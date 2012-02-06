Latest News

Reproduction of Fowler Depot progressing

by Maralyn Fink

On Friday I visited Fowler to see a friend and decided to check out the progress of the Depot.

This is what I found and is a great image of the real depot back in the day.

This is located by the rails to trails pathway and will be used as a stop off place for people to rest, get a drink and use the restrooms. There will also be a memorabilia room with plenty of windows to view.

For a small community it is amazing what they can do for their community and bring back memories.

I will continue to monitor the progress until the project is completed. It is located across from the VFW and water tower.

The original depot continues as a private residence on Tallman Road.

SJHS students represent school at U of M Band Invitational

The University of Michigan Marching and Athletics Bands hosted a high school student game-day experience called Michigan Marching Band Invitational on September 17, 2016 during the UM vs. Colorado football game in the Big House. Five students, Jake H, Sam B, Dace F, Shannon S, and Kara W., were selected by St Johns High School band director Roy Davis to represent St Johns High School at this event.

This experience for the students helped to enhance the Michigan Marching Band’s performance and give the students a glimpse of the game day experience by participating in a typical pre-game rehearsal, parade to the stadium, halftime performance, playing in the stands and in the traditional post-game concert. This event was an unforgettable experience and provided a unique insight into an opportunity to participate with one of the premier college marching bands in the country.

Thess photos were taken by the Michigan Photographers.

Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum Events

Paine-Gillam-Scott House, Carriage House and Swegles General Store feature farming in Clinton County. Vintage milking equipment which was donated recently is in on display in the Carriage House. Many farming photographs and farming machinery advertising items are on display in the front room of the house.

Plan to see the 2016 Clinton County Farming display this fall at Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum. Coming in October will be additional displays of fall décore and starting in November, our annual Victorian Christmas exhibit.

The Museum is located on the west side and just across the street from the St. Johns Courthouse. They are open on Sundays from 1 to 4 PM and Wednesdays from 2 to 6:30 PM.

For further information, contact the Museum at PGSMuseum@hotmail.com or call 989-224-2894 or 989-292-9096.

Growers are promising some big pumpkins on Saturday, September 24 at Andy Ts.

Last year the biggest one weighed 1921 lbs. This year’s pumpkins may be even bigger.

Fall Waterfowl Hunt scheduled at Clinton Lakes County Park

The objective for public hunting of waterfowl in Clinton Lakes County Park is to manage nuisance geese. While geese are a special focus of the hunting program, successful applicants may hunt any waterfowl species, subject only to current federal and state game laws. An equally important objective is to provide area residents with a recreational opportunity to responsibly harvest an abundant source of nutritious food.

The local goose population is found in area parks year-round. Goose droppings deposited on swimming beaches, picnic areas, trails and other areas is unpleasant to view and recreate around. Droppings carried by rainwater into lakes and streams increases the bacteria found in the water which can cause waterborne illness in humans. Once the presence of bacteria reaches unhealthy levels, swimming beaches must be closed to the public.

The year-round resident goose population found in Clinton Lakes and Francis Motz County Parks is estimated at several hundred. In the fall, the population swells to one-thousand or more birds when migratory flocks join the local birds. Unmanaged, the goose population will continue to grow making an existing bad situation worse. The Parks and Green Space Commission will accept applications for a managed waterfowl hunt on eight days in 2016.

The deadline for the drawing is Friday, September 30th at 5:00pm. The drawing will be conducted on Monday, October 3rd to select six (6) successful applicants for each of the eight days when waterfowl hunting will be allowed in Clinton Lakes Park. Successful applicants will be provided a Hunting Permit for their approved date/s. Each permit holder may be accompanied by up to two guest hunters, as further defined in the conditions page of the permit.

The location of the 2016 waterfowl hunt is Clinton Lakes County Park, 4665 N. DeWitt Road, St. Johns, MI 48879. The 272-acre park was acquired by Clinton County in November 2013. The park contains a 90-acre lake and a 12-acre lake with a combined shoreline of approximately three miles. Hunting is an important way to manage the flock by providing area residents with an enjoyable outdoor recreation activity and food for the family table, while dispersing geese and other waterfowl across the many other water bodies and wetlands in the area.”

Full details can be found on the application and permit forms available on-line at www.clinton-county.org or by visiting the Clinton County Courthouse, 100 E. State Street – Suite 2100, St. Johns, MI 49979. You may also e-mail the Clinton County Parks and Green Space office at parks@clinton-county.org and the forms will be sent by a reply e-mail.

Warriors Appreciation Rally held in Elsie

Last Saturday Congressman John Moolenaar took part in the Elsie American Legion Warriors Appreciation Rally. He addressed the audience and presented Vietnam veterans in attendance with the Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemorative Lapel Pin.

The pin presentation is part of the federal government’s effort to honor and thank our country’s Vietnam veterans. More information about the pin is at http://www.vietnamwar50th.com/lapelpins/.

SJHS grads create animated series

Congratulations to SJHS graduates and brothers Chris Houghton (’06) and Shane Houghton (’04). They have created an Original Animated Series, Country Club, that has been picked up by Disney XD and will premiere in 2018.

“Country Club centers on Cricket Green, a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his family. Cricket’s curiosity and enthusiasm leads his wildly out-of-place family on epic journeys and into the hearts of his new neighbors. Director Rob Renzetti (Gravity Falls) serves as executive producer and the Houghton brothers serve as co-executive producers. ”

