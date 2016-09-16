St. Johns Independent





A record number of entries were posted in the annual pumpkin weigh-in at Andy T’s last Saturday.

Pumpkin weigh-in well-attendedCity Manager’s NewsletterJean Ruestman announces candidacy for City CommissionSchwan’s fundraiser to benefit Arts CouncilRegister to vote by October 11St. Peter Fall FestMint Country Garden Club October MeetingTrick-Or-Treating Hours announcedFire Hydrant Flushing Program – Fall 2016October 28 Euchre TournamentPancake BreakfastCASA Volunteer Advocates NeededMMDHD Calendar – October 2016Mark Your CalendarClass of ’56 – 60th ReunionAg Program at GatewayThis week’s Mystery PhotoA Look Back – A 1968 Winning TeamBenny and Jessie’s Pet Info – How Cats and Dogs Help People Cope With Social RejectionLetters – CASA says thanksMaralyn’s Pet Corner – 8 Signs of Pain in CatsObituaries – Geoffrey Catlin, Esther E. Majewski, Robert E. Pratt Sr., John Steven MitchellMarriage licenses filed the week of September 19, 2016