Latest News

It’s Homecoming 2016 for St. Johns Redwings

All the usual festivities are on tap this weekend during Homecoming 2016 at St. Johns High School.

The fun begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, October 21 with the traditional Homecoming parade on Clinton Avenue in downtown St. Johns.

Following the parade, the Redwings take on Goodrich at 7 p.m. at the SJHS football stadium where Homecoming Royalty will reign during halftime festivities, culminating with the announcement of the 2016 King and Queen.

The weekend concludes with the Homecoming Dance at 8 p.m., Saturday, in the SJHS auxiliary gym.

Class representatives and Homecoming King and Queen candidates are (front row, l-r): Freshmen rep, Reagann Meyers; Sophomore rep, Morgan Leavitt, Junior rep, Mary Billips; Senior Queen’s Court: Mary Ballor, Emily Chamberlain, Madison Crum, Sydney Padgett and Emily Thelen. Back row, l-r): Freshmen rep, Fernando Alamillo Jimenez; Sophomore rep, Spencer Miller; Junior rep, Samuel Beagle; Senior King’s Court: Brady Falor, Ross Feldpausch, Ethan Webster, Matthew McCarthy. Not pictured is Jacob Halitsky.

Halloween At The Museum – Sunday, October 30

Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum will open the Carriage House and Bastille for Halloween Fun.

Cider, donuts and treats will be served Sunday, October 30th from 1:00 – 4:00 pm in the Carriage House. The Carriage house features transportation, farming, manufacturing and is decorated for Halloween.

Don’t miss touring the Paine-Gillam-Scott House with the 2016 Exhibit of Clinton County Early Farming and Swegles General Store, including the Dentist office. The house, store and carriage house are filled with artifacts that belonged to Clinton County residents.

Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum located at 106 Maple Street, west of the Courthouse, is open Wednesday 2 to 6:30 pm and Sunday from 1 to 4 pm. For further information, contact the Museum at PGSMuseum@hotmail.com, call 989-224-2894 or 989-292-9096. Our website is PGSmuseum.com.

Starry Night Gala – Friday, November18

The Clinton County Arts Council will be presenting a Starry Night Gala – a wonderful evening of great entertainment and fun.

This fund raising event will feature the amazing Three Men and a Tenor. Also performing on the Gala will be two CC Arts Council groups – the Mint City Singers and Homegrown Production.

The doors will open on Friday, November 18 at 6:00 p.m. with a silent auction. The program begins at 7:00.

Refreshments will also be served. It will be an evening you won’t want to miss.

Tickets to the Gala will be sold for $25 with the proceeds going towards the Art Council’s operating budget. Tickets can be purchased at the Art Gallery located at 215 N. Clinton Ave in downtown St. Johns or at the door. The event will be held in the beautiful/historic Wilson Center Auditorium located at 101 W. Cass St. in downtown St. Johns, just south of the courthouse.

Free Kraft leaf bags available

City residents can obtain their free Kraft leaf bags by visiting the following locations:

* City of St. Johns Offices (1st Floor, Clinton County Courthouse) from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm, Mon-Fri

* City of St. Johns Department of Public Works, 1000 N. US-127 BR from 7:30 am – 3:30 pm, Mon-Fri

* Briggs District Library, 108 E. Railroad St from 9:30 am – 8:00 pm Mon-Thur; 9:30 am – 5:00 pm on Friday’s; and 9:30 am – 1:00 pm on Saturdays.

Please place the brown bags curbside and the DPW staff will pick them up on Mondays and Tuesdays, depending on your location. Please do not rake leaves into the street.

Questions? Call City Offices at 989-224-8944.

Need help with your leaves?

If you or someone you know is in need of having their leaves raked but are physically unable to, please contact the City offices by November 2nd at (989) 224-8944, ext. 282 or email twright@ci.saint-johns.mi.us to set up an appointment.

St. Johns High School has a volunteer group that will be assisting anyone in need.

Paving is ongoing in St. Johns

Asphalt paving has started again in the city. Michigan Paving will be placing asphalt on portions of Mead, Baldwin, Circle, and Park Streets. Weather permitting, the work should be completed soon.

Please slow down in these areas and if you have any concerns, please contact the City offices at 989-244-8944.

CASA Halloween Party at The Wheel Inn – Tuesday, October 25

The Wheel Inn of St. Johns is throwing a Halloween Party for CASA on Tuesday, October 25.

Ten percent of proceeds of sales from 5:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. will support Court Appointed Special Advocates of Clinton County.



Pictured, left to right, Kelly Schafer CASA Executive Director; Pam and John Foster of The Wheel Inn.