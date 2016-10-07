Mint Country Garden Club October Meeting

The monthly meeting of Mint Country Garden Club will be held Thursday, October 6, 7:15 pm.

Bethany Bontrager will give a presentation on Foraging Wild Edibles.

Meetings are held at Clinton Commons Community Center, 1105 S. Scott Rd, St. Johns. Visitors are welcome to attend.

For further information about this meeting or how to become a member, email mintcountrygardenclub@gmail.com or call 517-599-6307.

Trick-Or-Treating Hours announced

The St. Johns City Commission has set the hours for Trick-or-Treating within the City of St. Johns on Halloween, Monday, October 31, 2016, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to be signaled by the blowing of the fire whistle.

As in the past, the City Commission asks that all residents light their porches and drive carefully on Halloween Night.

Fire Hydrant Flushing Program – Fall 2016

The City of St. Johns Water Department personnel will be flushing all fire hydrants in the city. Flushing of the hydrants is done in spring and fall.

The schedule for flushing will be:

M-21 North from September 26-October 7, 2016

M-21 South from October 10-October 24, 2016

Flushing will be done between the hours of:

8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you have any questions, please call the Water Department at 224-8944 ext. 235 or ext. 282 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

October 28 Euchre Tournament

On Friday, October 28 the St. Johns Mint Festival will hold their 2nd Euchre Tournament, open to the general public. The tournament will be held at the Clinton County Senior Center, located at 201 E Walker Street in St. Johns from 6-9 pm.

Pre-registration is required by Fri, October 14.

The cost for a 2-person team is $20. You will play with your same partner the entire tournament. Prizes for the event include $100 to the 1st place team, $40 for the 2nd place team and $20 for the 3rd place team. Additionally, the person with the most loners throughout the night will receive $20.

Refreshments, snacks and door prizes will be provided throughout the evening. You can get the entry form off the Chamber of Commerce website at www.clintoncountychamber.org/mint, you can email them for an entry form at ccchamber@4wbi.net or call them at 989-224-7248.

Pancake Breakfast

915 W State Street, St. Johns, MI 48879

October 1, 2016, 8:00 am – 10:30 am $8.00 per person, children 3 and under Free

Proceeds to benefit “His Cup Runneth Over” and “Bikes For Books”

Supported by: Two or More Christian Church and St. Johns-Ovid Masonic Lodge #105

Soup kitchen to make stops in area

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, October 4 and at

– Middleton Community Church, 223 S. Newton, Middleton, from 4:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 4 and at

– Pompeii United Methodist Church, 135 W. Burton, Pompeii, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, October 6.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764.

CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently accepting applications for our next CASA Volunteer Advocate Training.

Those interested in serving as a CASA Advocate must submit a volunteer application, completely pass a criminal and personal background check, and participate in our 30-hour pre-service training.

Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days (activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.). Our program continues to work toward our goal of having enough CASA Advocates for every Clinton County child who is in foster care.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact our office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.

MMDHD Calendar – October 2016

Family Planning Clinic Schedule

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department’s Family Planning Clinics provide confidential care to men and women in need of contraception and reproductive health services. Charges for services and supplies are based on income. The Family Planning Clinics are scheduled as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

October 4: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

October 11: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

October 18: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m

October 25: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m..

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

Hearing & Vision Screening Clinic

Vision screening is required for all children entering kindergarten. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department offers free vision testing, as well as hearing screening tests for all children ages 3 to 21. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 227-3125, Monday through Friday.

WIC Benefit Pick-Up Schedule

Pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants and children up to 5 years old may be eligible for free food through the WIC (Women, Infants & Children) program. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department WIC Benefit Pick-up Clinics are scheduled as follows:

October 5: at Mid-Michigan District Health Department, 1307 E. Townsend Road in St. Johns, from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

“In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) policy, this institution is prohibited from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 or call (202) 720-5964 (voice and TDD). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.”

Immunization Clinics

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department Immunization Clinics are to be held as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

October 3: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

October 12: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m

October 17: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

October 20: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

October 24: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 pm to 5 p.m.

October 31: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Flu shot clinics are as follows:

October 13

October 26

For more clinic information, and to schedule an appointment, please call 989-224-2195

Immunizations will be available for adults and children eight weeks of age through adulthood, appointments are preferred. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

Mark Your Calendar

First Baptist to present Getty concert – Friday, September 30

To order Tickets please call the church office at (989)224-3110 or visit their website: www.stjohnsfbc.com

Voices of Hope for Children Luncheon – Wednesday, October 5th

Registration Begins: 11:45 a.m. Lunch and Program: Noon until 1:00 p.m.

The Emerald Golf Course , 2300 W. Maple Rapids Road, St. Johns

It is free. RSVP here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/voices-of-hope-for-children-tickets-26682777907