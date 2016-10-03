St. Johns Independent





St. Johns students and teachers attend Manufacturing Day: St. Johns High School senior Nolan Wirth on the left joins Fred Render of Capital Steel and Wire and Michelle Cordano of the Capital Area Manufacturing Council.

St. Johns Public Schools have several vocational offerings as part of their course selections.

