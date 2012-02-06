Class of ’56 – 60th Reunion

by Maralyn Fink

On Saturday evening, I attended the “Class of 56” 60th reunion from RBW. This was held at The Emerald Golf Course here in St. Johns.

I attended on behalf of my sister, Rosalie Fink Sharpe. Back in the day, I was always her tag-along.

I was nervous at first; but after I started seeing the faces of people I knew, I just jumped right in.

It was a fun evening and great to see those that use to tease me.

I spoke to Chairman Margaret Peck Schaefer who said they started planning in January. The Committee members were Rosalie Ankeny, Paul Armbrustmacher, Joyce Crosby, Edna Eaton, and Arleita Schafer.

There were 48-50 classmates attending and a total of 80 all together.

Everyone seemed to be having an enjoyable evening and enjoyed the short program.

Thanks, Class of ’56, for letting me take pictures and visit with you. The next reunion will take place in 3 years.

Ag Program at Gateway

This article, written by Jenn Parker, 4th grade teacher, highlights the 4th grade Farmer in the Classroom partnership with local dairy farmers Kris and Carla Wardin.

Farmer in the Classroom

As a part of Ag Stem each grade level at Gateway is paired with a local farmer.

The Fourth Grade is paired with Kris and Carla Wardin to learn all about dairy. So far, students have written letters to Carla with many questions about farming. Carla has written our classroom a letter back which generated more questions, and we have an open communication line.

Carla had a chance to come visit our 4th Graders. During her visit she showed students many pictures of her farm. We learned that cows have beds to sleep on. We got to see a milker and learn all about milking cows. Cows have a nutritionist to make sure that they are healthy and give the most milk possible.

We are looking forward to visiting the farm and the baby calves in the spring.

This week’s Mystery Photo

Where is this?

407 Meadowview Dr.

The current owners: Nathaniel and Kari Simon. Previous owners include Kevin Parker.

A Look Back – A 1968 Winning Team

by Barry Clark Bauer

St. Johns’ entry in the Grand Valley softball league finished with a 12-4 league record this year and on Friday and Saturday shut out Continental Bar of Belding twice to advance to the district “C” tournament at Fowler.

Players kneeling are: Dennis Morrison, John Williamson, Dick Root, Tim Graham, Bob Paksi and Jim Graham. Team members standing left to right: Larry Paksi, Morris Sharick, Jerry Sharick and Norm Love.

Other players absent for the picture are Dennis Blakeslee, Les Warner, Larry Crosby, Jeff Martin and Larry Foy.

Sponsors of the team standing from the left: St. Johns Co-Op, Art Romig, Federal Mogul, Mike Hatta, and Clinton Tool &-Engineering, Red Lundy.

Other sponsors were: Roadhouse, Daley’s, Osgood’s, Two Brothers, Central Michigan Lumber Co. and Penney Paints.

Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – How Cats and Dogs Help People Cope With Social Rejection

What’s in a name? When it comes to naming a cat or a dog, it can actually mean a whole lot to a person who is dealing with social rejection.

In a recent study, researchers Christina M. Brown, Allen R. McConnell, and Selena M. Hengy discovered that when people thought about—and named—animals, it helped them cope with previously upsetting moments of social rejection.

The study, titled “Thinking About Cats or Dogs Provides Relief From Social Rejection,” is the latest from the researchers, whose prior works revealed similar findings.

“All of this started from a paper we published a few years ago. We saw that people who had pets on average tended to be happier and healthier people,” McConnell tells petMD. “In that study, what we found was that on average, pet owners tended to be better off with things like self-esteem, stress-related illnesses, and exercise.”

In this latest study, however, the researchers had their subjects recall a moment of social rejection, look at photos of cats and dogs, and then name the animals. The study measured the subjects’ feelings of self and social connectedness after this exercise.

As it turns out, the subjects “anthropomorphized” the cats and dogs, which is, as McConnell explains, “when we view animals with human-like qualities.”

But, what was perhaps most telling in this study was that people didn’t need to have a relationship with an animal to feel a sense of relief from them. In other words, it’s not just a pre-established relationship you may have with a pet of your own; rather, if you are an animal-lover in general, cats or dogs can help.

“People who thought of names for animals felt better after being socially rejected,” Brown explains.

The study also had its subjects name toys, which garnered similar results. “When we think about anthropomorphizing, it’s a broader sense of elevating all sorts of things, whether its plastic figurines or dogs and cats,” McConnell says. “When you give them a more human-like status it makes you feel less lonely after a rejection experience.”

So what is it about animals that can cause this kind of reaction and response? McConnell theorizes a few reasons:

“What seems to be happening is when people relate to pets, there’s probably a number of social benefits they get from it,” she says. “First, there’s a sense of belonging that this animal ‘gets’ me, I can have a crappy day at work and I come home and my dog’s wagging [its] tail. For some other people it’s probably much more about control. For some its cadence with their pets—taking [the pet] for walks, caring for [the pet]… you have a meaningful role with this animal.”

So, the next time you’re at a party and you’re feeling left out, or you suddenly recall an incident from school that was embarrassing, simply think of a cat or dog, give it a name, and your mood just may change for the better.

Letters – CASA says thanks

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children would like to express our appreciation to everyone who supported our Mums for CASA Sale at the St. Johns Farmer’s Market.

Big thank you to Simpson Brothers Greenhouse of Ovid for the beautiful fall mums, special thanks to all who volunteered to work at the sale, and appreciation to all who stopped to visit with us and learn more about Court Appointed Special Advocacy for Clinton County Children.

For more information about CASA, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org.

Thank you!

Kelly Schafer

CASA Executive Director

Maralyn’s Pet Corner – 8 Signs of Pain in Cats

Pain it isn’t always obvious to others when you’re experiencing it. Unless it’s a broken leg twisted at a 90-degree angle or a big bruise on your arm, pain is a condition with no obvious external manifestations. Sure, some people are good at going around making sure everyone knows they’ve stubbed a toe or pulled a groin muscle, but other people are more like cats—you’d never know anything was wrong.

Cats are renowned for their ability to mask pain and discomfort. This is a great advantage when out in the wild around a predator, but it’s a big problem in a home when pet owners are unaware that their pet has a problem.

Cat Pain: What We Know

Veterinarians have come a long way in understanding pain in pets. With that understanding comes the knowledge that we are very likely undertreating pets for pain they are commonly experiencing. Arthritis, dental disease, urinary tract disease, bone disease, and cancer are just a few of the common feline medical conditions that are known to be painful. Pain management specialists have a mantra they often repeat: “Assume pain.” If you diagnose a painful medical condition, pain management should be part of the treatment, every time.

Cats may not speak, but they do communicate their pain in their own ways. Although they can’t come up to us and say, “I’m hurting,” cats do exhibit behavioral changes that can indicate they are experiencing pain. The American Animal Hospital Association has pain management guidelines that can help owners and veterinarians manage feline pain.

Recognize the Signs of Cat Pain

Here are some of the most common behavioral signs that might be a symptom of a cat in pain:

– Change in Activity Level

A change in activity level can indicate discomfort. Cats might become less active and sleep more hours than they used to. Stiff, arthritic cats may be reluctant to change positions, or no longer jump onto high surfaces. Conversely, cats may become more active: restless, repetitively getting up and down, and seeming to have difficulty getting comfortable.

– Self Mutilation

While many people associate biting and licking with allergies, pets in pain often repetitively lick and bite at painful areas. They may do it so often that they cause secondary trauma to their body in the form of skin infections and hair loss.

– Vocalizing

Most of us know that a hissing or growling cat is an unhappy cat, but did you know meows and purrs can accompany pain as well? Some cats purr when they are frightened or hurting, and it does not always indicate contentment. This is particularly true for cats with an easygoing or gentle personality.

– Change in Daily Routine

A cat whose appetite suddenly drops may be feeling too much pain to eat, or may be experiencing nausea from a disease process. Cats who have an abrupt onset of soiling in the house after years of using the litterbox may be too painful to get in and out of a box with high sides, or too sore to get to where the box is located. A lap cat who suddenly can’t stand being held may be experiencing pain when they are touched or pet. Any of these changes in their usual personality and preferences may be medical in origin.

– Posture

Cats do a version of the “little old person shuffle” when they are stiff; they walk very gingerly and avoid the usual athletic leaps we are accustomed to seeing. Cats with abdominal pain may have a hunched back, tucking in their abdomen in a protective posture. You may also notice a cat being protective of a certain area of their body, not wanting to be touched or scratched; they may also limp or hesitate to put weight on a sore limb.

– Facial Expressions

Granted, facial expression can be difficult to gauge in a cat, but certain giveaways can indicate pain or discomfort. A vacant stare at nothing in particular, or a “glazed” expression is common. Cats in distress can also have dilated pupils—part of the stress response in the body. Unlike in dogs, cats do not normally pant. If you notice a panting cat, particularly when she is at rest, you should get her evaluated as soon as possible.

– Aggression

Some cats are naturally surly for their entire lives. It can be hard to tell if they are escalating their level of aggression. However, a normally friendly cat who is suddenly hissing, swatting, and biting may be a cat in pain. Out-of-character meanness is a cat’s way of asking to be left alone.

– Poor Coat Condition

Cats are expert groomers, spending up to five hours a day on maintaining their silky coats. However, pain from arthritis can make it difficult to contort themselves into their normal grooming positions, and pain in general can make a cat too uncomfortable or worn out to maintain their normal routine. A cat who stops grooming and starts to look unkempt may be in pain and needs to be evaluated.

– Controlling Pain in Cats

Historically, we have had very limited options for pain control in cats, but fortunately this is changing. Owners must never treat their cat with pain medications meant for people, as they metabolize medication differently and can die from something as benign to humans as Tylenol. If you think your cat might be in pain, get her evaluated by your vet to discuss the best treatment options.