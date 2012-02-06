Transitions

Obituaries
Joseph A. Schafer
Joseph A. Schafer, 84, of St. Johns, MI died at Ashley Care Center on Saturday, October 1, 2016. Joe was born on March 26, 1932 in Fowler, MI the son of Joseph M. and Dora (Schueller) Schafer. On December 19, 1969 he married Waneta Wilson in Eagle, MI. Joe worked at General Motors in the maintence dept. He was a veteran of the US Army and was a member of the Portland V.F.W.
Survivors are his brothers, Mark (Arleita) Schafer of St. Johns, Anthony (Rose) Schafer of Shelby, North Carolina, Jerry Schafer of St. Johns and brother-in-law, Carl Schaefer of Ionia; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Waneta, 5 sisters and 3 brothers.
Funeral services will be held at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Friday, October 7, 2016 at 11:00 A.M with Deacon Marvin Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Fowler. The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Rosary/vigil services 3 and 8 P.M. Thursday. Memorials may be made to Ashley Care Center or the charity of the donor’s choice.
******
Joseph Charles Brokaw Sr
Joseph Charles Brokaw Sr., 80, of Grayling, formerly of St. Johns, died Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Arrangements by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie. There will be no services.
Marriage licenses filed the week of September 26, 2016
Jeffrey Scott Kincaid, 41 of Eagle and Haley Rene Scribner, 39 of Eagle
Nicholas James Hallenbeck, 30 of DeWitt and Jacklynn Sue Jarrad, 25 of DeWitt
Thad Thomas Berkhousen, 35 of DeWitt and Jessicca Lynn Shank, 32 of DeWitt
Joseph Michael Swanchara, 55 of St. Johns and Kristina Marie Gavin, 45 of Elsie
Christopher Alan Cook, 26 of Lansing and Staci Lynn Duflo, 26 of Lansing
Bradley Robert Rehmann, 41 of St. Johns and Andrea Lynn Farber, 36 of Portage
Benjamin Robert Bricker, 26 of DeWitt and Erica Haley Haragos, 22 of DeWitt
James Daniel Spaulding, 29 of DeWitt and Alayna Kay Griffen, 30 of DeWitt
Bruce Alan Nicholls, 59 of DeWitt and Shelley Jean Byrnes-Blair, 50 of DeWitt
Divorce decrees filed the week of September 26, 2016
Hern, Ashleigh and Daniel Jeramiah
Lugibihl, Renae and Timothy
Kelly, Michael Robert and Kathryn Marie
Sharp, Gretchen Adelina and Rodney Lynn
Hoover, Heidi Eileen and Todd Michael
Messer, Jordan Harlow and Casey Jon