weeks of August 22, 2016 and September 6, 2016

Rademacher, Kerry Lee and Jeffrey Herman, Jr.

McCrackin Janis Ellen and Edward Patrick

Dankert, Paul Wayne and Jennifer Gardner

Schreiber, Sharon and Thomas

VonAchen, Johanna Reba and Stanley Ike