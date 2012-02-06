Transitions

Obituaries

Joseph A. Schafer

Joseph A. Schafer, 84, of St. Johns, MI died at Ashley Care Center on Saturday, October 1, 2016. Joe was born on March 26, 1932 in Fowler, MI the son of Joseph M. and Dora (Schueller) Schafer. On December 19, 1969 he married Waneta Wilson in Eagle, MI. Joe worked at General Motors in the maintence dept. He was a veteran of the US Army and was a member of the Portland V.F.W.

Survivors are his brothers, Mark (Arleita) Schafer of St. Johns, Anthony (Rose) Schafer of Shelby, North Carolina, Jerry Schafer of St. Johns and brother-in-law, Carl Schaefer of Ionia; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Waneta, 5 sisters and 3 brothers.

Funeral services will be held at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Friday, October 7, 2016 at 11:00 A.M with Deacon Marvin Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Fowler. The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Rosary/vigil services 3 and 8 P.M. Thursday. Memorials may be made to Ashley Care Center or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Joseph Charles Brokaw Sr

Joseph Charles Brokaw Sr., 80, of Grayling, formerly of St. Johns, died Saturday, October 1, 2016.

Arrangements by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie. There will be no services.

Marriage licenses filed the week of September 26, 2016

Jeffrey Scott Kincaid, 41 of Eagle and Haley Rene Scribner, 39 of Eagle

Nicholas James Hallenbeck, 30 of DeWitt and Jacklynn Sue Jarrad, 25 of DeWitt

Thad Thomas Berkhousen, 35 of DeWitt and Jessicca Lynn Shank, 32 of DeWitt

Joseph Michael Swanchara, 55 of St. Johns and Kristina Marie Gavin, 45 of Elsie

Christopher Alan Cook, 26 of Lansing and Staci Lynn Duflo, 26 of Lansing

Bradley Robert Rehmann, 41 of St. Johns and Andrea Lynn Farber, 36 of Portage

Benjamin Robert Bricker, 26 of DeWitt and Erica Haley Haragos, 22 of DeWitt

James Daniel Spaulding, 29 of DeWitt and Alayna Kay Griffen, 30 of DeWitt

Bruce Alan Nicholls, 59 of DeWitt and Shelley Jean Byrnes-Blair, 50 of DeWitt

Divorce decrees filed the week of September 26, 2016

Hern, Ashleigh and Daniel Jeramiah

Lugibihl, Renae and Timothy

Kelly, Michael Robert and Kathryn Marie

Sharp, Gretchen Adelina and Rodney Lynn

Hoover, Heidi Eileen and Todd Michael

Messer, Jordan Harlow and Casey Jon