Fire Hydrant Flushing Program – Fall 2016

The City of St. Johns Water Department personnel will be flushing all fire hydrants in the city. Flushing of the hydrants is done in spring and fall.

The schedule for flushing will be:

M-21 North from September 26-October 7, 2016

M-21 South from October 10-October 24, 2016

Flushing will be done between the hours of:

8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you have any questions, please call the Water Department at 224-8944 ext. 235 or ext. 282 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Mums for CASA – Saturday, September 24th

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children’s 2nd Annual Mums Sale will be at the St. Johns Farmer’s Market (west side of the Courthouse) on Saturday, September 24th! Purchase your beautiful fall mums while supporting Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. Many sizes and colors are available. We look forward to seeing you from 8:00 a.m. until Noon. For more information, please contact our office at 517-599-7145 or clintoncountycasa@gmail.com.

Tranquilizer and heroin a deadly combination

Drug dealers are always looking for new ways to give their customers a bigger, longer-lasting high, and the latest concoction to hit the streets will do that and much, much more.

This new and extremely potent drug is a mixture of carfentanil and heroin, and it kills people within minutes.

Carfentanil is a Schedule II controlled substance, an opiod 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times stronger than fentanyl. It’s mainly used to tranquilize large animals, like elephants, but now drug dealers are

mixing it with heroin.

What is so alarming about carfentanil is that it kills people moments after being ingested. If someone overdoses on heroin, paramedics can usually revive them with a dose of Narcan, which reverses an overdose, but this is not the case with carfentanil. This drug is so powerful that it may take multiple doses of Narcan to counteract its effects, but in most cases, Narcan just won’t work.

Medical personnel and first responders have been advised to not handle unknown white powder substances without wearing gloves and masks, since carfentanil can cause harm within minutes just through touch or inhalation. The general public is also being advised to use extreme caution around unknown white substances for the same reason. Simply breathing or touching carfentanil can send you into immediate overdose.

This deadly new mix is not found in a country far, far away. It’s not found on the other side of the country. It’s recently been identified in Kent County, which means it won’t be long before it makes its way into our neighborhoods.

Now more than ever, injection drug users must realize their addiction could kill them with their next use. If you or someone you know struggles with addiction, seek help.

Bethel Bible Study Series begins

The acclaimed Bethel Series provides a searching and insightful overview of the entire Bible over the course of two years.

The First Congregational Church of St. Johns is hosting the series, which begins September 25th at 7 PM. Everyone in the community is invited to participate.

Call the church or visit fccsj.com for details.

Pancake Breakfast – October 1

915 W State Street, St. Johns, MI 48879

October 1, 2016, 8:00 am – 10:30 am $8.00 per person, children 3 and under Free

Proceeds to benefit “His Cup Runneth Over” and “Bikes For Books”

Supported by Two or More Christian Church and St. Johns-Ovid Masonic Lodge #105

Red Cross urges blood and platelet donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood and platelets this fall to help restock the shelves following a significant summer shortage to ensure an adequate blood supply for patients in need.

Through the first two weeks of September, the Red Cross is down more than 10,000 donations from what is needed to replenish the blood supply and be prepared for emergencies large and small. Declines in donations can lead to blood shortages and make it difficult to meet patient needs should a disaster or emergency occur.

“September is National Preparedness Month and we urge eligible donors to make an appointment now to give blood or platelets,” said Todd Kulman of the Great Lakes Blood Services Region. “Whether blood is needed for a chronic condition like sickle cell disease, a routine surgery, a traumatic accident or a large-scale disaster, it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps save lives. Red Cross blood and platelet donors play an important role in helping communities be prepared for all kinds of emergencies.”

Donors of all blood types are needed as blood products continue to be distributed to hospitals almost as quickly as donations come in. To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to help reduce wait times.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

Briggs District Library News

“Socktober” Is Almost Here – Make a Difference! – Not everyone can open a drawer each morning and choose a little thing such as a pair of warm socks to start their day, but some of us can, and we want to share this soul warming experience with soles of those who cannot. One clothing item for those in need is new socks, but people very rarely ever donate new socks to the less fortunate. During the month of October the Library will be collecting new socks for children and adults that will then be donated to local charities. Please join us in a simple & meaningful way to help families and friends who are in need this winter. Also in October please stop in the library wearing your “crazy socks” and we will share pictures of them on our Facebook page. Staff will be wearing “special fun socks” on different days throughout the month.

Sock Puppet Contest – We are not only collecting socks during “Socktober”…we are having a sock puppet contest! Puppet drop-off begins on Monday, Oct. 3rd and will end on Wed., Oct. 26th. This contest is for all ages (children& adults). One entry per person. Bring in the sock puppet you have crafted and they will be on display in the front lobby. We will then have a “judge” choose a winner from the different age groups. The winners will receive “surprises”.

Socktober Movie – “Happy Feet”- On Saturday, Oct. 8th from 1 to 2:30 pm the Library will be showing the movie “Happy Feet” in celebration of “Socktober”. There will be a snack available to enjoy during the movie. This is a FREE event…registration is required and begins on Friday, Sept. 23rd.

Bookaholics Book Club – Our October selection is “The Secret History” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Donna Tartt. The novel is rather long, so copies are now available. The Bookaholics is an open club, and new members are always welcome.

LEGO Block Party – Our LEGO Block Party will return on Tuesday, October 18 from 6:30-7:30p.m. We will supply the LEGO and Duplo blocks, so there will be plenty of creative, problem-solving fun to be had by all ages. Registration is required and opens on Tuesday, September 20.

Pre-Reader Storytime “Fall Mixed Up” – Independent listeners ages 4, 5 & 6 are welcome to join in the seasonal fun on Thursday evenings, 6:30-7pm from October 20th to November 17th. We will share autumn stories, crafts, music and games. Registration is required and begins on Thursday, September 22nd. We will “fall” into fun!

Toddler Program – “Curl Up With a Good Book” – Ages 2-3 with adult participation. Wednesday mornings, 10:30-11 am, October 26th – November 16th (4 week session). Registration is required and begins Wednesday, September 28th.

Junior Reader – “United Nations: A World Peace Maker” 2nd – 4th graders are invited to attend. Monday, October 24th, 6:30-7:30pm. There will be a “how can you be an advocate for peace” discussion, a craft and snack. A questionnaire will be available at the circulation desk or online. Registration is required and begins Monday, September 26th.

Nap Time For A Garden? – Join us for our last program in the Rae Johnson Children’s Garden this year.

On Saturday, October 1 at 10:30am we’re going to put the garden to bed. Help us harvest produce, pull out plant material, lay down straw mulch, compost the beds, etc. Tools will be provided, and all ages are welcome. Registration is recommended but not required. Interested individuals can register in person at the Library, by phone, 224-4702 or online at www.briggsdistrictlibrary.org.

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879

NAMI offers new program for Military and Vets

NAMI Lansing is beginning a new program, NAMI Homefront, for family members, friend, and significant others of Military Servicemen and Veterans who are living with a mental health condition on Monday October 10 6:00 p.m. at McLaren Greater Lansing Educational Center. Persons should call NAMI Lansing 517 484 3404 or email info@namilansing.org to register.

NAMI Homefront is a free, 6-session educational program for families, caregivers and friends of military service members and vets with mental health conditions.

Based on the nationally recognized NAMI Family-to-Family program, NAMI Homefront is designed to address the unique needs of family, caregivers and friends of those who have served or are currently serving our country. The program is taught by trained family members of service members/veterans living with mental health conditions.

Recovery is a journey and there is hope for all people affected by mental illness. This in-person group experience provides the opportunity for mutual support and shared positive impact. You will experience compassion and reinforcement from people who relate to your experiences. Through your participation, you have the opportunity to help others grow.

NAMI Homefront teaches you how to:

– Manage crises, solve problems and communicate effectively

– Learn to care for yourself, including managing your stress

– Develop the confidence and stamina to support your family member with compassion

– Identify and access federal, state and local services

– Stay informed on the latest research and information on mental health, including posttraumatic stress disorder and substance abuse

– Understand current treatments, including evidence-based therapies, medications and side effects

– Navigate the challenges and impact of mental health conditions on the entire family

More information is available at www.namilansing.org.

Soup kitchen to make stops in area

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, September 27, and at

– Beacon of Hope/First Baptist Church, 512 S. US 27, St. Johns, from 5:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 27.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764.

Mark Your Calendar

CASA’s mums sale

Visit us at the Farmers Market on Saturday, September 24th for our 2nd Annual Mums for CASA Sale!

First Baptist to present Getty concert – Friday, September 30

To order Tickets please call the church office at (989)224-3110 or visit their website: www.stjohnsfbc.com

Voices of Hope for Children Luncheon – Wednesday, October 5th

Registration Begins: 11:45 a.m. Lunch and Program: Noon until 1:00 p.m.

The Emerald Golf Course , 2300 W. Maple Rapids Road, St. Johns

It is free. RSVP here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/voices-of-hope-for-children-tickets-26682777907