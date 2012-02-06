Maple Rapids Turkey Supper – November 3

Maple Rapids United Methodist Church at 330 S. Maple Avenue in Maple Rapids, will be hosting it’s annual Turkey Supper on Thursday, November 3rd. Bake sale starts at 4:00 pm, dinner at 5:00 pm. Take out orders are available, call 989-682-4548. Free will offering.

Veterans dinner is November 11

The Charge Outreach Group of Lowe and Maple Rapids United Methodist Churches will be hosting a free Veteran’s Appreciation Dinner at Lowe, 5485 West Lowe Rd. St. Johns, on Friday, November 11th at 5:00 pm.

Veterans and their families are invited for food and fellowship, please RSVP to 989-224-4460.

Eureka Turkey Supper – November 3

The Eureka Church will be holding a Turkey Supper, with all the fixings, Thursday, November 3, 2016. Serving from 4:30 pm until 6:30 pm. Take-outs are available.

2619 East Maple Rapids Road, Eureka, MI.

Nurturing Parenting Series – The Philosophy and Practices of Nurturing Parenting, November 2

This series will give parents an opportunity to discuss, do activities, and learn strategies on each topic to enhance their parenting skills. In the first session, parents will increase their understanding of Nurturing Parenting, a proven approach experienced by hundreds of thousands of families worldwide.

MSU Extension in Clinton County invites interested parents of children birth to 8 years old to come to participate in this series. Sessions are from 1:00 pm – 2:15 pm, at the Bath Township Library Center (14033 Webster Rd) in Bath.

Please call in advance to register at 989-224-5241. This is a free series open to the community; attend one session or all eight.

Sessions Schedule Wednesdays:

November 2: The Philosophy and Practices of Nurturing Parenting

November 9: Ages and Stages of Growth for Infants and Toddlers

November 16: Ways to Enhance Positive Brain Development in Children

November 23: Communicating with Respect and Building Self-Worth in Children

November 30: Understanding Feelings

December 7: Understanding and Developing Family Morals, Values and Rules

December 14: Praising Children and their Behavior and Understanding Discipline

December 21: Learning Positive Ways to Deal with Stress and Anger

An Early Childhood Training: Tools for Building and Supporting Early Childhood Development

Working with Parents, Educators, Caregivers and Community Support Systems

Clinton County MSU Extension and Clinton County RESA invite you to learn from “our crew” of experts in child development including a physical therapist, occupational therapist, speech and language pathologist, and early childhood educator. We will explore how children 0-4 years old develop language, speech, motor skills, and sensory awareness and ways to support that growth and development.

This is a free series open to the community; attend one session or all four (see schedule below). Childcare training hours are available for licensed providers. All sessions will be held at the CCRESA Admin Building, 1013 S. US 27, St. Johns, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. For more information or to enroll for the training, call Clinton County MSU Extension: 989-224-5240.

Session one: Tuesday 11/1

Motor Development: Allowing Time and Space for Gross Motor Skill Development

Early Childhood Physical Therapist

Session two: Thursday 11/3

Language and Speech Development: Stages and Strategies to Support Development

Early Childhood speech-language pathology

Session three: Monday 11/14

Sensory Awareness and Fine Motor Development

Early Childhood Occupational Therapist

Session four: Thursday 11/17

A Panel Discussion with the Experts

Briggs District Library News

Trick or Treat at the Library – Join in the spirit of Halloween by visiting the library on Friday, October 31st! Come in your costume between 3-5pm and select a treat for yourself. All ages welcome.

Thanksgiving Program – Wednesday, November 9th, 6:30-7:30 pm. Children ages 3 to 6 years old (independent listeners) are invited to a Thanksgiving celebration. There will be turkey stories, a holiday craft, game and a yummy snack! Registration is required and open now.

Kids, Cartoons, & Crafts – Registration is now available for a special Halloween edition of this fun program. Children ages 5-9 can join us on Tuesday, October 25 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. when we will create some monsters, enjoy a snack, and watch Garfield’s Halloween Adventure.

Chapter Chatter – “The Wild Robot” by Peter Brown will be the book we share over the course of 4 weeks: Monday evenings 7-7:45 pm, November 7th – November 28th. Children ages 6 to 8 years old (independent listeners) will enjoy listening to staff read from the book and also listen to parts of the story from the audio book. Other titles by this author will also be included. There will a “robot” craft that will be put on display in the library. Snacks will be provided as well. Registration is required and is open now.

“Socktober” Is Here – Make a Difference! – Not everyone can open a drawer each morning and choose a little thing such as a pair of warm socks to start their day, but some of us can, and we want to share this soul warming experience with soles of those who cannot. One clothing item for those in need is new socks, but people very rarely ever donate new socks to the less fortunate. During the month of October the Library will be collecting new socks for children and adults that will then be donated to local charities. Please join us in a simple & meaningful way to help families and friends who are in need this winter. Also in October please stop in the library wearing your “crazy socks” and we will share pictures of them on our Facebook page. Staff will be wearing “special fun socks” on different days throughout the month.

Sock Puppet Contest – We are not only collecting socks during “Socktober”…we are having a sock puppet contest! Puppet drop-off begins on Monday, Oct. 3 and will end on Wed., Oct. 26. This contest is for all ages (children & adults). One entry per person. Bring in the sock puppet you have crafted and they will be on display in the front lobby. We will then have “Judge Judy” choose winners from the different age groups. The winners will receive “surprises”.

Bookaholics Book Club – The selection for November is Me Talk Pretty One Day, a collection of autobiographical essays by humorist David Sedaris. Sedaris looks back at his childhood in North Carolina filled with speech therapy classes and unwanted guitar lessons, and recounts his move as an adult to France, where is limited knowledge of the language leads to awkward social situations and deep cultural confusion. Copies of the book are now available. The Bookaholics is an open club, so all are invited to join us when we meet next on Thursday, November 17 at 6:30p.m.



Library Closure – The Library will be close at 6:00 pm on Monday October 31. The Library will be closed on Friday November 11th in observance of the Veteran’s Day Holiday. The drop box on the Library porch will be available for returns throughout these closures.

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879

Soup kitchen to make final stops of the 2016 season

His Cup Runneth Over, a mobile soup kitchen, will be making their final stops for the season this week at

– First Congregational Church, 100 Maple Ave, St. Johns 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, October 25, and at

– Beacon of Hope/First Baptist Church, 512 S. US 27, St. Johns, from 5:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 25.

Soup, bread, fruit and dessert will be served to all who come free of charge. For more information call 989-533-9535 or 989-544-5764.

Soup stops will start up again in April 2017 so watch the SJ Indy for more details or follow them on Facebook at His Cup Runneth Over.

Mark Your Calendar

The groundbreaking ceremony for Castle St. Johns will be held on Friday, October 21st 10:00 a.m.

On Tuesday, October 25th The Wheel Inn will host a fundraiser for CASA between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

October 28 Euchre Tournament

On Friday October 28 the St. Johns Mint Festival will hold their 2nd Euchre Tournament, open to the general public. The tournament will be held at the Clinton County Senior Center,

The community is invited to join us at St. Peter Lutheran School on Friday, October 28th from 6-8 pm for the annual Fall Fest and Trunk-or-Treat

Trick-Or-Treating Hours

The St. Johns City Commission has set the hours for Trick-or-Treating within the City of St. Johns on Halloween, Monday, October 31, 2016, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to be signaled by the blowing of the fire whistle.

As in the past, the City Commission asks that all residents light their porches and drive carefully on Halloween Night.

St. Joseph Carnival is November 5

Mint City Singers is selling Younkers Community Day Booklets – November 9 – 12

Booklets can be purchased from any member. Community Day’s is a four-day shopping event at Younkers. The company has generously created this event to enable non-profit 501C3 groups and schools to raise money to support their mission.

Calling on St. Johns residents to decorate outside of their houses by December 2nd

http://www.sjlightfest.com/contest.html

Crafters needed for December 3 Craft Show

If you would be interested in having a booth, call the Chamber of Commerce at 989-224-7248 or you can print off the application from their website at www.clintoncountychamber.org/events at the bottom of that page.