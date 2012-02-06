Transitions

Obituaries

Thomas L. Wilson

Thomas L. Wilson, 85, passed away Monday, October 10, 2016 as the result of complications from Multiple Sclerosis. Tom was a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University, and then went on to serve as a Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. After his military service Tom was a successful Insurance Salesman, before going on to open two retail stores including Quality Discount House in St. Johns and Hastings, Michigan, which he operated until the onset of his MS.

Surviving are his loving wife, Bonnie; his son, Troy Wilson(Laurin Cowling), his sister in law, Crystal Maneval, and many caring nieces, nephews and their families. Preceding Tom in passing were his parents, Deo and Lucille Wilson; his mother in law, Elma Kasper and his brother in law Joe Kasper.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, October 14th at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. A visitation will be Thursday, October 13th from 3 – 7 pm. A special thanks to the personnel at both the Laurels of Carson City and the Masonic Pathways in Alma who have given Tom such great care. Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society or National MS Society.

Joyce Ann Dyer

Joyce Ann Dyer, age 81, of St. Johns, Michigan passed away Sunday, October 9, 2016, at Sparrow Clinton Hospital, St. Johns, Michigan.

A Memorial Service will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Friday, October 14, 2016 at 11:00 A.M., with Deacon Marvin Robertson officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00-11:00 prior to the service at the funeral home.

Joyce was born in Lansing, Michigan on June 1, 1935, the daughter of Alvin and Catherine (Sprague) Schumacher. Joyce married Laurence Dyer on September 10, 1955 in Lansing, MI and resided most of her life in Michigan.

She is survived by her husband Laurence Dyer of St. Johns, MI, daughter Connie and Geoffrey Coon of DeWitt, MI, son Thomas Dyer of West Branch, MI, daughter Catherine Dyer and Jim Hansen of California; daughter Susan and John Flowers of Sumner, MI, 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 sisters Mary Jane Reynolds of Lansing, MI, and Joan Reynolds of Mt. Pleasant, MI. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and her son Joseph Dyer.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Kathleen A. Simmon

Kathleen A. Simmon, 94, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2016, at Hospice of Mid Michigan, Lansing, Michigan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI, at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 12, 2016, with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2016 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, Michigan. Rosary will be prayed on Tuesday evening at 7:30 P.M. at the funeral home.

Kathleen was born in Dallas Township, Michigan on June 5, 1922, the daughter of Arthur and Eleanor (Theis) Thelen. She was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Christian Womens Association and Daughters of Isabella. She was retired from Fowler Public Schools having been an aide for 17 years with Waldron Elementary School. She volunteered at St. Johns Clinton Commons and St. Joseph Catholic School for many years. Kathleen served her country by being a Rosie the Riveter. Her marriage of 54 years to Clare H. Simmon on June 6, 1945 ended with his death August 1, 1999.

She is survived by two daughers; Sue and Chuck Welch, of St. Johns, MI, Jan and Randy Stone, of Traverse City, MI, two sons; Sam and Janice Simmon of Fowler, MI, Chris and Mary Simmon of Gaylord, MI, 7 grandchildren; Cheryl Slamka, Bryan and Jennifer Geller, Chuck and Jodi Welch, Jessie Simmon, Rick and Avi Simmon, Travis Simmon, Lindsay and Nate Edwards, brother Bernard and Marilyn Thelen, sister Rosaline Fedewa. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers; Joseph and Wilbur Thelen.

Memorials may be made to Sparrow Hospice Services Lansing, MI. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MIchigan.

Karl Louis Blemaster

Karl Louis Blemaster died Friday, October 7, 2016 at the age of 65. He was born December 23, 1950 in Carson City, MI the son of Gale and Helen (Poteric) Blemaster. Karl was a graduate of Fulton High School, Class of 1969. He is an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and an avid University of Michigan and Detroit Lions football fan. Early in his work career he worked for Lansing Drop Forge and most recently was a self employed contractor. On March 30, 1991 he married Honey Jerenstadt and she survives him.

Also surviving are three sons, Karl (Kimberly) of DeWitt, Kevin (Heather) of St. Johns and Kemper of Maple Rapids; nine grandchildren, Kamden, Koby, Kallista, Kloey, Bourke, Tucker, Wyatt, Gavyn and Tayt; brothers and sisters, Ken (Joann) Garner, Gary Blemaster, Bob (Carolyn) Blemaster, Sandy Hall, Susie (Steve) Beach, Penny Kay Ward, Gail Ann Gullett, Darla Milozewski and Linda Blanchard; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ace, J.T., Marty (Angela) Jernstadt, Tim Maier, Tim Smith, Carol Jernstadt, Anna Maier and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Karl was preceded in death by a son, Austin, one brother, Frank Schmidt and two brothers-in-law, Bill Ward and Dave Jolls.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck and Pastor Karen Messmer officiating. Interment will follow at Beech Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 4:00 to 8:00 PM Monday October 10 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan P.O. Box 30480 Lansing, MI 48909.

Richard J. Halfmann

Richard J. Halfmann died Friday, October 7, 2016 at the age of 88. He was born February 7, 1928 in Fowler, MI the son of Raymond J. and Bernita (Geller) Halfmann. He attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns and was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Richard was a member of the American Legion, enjoyed Detroit Tiger baseball and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He retired from a career in sales after 39 years of service.

Surviving is a daughter, Karen (Mike) Barry of Williamston; two sons, Stephen (Nikki) Halfmann of Portland and Kevin (Stephanie) Halfmann of Bath; eight grandchildren; one sister, Connie Halfmann; three brothers, Hugh, Tom (Janet) and Paul. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine and Becky.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Monday, October 10, 2016 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler with military honors provided by V.F.W. Post #3733. The family will receive relatives and friends 4:00 to 7:00 PM Sunday October 9 at the funeral home. A vigil service will be held at 7:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

Marriage licenses filed the week of October 3, 2016

Tristan David Weeks, 32 of St. Johns and Alena Crystal Pollak, 31 of St. Johns

Paul Andrew Covert, 53 of St. Johns MI and Mary Kristina Franco, 47 of St. Johns

Andy James Carter, 30 of Lansing and Sarah Jane Kleiman, 26 of DeWitt

Nathan Keith Floyd, 37 of Grand Ledge and Nicole Patricia Kitson, 30 of Lansing

Christopher James Keener, 27 of DeWitt and Katherine Anne Moraniec, 26 of DeWitt

Jerod Adam Henry, 26 of Eagle, Nebraska and Ashley Elizabeth VanderHam, 31 of Eagle, Nebraska

Steven Edward Lind, 23 of Noblesville, IN and Samantha Sue Gallagher, 23 of DeWitt

Spencer Michael Olson, 25 of St. Johns and Virginia Grace Miles, 23 of St. Johns

Jordan Scott Ringold, 25 of Chicago, IL and Monica Rae MacDonald, 25 of Chicago, IL

Michael Robert Bell, 53 of DeWitt and Teresa Lucille Forbush, 53 of DeWitt

Austin Christopher Pline, 26 of Westphalia and Trina Marie Witgen, 26 of Westphalia

Robert Joseph Snyder II, 24 of St. Johns and Chandra Lee Baughn, 22 of St. Johns

Adam Thomas Zillins, 30 of DeWitt and Jennifer Lynn Ruben, 30 of DeWitt

Logan Isaac May, 26 of Eatonton, GA and Paula Marie Getzmeyer, 25 of Eatonton, GA

Adam Mark Wilkins, 31 of Eagle and Hiram Ghezzai, 32 of Eagle