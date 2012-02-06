Latest News

Two arraigned on Child Sexually Abusive Activity charges

On July 13, 2016 the St. Johns Police Department began an investigation in reference to a Criminal Sexual Conduct complaint where a nine year old child was inappropriately touched by a 52 year old male. The male was a prior boyfriend of the victim’s guardian. This investigation led to the arrest of Terry Plowman from St. Johns, who was charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct-Second Degree and other Child Sexually Abusive crimes. Plowman was arraigned on August 15th for these charges and is currently lodged at the Clinton County Jail awaiting further proceedings in Circuit Court.

According to Chief Kyle Knight, during the investigation of Plowman, it was determined that images taken with his phone that contained Child Sexually Abusive Material were transferred to the phones of Carol Boak, a 50 year old St. Johns resident, and Kenneth Lee Thelen, a 43 year old Fowler resident.

Upon further investigation that involved the analysis of Boak and Thelen’s electronic devices, officers discovered evidence of other Child Sexually Abusive Material. It was also discovered that Boak committed Sodomy.

Carol Boak was arraigned on October 6th for charges of Child Sexually Abusive Activity, Child Sexually Abusive Material – Possession, Child Sexually Abusive Material – Distributing or Promoting, Sodomy, and Criminal Sexual Conduct – Second Degree.

Kenneth Thelen was also arraigned on October 6th for charges of Child Sexually Abusive Activity and Child Sexually Abusive Material – Possession.

Bond was set for Boak and Thelen, and they were lodged at the Clinton County Jail. Preliminary Examinations for both are set for October 27 at 2:30PM.

This incident took an extensive in-depth investigation from the St. Johns Police Department along with assistance from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Helms receives award

On September 29 Officer Ben Helms was awarded the M.A.D.D. Michigan Lifesavers Outstanding Officer award. Forty-nine officers from departments throughout Michigan were nominated and only five were chosen to receive this award.

In 2015 Officer Helms had 25 arrests for Operating While Intoxicated and lead the department in Liquor Violation and VCSA drug crime arrests.

Dynamic Duo headlines opening concert – October 14

The Wilson Collective is proud to present a dynamic evening of alt-country, blues and folk music featuring the amazing Detroit duo, The Whiskey Charmers. This not to be missed concert will take place in the beautiful/historic Wilson Center Auditorium in St. Johns on Friday, October 14 starting at 7:00 p.m.

Headlining the evening will be the alt-country duo The Whiskey Charmers. The duo, with musicians Carrie Shepard and Lawrence Daversa, maintains an extremely busy touring schedule throughout Michigan and several other states. Modern Rock Review says, “The Whiskey Charmers strike a perfect balance between laid back country and western and edgy folk rock. With the smoky lead vocals of Carrie Shepard and stratospheric lead guitar textures of Lawrence Daversa, the self-released and self-titled 2015 album is solid from start to finish.”

“We are fortunate to be able to bring this group into St. Johns for a concert,” says Aidan Pope, concert coordinator. “The two are a creative powerhouse – with Carrie’s emotional lyrics and beautiful, yet haunting voice, and Lawrence’s masterful guitar work. This will make for an incredibly impressive and dynamic live show.”

The Detroit Free Press includes the duo on their list of top ten local acts to see this year.

Mike McGonigal of the Detroit Metro Times says, “There might be a plethora of Americana/roots-infused acts in the greater Detroit area, but ‘The Whiskey Charmers’ are a real cut above. Their music is charming, original, and always a delight.”

Two popular local groups will round out the evening’s program. The five-piece blues-rock band “Trevor James Musical Sound”, a Shiawassee area based band, will kick off the concert. The group of, Trevor James, Miles Winchester, Geoff Szilagyi, Devin VanWormer and Aidan Pope will be performing songs off their new debut album, “Denali Highway.”

Next up will be the popular Lansing-based folk band, Joshua Barton & Seerstones. Steeped in church music and Johnny Cash, Joshua weds these styles with his play on darker old-time sounds of country blues, American Primitive guitar, and noisy drone and shoegaze. Members of the group include Joshua Barton, Thom McAlvey and Gordon Kwiatkowski.

The Friday, October 14 concert will take place in the Wilson Center Auditorium located at 101 W. Cass St. in downtown St. Johns. General admission tickets are $5 at the door – the doors will open at 6:30 p.m. More information can be found at wilsoncenterauditorium.org or on the auditorium’s Facebook page.

Public parking lot upgrade

The public parking lot on West Walker Street east of the UAW building is currently being resurfaced. In addition to the asphalt work, some storm sewer and base improvements will also be part of the project.

Teacher wins 30 ukuleles

Music teacher Shirley Ries won 30 ukuleles for St. Johns Public Schools. Kala Brand Music sponsored a ukulele giveaway on their Facebook page, and Mrs. Ries liked the page, commented and begged her friends and family to do it too. As a result, she won!

Kala Brand Music sent her 30 Makala Waterman soprano ukuleles. They retail for $39.99, so this was a very nice $1200 donation to the schools.



Eureka 5th grade teacher Eryn Copland and Shirley Ries

She has already incorporated the ukuleles into her 2nd-5th grade curriculum. She is easing into playing with the 1st graders, and she hopes to have the kindergartners playing next spring. They have a repertoire of 4 songs, and the students love it.

St. Johns alumna named to MSU Homecoming Court

Alexa Ruestman, a 2013 graduate of St. Johns High School has been named to the 2016-2017 Court.

Each year, Michigan State University selects ten outstanding seniors as members of Homecoming Court in recognition of their academic excellence, leadership, community involvement and Spartan pride. Referred to as “ambassadors,” the students were endorsed by a department, organization or individual and then completed an extensive application and interview process.

The top 25 candidates participated in a final interview where a group of MSU faculty, staff, alumni and students selected the final 10 court ambassadors.

Ruestman was recognized for her academic merit as an Honors College member as well as her involvement as a James Madison College ambassador, intern in the Executive Office of the Governor and president of her sorority, Delta Gamma. During her time at MSU, Alexa also studied public policy abroad in London and served as a resident assistant and campus tour guide.

Currently, Alexa works in public relations and communications for Pure Michigan at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. She will graduate with honors in May with a degree in Social Relations and Policy and a minor in public relations.

The MSU Homecoming Court ambassadors began their duties as ambassadors this summer, and will be representing the MSU student body at various alumni, community and university engagements throughout the year.

Ruestman will be in the MSU Homecoming parade on Saturday, October 14th and will be honored during halftime at the football game the next day as the Michigan State Spartans take on the Northwestern Wildcats.

“I am incredibly honored to have been chosen as a Homecoming Court ambassador to represent our hard-working, intelligent and passionate student body,” said Ruestman. “Michigan State has had an immense impact on my life and I look forward to sharing my passion for MSU with the entire Spartan community that returns to East Lansing each year.”

The ambassadors will continue their Homecoming Court commitment through the 2016-17 school year. For more information on the ambassadors and MSU Homecoming festivities, visit www.alumni.msu.edu.

Mint City Singers is selling Younkers Booklets – November 9 – 12

Mint City Singers/CCAC is selling $5 booklets to support their operating expenses. The non-profit 501(c)(3) organization keeps 100% of the booklet price, and the customer receives up to $500 in special shopping offers at Younkers stores in the Lansing Mall and the Meridian Mall.

Booklets can be purchased from any member. Community Day’s is a four-day shopping event at Younkers. The company has generously created this event to enable non-profit 501(c)(3) groups and schools to raise money to support their mission.

“Community Days has been a helpful fundraising event for our organization,” said Cheryl Grueneberg, local coordinator for Mint City Singers. “It’s a win win for everyone. We raise funds and the purchaser gets great shopping offers at Younkers just in time for the holidays!”

If you are interested in donating to our fundraiser and would like to purchase a coupon booklet or two, please email

cherylg02@yahoo.com or text a message to 989-640-3136.

Already? Sure, why not? – December 2

Calling on City of St. Johns resident to decorate outside of their houses by December 2nd.

Prizes will we awarded for best North, East, West and South sections of town

You be on the hayride tour through town.

Sign up today! And start Decorating. http://www.sjlightfest.com/contest.html