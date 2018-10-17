The Wheel Inn to host Halloween Party for CASA

On Tuesday, October 25th The Wheel Inn located at 1825 SU 27 in St. Johns will host a Halloween Party benefiting CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children.

Ten percent of sales between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. at The Wheel Inn will support Court Appointed Special Advocate Volunteers who work with children who have been removed from their parents’ care due to abuse or neglect.

Guests of all ages are encouraged and welcome to wear their Halloween Costumes.

For more information about CASA, please visit our website at ClintonCountyCASA.org.

SCH to hold fundraiser – October 17, 18

The Sparrow Clinton Auxiliary is having a collective goods fundraiser on Monday, October 17th from 7:00 am – 5:00 pm and Tuesday, October 18th from 7:00 am – 3:00 pm located at the St. Johns Sparrow Clinton Hospital.

Maple Rapids Turkey Supper – November 3

Maple Rapids United Methodist Church at 330 S. Maple Avenue in Maple Rapids, will be hosting it’s annual Turkey Supper on Thursday, November 3rd.

ABake sale starts at 4:00 pm, dinner at 5:00 pm.

Take out orders are available, call 989-682-4548. Free will offering.

Eureka Turkey Supper – November 3

The Eureka Church will be holding a Turkey Supper with all the fixings on Thursday, November 3, 2016.

Serving from 4:30 pm until 6:30 pm. Take-outs are available.

2619 East Maple Rapids Road, Eureka, MI. Tell your friends, and we’ll see you there.

Veterans Dinner will be November 11

The Charge Outreach Group of Lowe and Maple Rapids United Methodist Churches will be hosting a free Veteran’s Appreciation Dinner at Lowe, 5485 West Lowe Rd. St. Johns, on Friday, November 11th at 5:00 pm.

Veterans and their families are invited for food and fellowship. Please RSVP to 989-224-4460.

Gluten Free Fair is October 22

The 9th Lansing Gluten Free Fair will be held Saturday, October 22 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Ramada Inn 7501 W Saginaw Lansing.

We will have thirty vendors with gluten free products to sample and some to buy. We will also provide information on Celiac Disease, Non Celiac Gluten Sensitivity, the gluten free diet and related matters.

There will also be free screening for Celiac Disease by blood draw provided by Sparrow Health System. Persons must be on a diet containing gluten for the tests to be accurate.

There is a $5 entry fee for the fair but free entry for the screening.

More information is available at https://lansingglutenfreefair.weebly.com , on Facebook.com/lansingglutenfreefair, or by calling 517 349 0294.

The fair is sponsored by the CSA Michigan Capital Celiacs/DH Group Chapter 43 of the Celiac Support Association. Celiac Disease is an autoimmune inflammatory disease whereby the lining of the small intestine atrophies in the presence of proteins from wheat, barley, and rye. It affects the entire body and there are over 300 symptoms. According to research approximately 85% of those who have disorder are not diagnosed.

2016 Fall Open Gym Schedule/ Winter Volleyball

Open Gym

Adult Open Gym (basketball and volleyball) for adults 18 and older, will be on Thursday nights from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the St. Johns Middle School Gymnasiums starting October 27, 2016 and ending December 15, 2016. There is no open gym on November 24, 2016. The cost is $4.00 per person per night. Open Gym cards can be purchased at the City Offices for $20 and are good for 6 visits.

Winter Volleyball

Registration packets for the 2017 City of St. Johns Tuesday Night Women’s Volleyball League are now available and can be picked up between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday at the City Offices. The league is a 10 match season ending with a tournament if weather permits. If you have any questions about winter activities or any other recreation programs please call the Recreation Department at 224-8944 ext. 227 or e-mail

bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us.

An Early Childhood Training: Tools for Building and Supporting Early Childhood Development

Working with Parents, Educators, Caregivers and Community Support Systems

Clinton County MSU Extension and Clinton County RESA invite you to learn from “our crew” of experts in child development including a physical therapist, occupational therapist, speech and language pathologist, and early childhood educator. We will explore how children 0-4 years old develop language, speech, motor skills, and sensory awareness and ways to support that growth and development.

This is a free series open to the community; attend one session or all four (see schedule below). Childcare training hours are available for licensed providers. All sessions will be held at the CCRESA Admin Building, 1013 S. US 27, St. Johns, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. For more information or to enroll for the training, call Clinton County MSU Extension: 989-224-5240.

Session one: Tuesday 11/1

Motor Development: Allowing Time and Space for Gross Motor Skill Development

Early Childhood Physical Therapist

Session two: Thursday 11/3

Language and Speech Development: Stages and Strategies to Support Development

Early Childhood speech-language pathology



Session three: Monday 11/14

Sensory Awareness and Fine Motor Development

Early Childhood Occupational Therapist

Session four: Thursday 11/17

A Panel Discussion with the Experts

Soup kitchen to make stops in area

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making a stop at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, October 18, and at

– Middleton Community Church, 223 S. Newton, Middleton, from 4:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 18, and at

– Carson City United Methodist Church, 119 E. Elm St., Carson City, Thursday, October 20 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m, and at

– Pompeii United Methodist Church, 135 W. Burton, Pompeii, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, October 20.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764.

CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently accepting applications for our next CASA Volunteer Advocate Training.

Those interested in serving as a CASA Advocate must submit a volunteer application, completely pass a criminal and personal background check, and participate in our 30-hour pre-service training.

Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days (activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.). Our program continues to work toward our goal of having enough CASA Advocates for every Clinton County child who is in foster care.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact our office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.

Mark Your Calendar

October 28 Euchre Tournament

On Fri, October 28 the St. Johns Mint Festival will hold their 2nd Euchre Tournament, open to the general public. The tournament will be held at the Clinton County Senior Center,

Fall Fest and Trunk-or-Treat

The community is invited to join us at St. Peter Lutheran School on Friday, October 28th from 6-8 pm for the annual Fall Fest and Trunk-or-Treat

Trick-Or-Treating Hours

The St. Johns City Commission has set the hours for Trick-or-Treating within the City of St. Johns on Halloween, Monday, October 31, 2016, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to be signaled by the blowing of the fire whistle.

As in the past, the City Commission asks that all residents light their porches and drive carefully on Halloween Night.

Mint City Singers is selling Younkers Community Day Booklets – November 9 – 12

Booklets can be purchased from any member. Community Day’s is a four-day shopping event at Younkers. The company has generously created this event to enable non-profit 501C3 groups and schools to raise money to support their mission.

Decorating contest

Calling on St. Johns residents to decorate outside of their houses by December 2nd

