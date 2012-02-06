Transitions

Obituaries

James F. Martin

James Martin, 69, of Finley ND died on Wednesday, September 21, 2016 in Fargo ND. He was born in St. Johns on January 17, 1947 the son of Gerald and Geraldine (Rahl) Martin. He was a 1965 graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School and served in the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by his wife, Delphine (Dell); three daughters, Jennifer Holte of Parkers Prairie MN, Jackie Heinz of Rolette ND and Dyan Wood of Bismark ND; 9 grandchildren; one brother, Jack (Jean) Martin of St. Johns and many nieces and nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters, Marilyn Kieffer and Joanne Miller and a brother Kurt Martin.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday, October 3, 2016 at 10:00 am in the Finley Lutheran Church, Finley, ND. A Prayer Service will be Sunday, October 2, 2016 at 7:00 pm in the Church. Visitation will be Sunday from 6:00 till 7:00 in the Church and one hour before services in the Church. Interment will be in the Finley Cemetery, Finley, ND. The family is being served by Quam-Plaisted-Cushman Funeral Home.

Norman Joseph Beauchamp Sr.

Norman Joseph Beauchamp Sr. a remarkable man uniquely committed to his family and to God, went to be with the Lord and his wife Anne on Friday, September 16, 2016. His was a great life of 80 years.

His journey started May 15, 1936 in Gladstone, Michigan. He was the first of six sons born to William F. Beauchamp and Agnes M. (Plouff) Beauchamp. His youth was characterized by excelling at sports, hard work in support of his family, and unsurpassed academic ability. He played with the varsity high school baseball players while still in middle school, excelled in hockey and baseball in high school, and earned an academic scholarship to Michigan Technological Institute. While there, he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. He went on to become a “rocket scientist” designing radars and jet propulsion systems including those for the Apollo Missions. Prior to starting his family, he spent his discretionary time with a traveling fast pitch softball team. Known for his unhittable knuckleball, he was one of the few people to ever defeat the national traveling team, the King and His Court (The King and his Court was the fast pitch equivalent of the Harlem Globe Trotters).

As proud as he was of his career, his primary focus was his family. He found his soul mate in Anne Marie Maguire while attending a young adult church group. Married May 20, 1961 at St. Eugene Catholic Church in Los Angeles, they found a joy that comes when two people truly complete each other. His career in aerospace took them to Mississippi, Louisiana and then Massachusetts. Norman left his career in aerospace when he and Anne decided it would be better for their children to have a rural upbringing in Michigan. In preparation, Norman obtained an MBA from Babson College and his CPA. This enabled him to turn his analytical skills to improving computer systems for the state of Michigan working for the Office of the Auditor General. In this role, he found his greatest satisfaction in mentoring the individuals that reported to him.

It was his ability to guide that defined his approach to raising his four children. He had an uncanny ability to know what to say and when to say it and in knowing what to do and when to do it. He was unrelenting in his support for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Norman had a great devotion to his patron Saint Joseph, “Protector of the Holy Family”. He was obedient to whatever God asked of him. His lunch breaks involved attending noon mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Lansing and Sunday mass was at St. Joseph’s in St. Johns. His commitment to serving those in need was carried out through his active participation in the Knights of Columbus and the Rotary. Norman served as the treasurer for the state of Michigan Lions Club. Norman also volunteered as a little league baseball Coach.

Norman is survived by his four children; Dr. William (Erika) Beauchamp of Ashland City, TN, Mary (Tim) Beauchamp of St. Johns, MI, Dr. Norman Beauchamp Jr. (Kristina) of Bellevue, WA, and Cheryl (Robert) Wieber of Palm City, FL. He is also survived by several grandchildren; Tricia Beauchamp, Christopher (Anna) Beauchamp, Jessica (Luke) Bishop, Sydney Beauchamp, MacKenzie Beauchamp, Will (Kayla) Horton, Julie Lantagne, Craig Lantagne, Jeffrey Theodorski, Jake Beauchamp, Luke Beauchamp, Zachary Wieber, and Gracie Wieber, great-grandchildren; Eden, Wyatt, Collin, Gus, Ezra, Micah Jane, Amos, Camden, Oliver, Jayce, Haiden, and Michael. Norman is also survived by three brothers; Jim (Pat) Beauchamp of Flat Rock, MI, Duane (Glenda) Beauchamp of Flat Rock, MI, and Alan (Denise) Beauchamp of Kenosha, WI. By the grace of God, over the past three years, Norman has enjoyed many wonderful memories with Eileen Threehouse. Eileen and Norman met through Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lapeer, MI. Norman was predeceased by his wife Anne, parents William and Agnes Beauchamp, mother and father-in-law Frank and Mary Maguire and two brothers; Robert (Lorraine) Beauchamp and Ronald Beauchamp.

The family extends thanks to the many loving and talented hands at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Martin Health System, McLaren Regional Medical Center, Cardiology Consultants of East Michigan, Dr. K Vemuri, and the Departments of Urology at the University of Michigan and the University of Washington.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, September 23, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 Linden Ave. St. Johns, Michigan 48879. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 22, 2016 from 5-8 P.M. with a Vigil and Rosary being prayed at 8:00 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, 104 E. Cass Street, St. Johns, MI. Burial will take place at Flat Rock Cemetery in Gladstone, Michigan, on Sunday, September 25, 2016 at 12:00 Noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church Stained Glass window fund, in Memory of Norman and Anne Beauchamp. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Gerald Dean Hicks

Gerald Dean “Jerry” Hicks age 70, of Eagle, MI, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2016, at his home.

A Memorial Service will be held at Pilgrim United Methodist Church, St. Johns, MI, on Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Andy Croel officiating.

Gerald was born in Lansing, Michigan on March 29, 1946, the son of Frank Dean and June M. (Beckwith) Hicks. Jerry served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked as a Machine Operator. Jerry loved to work in his yard and was an avid sports fan, especially MSU. He enjoyed spending time with his sister Vera and watching sports together. Jerry resided most of his life in Eagle, MI.

He is survived by 2 sisters; Vera Norton of St. Johns, MI, and Joyce Hogan of Holt, MI, nephew Ron Koeppen of St. Johns, MI, niece Debbie and Patrick Beck of Dimondale, MI, nephew Chris Hogan of Jacksonville, FL, niece Donna and Doug Schobert of Lansing, MI, and nephew Steve and Pam Hogan of Lansing, MI. He is also survived by several great nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the Family. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Marriage licenses filed the week of Septemer 12, 2016

Jacob Lamar Smith, 37 of Lansing and Crystal Mae Hinckley, 34 of Lansing

James Robert Findlay, 37 of St. Johns and Jessica Jean Dyer, 28 of St. Johns

Jarrett Paul Michaels, 31 of Ann Arbor 48108 and Jamie Lynn Day, 29 of Bath

Kim Allyson Barker, 34 of Lansing and Meghan Kathleen Share, 30 of Lansing

Samuel Thomas Katzer, 29 of Ovid and Krista Anne Dornbos, 26 of Hudsonville

Blake Henry Mueller, 27 of DeWitt and Katie Ann Erickson, 26 of DeWitt

Matthew Raymond Lee Kelsey, 24 of St. Johns and Ashley Michelle Eichhorn, 24 of St. Johns

Christopher David Svoboda, 30 of St. Johns and Alexandria Jennifer Salfate, 27 of St. Johns

Jeffrey Jon Hattis, 26 of Fowler and Amanda Jaye Sumerix, 25 of Eagle

Aaron Migiel VanDeventer, 21 of East Lansing and Kayla Jo Munro, 19 of East Lansing

Jonathan Lewis Ashbay, 32 of Lansing and Shannah Aleese Huss, 31 of Eagle

Robert Michael Hollebrands, 25 of DeWitt and Brielle Nicole McDougall, 26 of Pinconning

David Kenneth John Vandegriff, 39 of Eagle and Amy Elizabeth Knapp, 39 of Eagle

Jacob Phillip Patrick, 32 of Ovid and Melissa Rose Popa, 25 of Ovid

Andrew Steven Cleland, 27 of St. Johns and Erin Kate Brainard, 39 of St. Johns

Jared Benjamin West, 26 of Bath and Amy Lee Sorenson, 25 of Bath

Daniel Douglas Wilkinson, 29 of DeWitt and Natasha Marie Patrick, 23 of DeWitt

Joseph Grant Salamey, 27 of Bath and Sara May Salters, 29 of Bath

Divorce decrees filed the week of September 12, 2016

Feldpausch, Ross Francis and Dawn Maria

Todosciuk, Sunday and Andrew Francis-Danny

Hojara, Angel Emily and Charles Edward

Riddle, Tyler Austin and Samantha Jo

Wirth, Debra Freidell and Steven Robert

Sutton, Shyla Ann and Jim Brown

Oliver, Amanda N. and Christopher D.

Hufnagel, Ashley and Bryan

Jaques, Jennifer Michelle and Paul Richard

White, Judith and Charles Curtis