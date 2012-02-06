Latest News

Pumpkin weigh-in well-attended

Ken Sweet from Washington township won the annual pumpkin weigh-in with a 1730 pounder. A local man,Tim Brussel, won 3rd place.

There were a record number of entries this year



– Andy T photos courtesy of Paul Bennett via Facebook

City Manager’s Newsletter

Zoning Regulations Regarding Off-Street Parking, Open Storage: City officials have received a number of complaints from residents regarding the outside storage of inoperable and unlicensed vehicles, trailers, recreational vehicles and other materials and equipment. Residents are reminded that the City regulates the parking of vehicles and the storage of materials and equipment on residential properties. St. Johns City Code section 155.341 requires that vehicles can be parked out in the open only if they are on a paved driveway or parking area. Not more than three vehicles can be parked on a residential lot unless in a garage-like building. Violators can be cited for a civil infraction with fines starting at $50.00 per day. Additionally, inoperable and/or unlicensed vehicles cannot be stored in the open on private property within the city per St. Johns City Code 94.02. Other items such as snowmobiles, boats and snowplow blades must be kept in closed storage (e.g., shed or garage; see St. Johns City Code 93.36). A violation of this code section is a misdemeanor, which carries up to a $500 fine plus court costs.

Bond Refunding Savings: The City is in the process of refunding and reissuing some outstanding water/sewer bonds to take advantage of favorable interest rates that will likely be available for only a limited period of time. Working with our financial advisor and bond counsel, it is expected this new issue will save the City more than $800,000 over the life of the bonds. These bonds were originally issued to fund required improvements to the City’s public utility facilities.

Public Parking Lot Upgrade: The public parking lot on Walker Street east of the UAW building will be resurfaced in this fall. Miller Bros. Excavating was awarded a contract for this construction work through the competitive bidding process. In addition to the asphalt work, some storm sewer and base improvements will also be part of the project. The anticipated completion date for this project is October 15, 2016.

Spring Street Water Main Improvement: Miller Bros. has also been awarded a public works contract for the installation of an 8″ water main on Spring Street between Walker and Higham Streets. This construction project when completed will improve both water flow and water quality for commercial and residential users serviced by this water line. Completion of the project is targeted for October 28, 2016.

Senior Housing Project In The Central Business District: Many residents have inquired about the status of the Seybert “Castle St. Johns” senior housing project slated for development at the corner of Higham and Spring Street. This project is still on track according to the developer. No official word has yet been provided regarding groundbreaking for this multi-unit apartment complex.

Yard Waste Bags: As the weather cools residents will begin their annual autumn yard cleanup in preparation for the winter months. City staff will continue to make their rounds picking up bagged yard leaves and other plant material placed curbside by residents. This method of disposal is encouraged by city staff, as it is an integral part of the City’s composting program. We commend our residents for their widespread use of leaf bags in both spring and fall. Brush and branches are also picked up curbside by City staff.

Please Note: It is an ordinance violation to rake leaves into the street. Violators will be subject to a civil infraction fine. If a resident needs additional yard waste bags they can be obtained at no charge from the City Offices, Briggs District Library or by contacting DPW Supervisor Jeremy Ritter at 989-224-8944, ext. 229.



Halloween Hours: Trick or Treat hours in the City are from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ghouls and goblins will be canvassing the neighborhoods as they fill up their Halloween bags with treats. If you’re driving on city streets during this time please be very careful of little ones in costume as their vision is often limited by scary masks and other headgear. Have fun!

Jean Ruestman announces candidacy for City Commission

Jean Ruestman, Section Manager for the Michigan Department of Transportation, Chair of the Briggs District Library Board, Co-chair of the Mint Festival Pageant and lifelong St. Johns resident has declared her candidacy for City Commissioner.

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for City Commissioner for the City of St. Johns. Through my involvement with the Mint Festival for over 10 years, the Briggs Library board for two years and local church and school committees most of my adult life, I have been committed to positive change in St. Johns. I feel that the best way for me to continue having a positive impact on our community is by seeking elected office,” said Jean Ruestman. “Commission members are the leaders elected to represent the community and to concentrate on policy issues that are responsive to citizens’ needs and wishes.”

“Through my employment and volunteer positions I have gained experience in budgeting, financial analysis, human resources, the legislative process, employee development and all aspects of the governmental process. I will utilize that experience to be a proactive, committed member of the commission. I believe the highest priority for the St. Johns City Commissioners is to strategically plan for the city’s future. We need to provide resources, services and an atmosphere that retains and attracts residents. We need to have solid plans for good roads and sidewalks, essential services such as police and fire protection, and opportunities for economic development. Recent events brought to light some areas where improvement is needed in city operations. Implementing those improvements will require strong leadership from commissioners and city leaders. It’s imperative that the commission provide guidance and support during this process and that city staff has a clear understanding of expectations.

“I’m ready to dig in and learn all I can about how the City operates and why, as well as what residents and business owners need. This will allow me to make thoughtful, informed recommendations for policies and projects, and then assist with implementation and oversight.

All St. John’s residents are invited for a dessert reception on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Sirens in downtown St. Johns. The event includes a silent auction fundraiser.

Visit www.facebook.com/JeanRuestmanforCityCommission for more information.

Schwan’s fundraiser to benefit Arts Council

Clinton County Arts Council in St Johns has many facets. In addition to the Art Gallery, there is the Concert in the Park series, Homegrown Productions and the Mint City Singers, Additionally, there is the Clinton Northern Railway Museum.

The museum is located in the St Johns depot and includes the restored train cars resting on the tracks outside. So far, through your generous donations and the hard work of our volunteers, we have our caboose, a crew car and a railroad post office car to be viewed by visitors. These vintage cars are all a part of this hands on museum to be enjoyed by visitors to St Johns.

One more wonderful car is currently being restored. It is the 1902 Barney and Smith wooden sleeper car, The Sault Ste Marie.

The picture features the elegant interior that remains. She has velvet upholstery, classic parquetry, and stained glass windows.

Volunteers are working hard to restore her so that she can become a part of the museum.

This takes not only time, but a great deal of money. Your participation in this Schwan’s fundraiser will benefit this project. It will also benefit you with great food delivered to your door at a reasonable price. So please purchase your foods from Schwan’s as often as you can.

By placing an order through Schwans.com a portion of the sales will come back in support of the campaign!

https://www.schwans-cares.com/campaigns/29266-clinton-county-arts-council-inc

Register to vote by October 11

Tuesday, October 11, 2016 is the last day to register to vote or change your address for the November 8, 2016 election.

City offices will be open from 8 am to 5 pm on that day for city residents to register or make changes.

If you have any questions regarding registration you can contact them at 989-224-8944.

St. Peter Fall Fest

The community is invited to join us at St. Peter Lutheran School on Friday, October 28th from 6-8 pm for the annual Fall Fest and Trunk-or-Treat/.

Enjoy kid friendly games and crafts, hay rides, refreshments and family fun.

Fall Fest takes place rain or shine at 8990 Church Rd, St. Johns in Riley Township.