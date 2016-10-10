St. Johns Independent





An interview with Rep. Moolenaar: Dave Hunt with U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar during a recent meet and greet at the St. Johns Big Boy.

It’s Homecoming 2016 for St. Johns RedwingsHalloween At The Museum – Sunday, October 30Starry Night Gala – Friday, November18Free Kraft leaf bags availableNeed help with your leaves?Paving is ongoing in St. JohnsCASA Halloween Party at The Wheel Inn – Tuesday, October 25Maple Rapids Turkey Supper – November 3Veterans dinner is November 11Eureka Turkey Supper – November 3Nurturing Parenting Series – The Philosophy and Practices of Nurturing Parenting, November 2An Early Childhood Training: Tools for Building and Supporting Early Childhood DevelopmentBriggs District Library NewsSoup kitchen to make final stops of the 2016 seasonMark Your CalendarAn interview with John MoolenaarOne family’s journey in Foster Care to AdoptionBenny and Jessie’s Pet Info – How to Feed Dogs with LymphangiectasiaMaralyn’s Pet Corner – How to Get a Sick Cat to EatObituaries – Michael Carl “Micky” Ludwick Sr., Stephen John Swanchara, Janice M. Brush, Wayne L. HydeMarriage licenses filed the week of October 10, 2016Divorce decrees filed the week of October 10 2016