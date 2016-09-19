Fowler hosts the Vietnam Traveling Wall

by Maralyn Fink

On Friday, I came across the traveling wall in Fowler.

The Wall started out in Holland and is brought to different communities by Bill Ricketts and Frederick Troost both of Holland.

At 10 am the Patriot Guard Riders met the Wall coming from Holland by Ionia and escorted them to Portland VFW Post. Then they were met by other Escort Riders and was taken to Eagle and through Westphalia and Pewamo. The Wall arrived in Fowler and was set-up across from the VFW.

On Saturday a Flag Raising Ceremony took place with an opening prayer and keynote speaker. Posting the flag at the Missing Man Table was also done.

The Wall had many visitors and was open until Sunday at 12 noon.

The Wall travels through out Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

I was honored to view this Wall as my husband served in Vietnam.

711 N. Ottawa St.

The current owners are Jeffrey and Robin Scheffler. Previous owners include Roy Westendorff and Theodore Dunn.

A Look Back – Class of 1919

Barry Clark Bauer

In 1919 nine young women received their graduating certificates from the Clinton County Normal School. In 1968 they met at the L & L Restaurant for a reunion.

Pictured with their graduation picture are: back row from left, Neva Hettler, (Mrs. Donald Pope), Bernice Zacharias (Mrs. Alva Ballinger), and Edna Stockwell (Mrs. Leo Pouch). Seated from left, Eva Jones Leavitt, Harriett Rice Bugbee, and Clara Miller (Mrs. Gordon Bygrave). Missing from the photo are Beatrice Raymond, (Mrs. Stanford Besse), Frances Kinley Smith, who lives in California. One member of the class, Ethel Lewis (Mrs. Earl Rhynard), is deceased.

Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – How to Stop Your Dog From Pulling on the Leash

We all have that friend, relative, or rival who walks their dog with expert leash-wielding skills. They aren’t being pulled down the block, tied ’round trees, or tangled up with the friendly neighbor dog who’s also out for an afternoon stroll. I don’t know about you, but I silently envy the person and pet that can walk side-by-side without breaking a sweat.

And I have to admit, good leash walking skills are important for more than just showing off your pet-parent talents.

“From a relationship perspective,” explains Sarah Fraser, a certified professional dog trainer and co-founder of Instinct Behavior & Training in New York City, “if your dog is walking nicely on a leash, it likely means that your dog is paying more attention to you, making it easier for you to provide direction and guidance as needed along your walk.”

A leash-puller can also run the risk of accidentally breaking away from your grip, which can pose multiple dangers to your pet if he or she continues to run, not to mention the danger for yourself if you end up face-first on the sidewalk. Having proper leash manners minimizes the risk that you will be pulled over in a moment of overzealous leash yanking and will make the time more about walking and less about tug-of-war.

“Teaching your dog to walk nicely on a leash allows you to take her more places and for longer walks, because it’s more comfortable and enjoyable for the both of you,” Fraser says.

Tips for Better Walking Behavior

Whether your dog is big or small, here are six ways to improve your dog’s behavior on a leash:

Adjust your attitude.

First, ask yourself: “What would I like him or her to do instead?” Instead of teaching a dog to stop pulling, think of it as teaching your dog how to walk nicely beside you.

Remember it’s all about the rewards.

One of the easiest and most effective ways to start teaching a dog to walk properly on a leash is to reward the dog for paying attention to you and for being in the desired position (next to you or close to you) when out for a walk.

“As the dog learns that walking next to you is a pleasant, rewarding experience, she’ll spend less time pulling and more time walking nicely beside you,” says Fraser. Try using very special treats in the beginning, like small pieces of boiled chicken or roast beef, to really get your dog’s attention, she advises.

Play the “follow me” game.

Hold on to your leash and take several backward steps away from your dog. The backward movement is inviting, so your dog is likely to turn and follow you. Say “yes!” as your dog approaches you, then immediately reward him or her with a treat.

“The game helps your dog focus and move with you,” says Fraser. Then back away several steps in another direction. Once again, says “yes!” as your dog approaches and reward him or her with a treat. Repeat this pattern eight to 12 times, until your dog is actively pursuing you when you move away.

Practice on your regular walks.

Once you’ve started your stride, each time your dog looks up at you or walks next to you, says “yes!” and immediately reward him or her with a treat.

Reward often.

“Frequent rewards will help your dog figure out more quickly what behavior you’re looking for and make the learning process easier for her,” Fraser explains.

“The trick to making this work is using very special treats at first, and keeping your rate of reinforcement high, which just means that you are marking and rewarding often — maybe every 4-5 steps at first — for any and all ‘good’ leash behavior.”

Over time, you can thin out your rate of reinforcement, rewarding your dog less frequently throughout the course of the walk, Fraser adds.

Consider additional assistance.

“If your dog is already a practiced puller, consider purchasing a quality front clip harness to provide extra control on walks,” Fraser recommends. But if your dog already pulls hard on a front clip harness, consider working with a certified, positive reinforcement-based trainer.

Finally, remember that walking on a leash is a skill that takes time and practice for both the pet parent and dog, so celebrate incremental improvements and successes!

Maralyn’s Pet Corner – Tick Bite Paralysis in Cats

Tick paralysis, or tick-bite paralysis, is caused by a potent toxin that is released through the saliva of certain species of female tick and which is injected into the blood of a cat as the tick infests the cat’s skin. The toxin directly affects the nervous system, leading to a group of nervous symptoms in the affected animal.

The toxins released by ticks cause lower motor neuron paralysis, which is defined as a loss of voluntary movement and which is caused by a disease of the nerves that connect the spinal cord and muscles. With lower motor neuron paralysis the muscles stay in an apparent state of relaxation.

An infestation of ticks is not necessary for a diseased state to occur. While multiple ticks are usually present on a cat that is showing symptoms of tick paralysis, tick-bite paralysis can take place after being bitten by only one tick. Conversely, not all animals, infested or not, will develop tick paralysis.

In the U.S., this disease is more commonly seen in dogs than in cats. Cats in the U.S. appear to have a resistance to the tick toxin. However, in Australia there is a higher incidence of this disease, and it affects both dogs and cats. Symptoms usually begin to appear around 6-9 days after a tick has attached to the skin of the cat.

Symptoms and Types

There is history of a recent visit the cat has taken to a wooded area, or the cat is living in an area that is endemic to ticks. Symptoms are gradual in nature.

– Vomiting

– Regurgitation

– Unsteadiness

– High blood pressure

– Fast heart rate and rhythm (tachyarrhythmias)

– Weakness, especially in the hind limbs

– Partial loss of muscle movements (paresis)

– Complete loss of muscle movement (paralysis), commonly seen in advanced disease state

– Poor reflexes to complete loss of reflex

– Low muscle tone (hypotonia)

– Difficulty in eating

– Disorder of voice (dysphonia)

– Asphyxia due to respiratory muscle paralysis in severely affected animals

– Excessive drooling (sialosis)

– Megaesophagus (enlarged esophagus)

– Excessive dilatation of pupil in the eye (mydriasis)

Causes

Tick infestation

Diagnosis

You will need to give a thorough history of your cat’s health, onset of symptoms, and possible incidents that might have preceded this condition. For example, your veterinarian will ask about any recent visits you and your cat have made to wooded areas, especially within the last several days and weeks.

Your veterinarian will conduct a complete physical examination, looking closely at your cat’s skin for the presence of ticks or for recent evidence of ticks. If ticks are found to be present on the skin, your veterinarian will remove the tick and send it to the laboratory for a determination of its species. Routine laboratory tests will include a complete blood count, biochemistry profile, and urinalysis. However, the results of these tests are often normal if no other concurrent disease is present along with tick paralysis.

In patients with respiratory muscle paralysis, blood gases will need to be calculated to determine the severity of the respiratory compromise. If respiratory muscle paralysis is occurring, low oxygen and high levels of carbon dioxide will be present in the blood, as the cat will not be able to properly inhale oxygen and exhale carbon dioxide. A chest radiograph may reveal an enlarged esophagus due to the extra effort of trying to breath.

The most important step in the diagnosis is to search for and find the tick that bit your cat so that it can be identified and its ability to transmit disease determined. Your veterinarian will thoroughly search all areas of your cat’s skin to find any ticks so that this can be done.

Treatment

In case of severe disease, your cat will need to be hospitalized for intensive care and nursing support. Respiratory paralysis is an emergency and needs immediate veterinary medical attention.

Identifying and detaching the ticks is the first step to preventing the further release of toxins and aggravating the symptoms. Even if no ticks are found, an insecticidal bath may be used for your cat to kill any ticks that may be hidden in the folds of the skin. In some cases, this is the only treatment required and the cat will soon start showing signs of recovery. However, in cases with respiratory paralysis, oxygen supplementation or some other form of artificial ventilation will be required to keep the cat breathing.

If the cat is dehydrated, intravenous fluids will be given, along with medications that can be used to counter the effects of the toxins on the nervous system, and to relax the muscles enough so that the cat can breathe.

Living and Management

For the best recovery, you will want to keep your cat in a quiet, cool environment. The affects of the toxins are temperature dependent and at high temperatures aggravation of symptoms may increase. Physical activity should also be temporarily avoided, as activity can increase body temperature and aggravate symptoms. Encourage your cat to relax as much as possible until a full recovery.

Some affected cats have problems with vomiting and loss of appetite and are unable to eat. In such cases, food should not be offered until these symptoms are properly managed. Your veterinarian will instruct you on the type of food supplements that should be fed to your cat, and the method you should use to feed your cat (which can be by syringe or tube, for example). Good home nursing care is important for a prompt and full recovery.

During hospitalization, a daily neurological assessment of your cat will be taken. The overall prognosis largely depends on the specie of tick that was found to have infested your cat, but as with any illness, your cat’s recovery may also rest on its health condition and age previous to the tick acquired illness. In some cases, and with particularly toxic reactions, death can occur even with the best treatment.