An interview with John Moolenaar

by Maralyn Fink

Recently I met with John Moolenaar who represents the residents of Michigan’s Fourth Congressional District. John brings years of leadership experience in the private and public sectors to Congress. As a public servant he has been elected to the Midland City Council, the Michigan House of Representatives, and the Michigan Senate.

John has contact with people in St Johns through different meetings with Agriculture here. He sends out e-mails to citizens who want to keep informed.

Jobs for economic opportunities are common since policies in Agriculture change.

As for our needs, the 4th District has a strong Agriculture base and Clinton County is part of that with mint among the crops being grown here.

Moolenaar says that in our Government we need to look for common ground and not let partisan policies get in the way of good policy that helps people.

When asked about the Flint water crisis, John says that he met with families from Flint and saw first hand the problems that occurred. After speaking with Doctor Mona Hanna-Attisha, long or short term effects of lead in the blood stream could be a problem. John felt that because the Federal Government was part of the problem, it needed to contribute to part of the solution.



Jenell Leonard, wife of State Rep. Tom Leonard holds Hannah Leonard during meeting with U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar

John has been in Congress since January, 2015 and spends a lot of road time to cover 15 counties and also travels back and forth to Washington.

Thank you, John, for the interview. It was nice meeting you.

Please get out and vote and help fight out-of-control spending and simplifying the tax code.

One family’s journey in Foster Care to Adoption

by John

Adoption Day through the eyes of a new father

I can tell you that our Adoption Day will always be special to us. Just as we were fearing it was going to be cancelled due to the weather, the court clerk called and asked us when we could be there, as their entire schedule had opened up due to cancellations. We didn’t know when it would happen, but we knew nothing was going to keep us away. After an hour of calling everyone to let them know, and taking an hour and a half to drive what should have been an hour trip, we made it. Everyone, the clerks, bailiffs and judge. had waited for us and our extended family to get there. In a stormy winter blizzard, while the entire building was empty, the fourth floor court room was completely filled with people celebrating the new Lambright family. It is the most special day in our family’s life, made even more special through the dedication of the judge and her staff. So special my son frequently asks to return to the court room to see the judge. And when we asked him where he would like to have his birthday party this year, he said, “the adoption place!” When the kids play, you will often hear them playing “judges,” and once in a while, even “CASA advocate.” While Ms. Liz’s official appointment as our kids’ CASA advocate ended with the adoption-they now have Grandma Liz, whom they can hardly wait for their next visit with. It is so important to recognize the ripple effects of her work with my family. Our children have hope again. They are positive about their futures and look forward to every new day. Why I give back and support CASA Advocacy in Clinton County. Directly because of the effects I saw Ms. Liz had on our kids, I became a trained CASA Volunteer Advocate. It became very clear to my wife and I that CASA plays such an essential role in a child’s life-a support person too many foster children go without. While many of the professionals in foster care change, CASA Advocates do not. This is a big part of why CASA advocates are so important. We are consistent-day-to-day, month-to-month and from home-to-home (as foster homes often change for foster children while in the system for an extended time). As a CASA Advocate, I am privileged to form trusting relationships with my CASA appointed children that may be relatively impossible for them to have with other adults in their lives due to the trauma they have experienced. In my role, I report to the court how the kids are doing and my recommendations to ensure they continue on their journey to a safe, permanent home-our ultimate goal for “our” CASA kids.

CASA Executive Director’s Note

This is one example of the impact made in Clinton County by a CASA Volunteer Advocate and the ripple effect. The impact made by CASA Advocates in the lives of children who are in foster care can be challenging to verbalize in a meaningful way-we hope this gives you a glimpse.

We do see the significant, positive outcomes for children who have a CASA Advocate in comparison to those who do not have their own support person. We know no child should go through their foster care experience without a CASA Advocate by their side.

With your support, every child like John’s children will be supported and have a voice through their CASA Volunteer Advocate.

About the Author, John

I am a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Volunteer in Clinton County.

I am also a foster parent and adoptive parent.

My wife and I have had five placements in our 2 ½-year journey of foster parenting. Each of the children have a unique story along with unique abilities and struggles.

I would like to share with you about our three toddlers whom we adopted at the beginning of 2016, and the important role their CASA advocate has played in their journey.

Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – How to Feed Dogs with Lymphangiectasia

I have a feeling that if you haven’t taken care of a dog with lymphangiectasia you’ve probably never heard of the disease. Here are some definitions that you’ll need if you want to learn about how to feed dogs with this condition.

Chyle n. a milky fluid formed in the intestines. Chyle transports fats and other materials from the gastrointestinal tract to the rest of the body

Lymph n. the fluid that carries lymphocytes, chyle and other substances as it circulates through special ducts and in the bloodstream, surrounds tissues, is filtered by lymph nodes.

Lymphangiectasia n. a disease in which the ducts carrying lymph leak protein and other substances into the intestinal tract. Affected individuals can develop diarrhea, abnormal fluid accumulations and lose weight.

Protein losing enteropathy n. any intestinal disease that results in a leakage of protein into the intestinal tract (e.g. lymphangiectasia, paratuberculosis and inflammatory bowel disease).

Lymphangiectasia can be a primary, idiopathic disease, which means that it develops on its own and we don’t know why. Sometimes, however, lymphangiectasia is a secondary disease, meaning it is caused by another condition, such as cancer or inflammatory disorders that obstruct the flow of lymph within the wall of the intestinal tract. In either case, dietary modification is an important part of treatment.

When fat is eaten, it is transformed into lymph, which must be carried through the intestinal lymphatic ducts that are not working properly when a dog has lymphangiectasia. By limiting a dog’s fat intake, we can reduce the amount of intestinal lymph that is formed, which reduces pressure within these faulty ducts. Less pressure means less lymph leakage and a reduction, or even an elimination, of symptoms. Diets for dogs with lymphangiectasia should not have more than 20% of their calories coming from fat.

The lymph that leaks into a dog’s intestines with lymphangiectasia contains a lot of protein. Therefore, protein is another nutrient of concern with this condition. The amount of protein contained in lymphangiectasia diets doesn’t necessarily have to be any higher than would normally be recommended for a similar, healthy dog, but it should be of the highest quality to maximize the dog’s ability to make use of it. A protein percentage of around 25% should be sufficient.

When dogs have un- or poorly-controlled lymphangiectasia for a long period of time, they may become deficient in cobalamin (vitamin B-12) and the fat soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K. Supplementation may be needed, at least until the dog’s intestinal function has improved to the point where these nutrients can be absorbed more normally from food.

Dogs who can’t be managed with diet alone will usually be given prednisone to reduce the intestinal inflammation associated with lymphangiectasia. Some dogs can eventually be weaned off prednisone, while others cannot. Additional treatments (e.g., immunosuppressive drugs) may also be needed in severe or secondary cases of lymphangiectasia.

Maralyn’s Pet Corner – How to Get a Sick Cat to Eat

The first step in the process is determining why a cat is no longer eating. Sometimes you can figure this out by remembering that most cats hate change. Anything different in the home could be responsible. Visitors, new pets, different foods, a new food bowl, an altered schedule, a different feeding location — you name it and it might be to blame. As much as is possible, return your cat’s diet and environment back to what is “normal” for him or her and see what happens.

If this doesn’t work or you are noticing other worrisome symptoms, it is time for a check-up with your veterinarian. Virtually every disease that cats can get has the potential to turn them off their food.

The fix may be straightforward. For example, a cat with dental disease will usually start eating again once doing so isn’t painful anymore. Sometimes, however, we need to encourage a cat to eat while we figure out what is wrong or wait for treatment to take effect.

While I have just said that cats hate change, it is possible to get them to eat by tempting them into trying something new so long as that something is darn near irresistible (from a cat’s point of view). Try buying a few types of canned food (pate-style, flaked, etc.) in different flavors. Place some on a small plate and warm it slightly. If your cat shows no interest, try adding a little fish oil, chicken broth, tuna juice, or cooked egg.

Make feeding time a social and pleasant experience. Take your cat to a quiet part of your home, ideally with a diffuser emitting feline facial hormone, a natural signal to cats that everything is “okay.” Try hand feeding him or put a small amount of pate-style food on your finger and touch it to his lips. Pet your cat and praise him. If your cat is willing, try dribbling a thin slurry of food into his mouth using a syringe. Do not force the issue, however. Force-feeding is stressful for cats and potentially dangerous for you.

If none of these tricks are successful and you still can’t get your cat to eat, your veterinarian may prescribe an appetite stimulant (e.g., mirtazapine or cyproheptadine) or even recommend placement of a feeding tube. While owners sometimes balk at the thought of a feeding tube, most who have agreed to the procedure are thrilled with the results. Feeding tubes make giving cats all the food, water, and medications they need incredibly simple.

One of the biggest mistakes owners make is waiting too long to make a veterinary appointment for a cat that has stopped eating. The adverse effects of poor nutrition start within just a few days, and the longer you wait the harder it will be to get your cat eating again.