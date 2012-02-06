Latest News

Groundbreaking set for Castle St. Johns – Friday, October 21

The much anticipated Castle St. Johns Senior Housing project, to be constructed at the corner of Spring and Higham streets in downtown St. Johns, is about to become a reality. The Developers, Garrett and Phillip Seybert of P.S. Equities Inc., based in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, have announced that they anticipate breaking ground for the project in October.

The project will be a four story building featuring 30 two bedroom apartment units for low to moderate income seniors with rents ranging from $361 to $800. The project will also include a community room and lobby area with full kitchen and fireplace to welcome residents. Unit amenities will include full service kitchen appliances, washer and dryer in each unit, air conditioning and window blinds. In addition, there will be one carport space per apartment unit included in the rent.

The project has been in the works for almost two years and was a collaborative effort between the City of St. Johns, the Downtown Development Authority and the Developer. The project is being financed through Great Lakes Financial Group out of Cleveland, Ohio in collaboration with Red Capital Group of Columbus, Ohio, along with Cinnaire, a non-profit based in Lansing, Michigan who facilitated the required equity through the purchase of Low Income Housing Tax Credits that were allocated to the project by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

The 4.2 million dollar project is expected to be available for occupancy in September of 2017. Individuals interested in rental information can call (248) 228-8816.

The groundbreaking ceremony for Castle St. Johns will be held on Friday, October 21st 10:00 a.m. This event will take place at the corner of Spring and Higham Streets in downtown St. Johns.

It’s fall at the SCH gift shop

We all hate to see summer go, but for our fall lovers, but Sparrow Clinton Hospital Auxiliary is ready ready.

Stop in to the gift shop to see the new fall items including tunics, ponchos, beautiful purses, scarfs, jewelry, fall and Halloween decor. Of course football favorites are available to support your favorite team.

Stop in to the gift shop located at the Sparrow Clinton Hospital to see the new Halloween items and to guess how many pieces of candy are in the jar. Guesses cost $1, and the winner will not only receive the jar of candy but also a 50% off coupon for one item in the gift shop.

Autumn at the Museum

Plan a trip to the Paine-Scott-Museum to join in the autumn festival of fun.

The house is decorated for fall and features an Early Farming in Clinton County Exhibit. Recent acquisition of models of WWII aircraft and artillery made by Andrew Spencer in honor of his uncle, a fallen WW II hero, are on display in the Military Room upstairs.

On Sunday October 30 enjoy cider and donuts when you visit the Carriage House decked out for Halloween.

Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum located at 106 Maple Street, west of the Courthouse, is open Wednesday 2 to 6:30 pm and Sunday from 1 to 4 pm.

For further information, contact the Museum at PGSMuseum@hotmail.com, call 989-224-2894 or 989-292-9096. The website is PGSmuseum.com.

Dynamic Duo Headlines opening concert – October 14

The Wilson Collective is proud to present a dynamic evening of alt-country, blues and folk music featuring the amazing Detroit duo, The Whiskey Charmers.

This not to be missed concert will take place in the beautiful/historic Wilson Center Auditorium in St. Johns on Friday, October 14 starting at 7:00 p.m.

Register now for SCH Chicago trip

For those interested in attending the annual Chicago trip sponsored by the Sparrow Clinton Hospital Auxiliary, the deadline to sign up is approaching. The last day to register is October 20.

The outing is scheduled for December 11-13. Included in the $280 fee (based on double occupancy) are:

– Round trip motor coach transportation

– 2 nights at the Embassey Suites Hotel on the Lakeshore

– Full American breakfast buffet

Registration forms are available in the gift shop or by contacting Gay Baker at 517-896-0936 bakergaynor@gmail.com.

St. Johns Festival of Lights – December 2

You don’t want to miss the first annual St. Johns Festival of Lights. Fun for the young and old including.

– Santa Parade of Lights

– Santa’s workshop

– Live Nativity

– Train rides down the trail

– Wagon ride tours

– Arts and Crafts

Crafters needed for December 3 Craft Show

On Saturday, December 3 the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce will hold their 14th Annual Christmas Festival.

Included in the festival is a Festival of Trees, Breakfast with Santa, Kids Crafts and a Craft Show. The Craft show is held in the CCRESA Building across from McDonalds on Old 27 in St. Johns and it runs from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.

There is space for 80 booths at the show and only 12 are still open. The Chamber is looking for crafters that sell homemade items. Spaces are either 7′ which is provided with a 5 foot table with 2 chairs or 10 foot in which you provide your own table or display and chairs. The 7 foot booth is $30 and the 10 foot booth is $35.

If you would be interested in having a booth, call the Chamber of Commerce at 989-224-7248 or you can print off the application from their website at www.clintoncountychamber.org/events at the bottom of that page.

St. Joseph Carnival is November 5

Make plans now to attend the annual St. Joseph School Carnival on November 5.

Lots of your favorite games will be there along with a few new ones as well.

Mark you calendars so you don’t miss out on this fun, family friendly event. Raffle tickets are $5 each and help to support the school.

SJHS Orchestra begins fall fundraiser

St. Johns High School Orchestra students are beginning their big fall fundraiser. Please support your local orchestra students by purchasing the exclusive St. Johns Orchestra Discount Card.

For the price of $10 you can purchase a card that offers discounts to numerous local busineese includng:

– Dershey’s Restaurant

– Mancinos

– Appleee’s

– Ryan’s Roadhouse

– Cancun Mexican Grill

– St. Johns Auto Parts

– and many others

Talk to any orchestra student or shop online to support the program. Go to www.gaschoolstore.com and eEter Code: 4203717.