Transitions

Obituaries

Geoffrey Catlin

Sunday, March 2nd, 1958 – Wednesday, September 28th, 2016

A full obituary for Geoff will be available soon from Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

Esther E. Majewski

Esther E. Majewski, 80 of Crystal River, Florida died on September 28, 2016 after attending a Celebration of Life for her husband, Albert Majewski who died on August 10, 2016. They were married on October 19, 1957. Esther was born in Detroit, MI the daughter of Fred and Ella (Dickerson) Bidinger. She graduated from Brighton MI High School and enjoyed bowling, playing cards and especially having conversations.

Survivors her daughter, Corrine (George) Grecu of St. Johns and son Allen (Robin) Majewski of Eaton Rapids. Grandchildren, Tricia (Nathan) Majewski, Amanda (Josh) Ewers, Nick (Megan) Grecu and Brian Grecu. Great grandchildren, Maverick Ewers and Griffin Ewers. Brother, Don (Carol) Bidinger of DeWitt and Kenneth Bidinger of St. Johns.

Memorial services will be held at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns, MI on Saturday, October 1, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Andy Croel officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made the Charity of the Donor’s Choice.

Robert E. Pratt Sr.

Robert E. Pratt Sr., age 79 of St. Johns, MI passed away at Sparrow Hospital on Sunday, September 25, 2016. Bob was born on October 25, 1936 in Ionia, MI the son of Donald D. and Ethel L. (Cooley) Pratt. After graduating from Rodney B. Wilson High School in 1955 and then he served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp for 8 years. After discharge from service he was an independent truck driver for over 20 years. On June 13, 1959 he married Caroline (Kay) Minter in California. Bob enjoyed old TV programs, the Dallas Cowboys, collecting eagles, marine and truck memorabilia and making model trucks and enjoyed hanging out with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Kay, daughter, Deb (Chuck) Roberts of Glasgow, Kentucky, sons Bob (Mary) Pratt Jr. and Steve (Kim) Pratt of Gaylord; grandchildren, Angela (Tom) Roberts, Amber (Jim) Buddenborg, Erin (Derek) Csapos, Mallory Pratt, Katie Pratt, Doug Pratt and Alex (Sandy) Roberts and 7 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Friday, September 30, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. with his brother, Pastor Don Pratt officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the St. Johns Honor Guard. The family will receive friends and relatives at the funeral home on Thursday, September 29, 2016 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. A dinner will be served at The American Legion Hall at 2:00 P.M.

John Steven Mitchell

John Steven Mitchell, 85, of Waterford, Michigan, went to the loving arms of his Lord, on September 2, 2016. John Mitchell was the son of the late Raymond and Ruby Mitchell. Born with a heart condition, John, as a child, would take the train from Detroit, Michigan to Keene, New Hampshire, and spend summers in the country air, with his cousins enjoying the farm and farm animals. John outlived all his siblings and worked in various jobs in the Wayne County area. He devoted many hard-working years for the Diocese of Detroit at St. Robert Bellermine Church and School in Redford, Michigan, and Saint Damian Church in Westland, Michigan.

Preceded in death by the love of his life Dolores (Burczykowski), together they had seven children: Dan (Debbie) Mitchell, Ron (Maurine) Mitchell, Cheryl (Joe) Burt, Laurie Ann Mitchell (d. 1962), Suzette (David) Marconeri, Linda (Bob) Grupe, Jeff (Nicole) Mitchell. John was also preceded in death by siblings; Raymond Mitchell, Fred Mitchell, Ansel Mitchell, Myra Sletten, and Ada Falkiewicz. He leaves to cherish his memory many grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A Mass of Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, September 17, with internment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, Michigan.

Marriage licenses filed the week of September 19, 2016

Jordan Frank Chapko, 30 of St. Johns and Amanda Kaylene Ferguson, 29 of St. Johns,

Cary Michael Mardigian, 41 of Lansing and Cara Ann-Marie Preston, 44 of Lansing

Gary Richard Brown, 27 of DeWitt and Erika May Easter, 27 of DeWitt

Justin Michael Hentemann, 27 of St. Johns and Jillian Marie Conley, 26 of Harrison Township

Joseph Glenn Grubaugh, 32 of DeWitt and Danielle Lee Layne, 26 of DeWitt

Justin Arnulfo Swab, 26 of DeWitt and Schalla Marree Benedict, 24 of DeWitt

Trevor Michael Fisher, 19 of DeWitt and Hallie Starr-Merideth Dominion, 19 of East Lansing

Brandon Lee Olsen, 19 of Bath and Kaitlyn Kay Barker, 21 of Bath

Billy Joe Shevrovich, 33 of St. Johns and Amanda Marie Douglass, 34 of Elsie

Joseph Paul Martin, 30 of Maple Rapids and Kristel Ann Schmidt, 31 of Maple Rapids

Bradley David Boron, 38 of DeWitt and Jeannine Jo Wilson, 25 of DeWitt

Jordan Keith Schmidtman, 29 of Eagle and Melissa Ann Orta, 29 of Eagle

Clint Raymond Chant, 26 of DeWitt and Lyndsay Elise Ruhf, 24 of DeWitt

Nathan Daniel Schafer, 25 of St. Johns and Courtney Lynne Klaus, 25 of St. Johns

Zachariah Thomas Kerby, 25 of Ovid and Brittany Anne Zemla, 25 of Ovid

Dustin Michael Voisinet, 27 of Laingsburg and Rachel Michelle Liberty, 31 of Laingsburg