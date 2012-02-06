Transitions

Obituaries

Michael Carl “Micky” Ludwick Sr.

Michael Carl “Micky” Ludwick Sr., age 73, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2016, at Sparrow Health Systems, Lansing, MI.

Memorial Visitation will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI on Saturday October 22, 2016 from 3:00-5:00 P.M.

Micky was born in St. Johns, Michigan on December 29, 1942, the son of Carl Jay and Marie (Georgia) Ludwick. He graduated from St. Johns High School.

Mick left the world with few regrets. He was adored by his children, grandchildren, and loyal friends. One of Mick’s greatest attributes was his ability to listen, give advice, and laugh with everyone he came in contact with. Mick’s love of people, keen business sense, and passion for playing pool led to fulfilling his dream of owning a bar. He loved meeting new friends and patrons and creating an atmosphere for all to feel welcome and like they had a home away from home. For over 40 years, Mick took great pride in being a member and sponsor of several teams on the St. Johns and Lansing pool leagues. He lived his life to the fullest by doing everything on his own terms. Mick found the most happiness in being with his family. Mick passed away knowing how much his family loved him and leaving no doubt as to how much he loved them. He was such a loving and generous man and he will be truly missed by everyone.

He is survived by his daughter Michelle Ludwick, son Michael Jr. and Sheryl Ludwick, mother Marie Smith, and grandchildren; Jarrod Barkley and Micheala Ludwick. He was preceded in death by his father Carl and 3 brothers; Ron, Jon and Sam.

Memorials may be made to a Charity of the Donor’s Choice. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Stephen John Swanchara

Stephen John Swanchara was born on May 29, 1930 and passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2016. Stephen was a resident of Flint, Michigan. Cremation will take place.

The family was served by Swanson Funeral Homes, Flint, Michigan.

Janice M. Brush

Janice M. Brush passed away on Monday, October 17, 2016, at the age of 65 at her home in rural St. Johns, Michigan.

She was born on February 28, 1951, the daughter of Morris and Irene Brooks. She attended Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns. Janice loved the Lord with all of her heart and soul. Singing karaoke was her favorite hobby. She loved to spend her spare time with her grandchildren, family and friends, especially her best friend of over fifty years, Nancy Caesar. Janice was a member of the Hope Bible Baptist Church in Maple Rapids, MI.

On November 2, 1968 she married Gerald “Jerry” Brush Sr. They lived in Gratiot County, Michigan the majority of their lives.

Janice is survived by her son Jonathon Brush, daughter Jessica Rushton, mother and step-father Irene and John Jakovac, sister Nadine Jones, brother and sister in law Morris (Becky) Brooks, sister in law Linda Brooks, grandchildren; Cameron and Calvin Brush, and Gunnar, Lila, and Carlie Rushton, nieces, nephews and friends. Janice was preceded in death by her father, her husband Gerald “Jerry” Brush Sr., her eldest son Gerald “JJ” Brush Jr., brother Timothy Brooks, and sister Penny Dick.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at the Hope Bible Baptist Church, Maple Rapids, MI on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Steve Lang officiating. Beginning at 10 am, her family will receive the visitation of friends and family until the time of the service. Family and friends are invited to attend a dinner in her honor after the services.

The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Wayne L. Hyde

Wayne L. Hyde died Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the age of 68. He was born November 16, 1947 in St. Johns, MI the son of R.G. and Rosella (Desprez) Hyde. Wayne was a graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns, Class of 1967. Wayne loved the outdoors and especially hunting and shooting competition. He was a member of the NRA and for many years was a 4-H Leader in shooting sports where he and his group attended many State competitions. Wayne taught Hunter Safety Classes and was a leader for Michigan Youth Hunter Education Challenge. During his work career he was a parts manager for a farm implement dealer. On September 30, 1972 he married Linda Ashbaugh and she survives him.

Also surviving is one son, Robert (Laura) of St. Johns; two daughters, Kelly (Nathan) Otto of Parma and Amy (Bean) Barrett of St. Johns; seven grandchildren, Cody, Cameron, Cacey, Lucy Rose, Levi, Elli Mae and Hadley; one brother, Gary (Judy) Hyde of St. Johns and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends 2:00 to 4:00 PM Thursday, October 20, 2016 at Lowe United Methodist Church 5485 W. Lowe Rd., St. Johns. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00 PM Thursday, October 20, 2016 at the Lowe United Methodist Church with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. Memorials may be made to the Lowe United Methodist Church or to the family. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.

Marriage licenses filed the week of October 10, 2016

Ryan Robert Coates, 41 of St. Johns and Sara Ellen Koziel, 35 of St. Johns

Duane Ronald Hehrer III, 30 of Ovid and Danielle Renee Haney, 26 of Ovid

Jacob Daniel Pearsall, 24 of St. Johns, MI and Jacqueline Ann Vining, 24 of St. Johns

Joseph Forrest Wadel, 33 of DeWitt and Audrey Diane Taylor, 34 of DeWitt

Benjamin Joseph Gwizdala, 28 of DeWitt and Deana Terry Simon, 27 of DeWitt

Ryan Scott Brooke, 27 of St. Johns and Kayla Dee LaDow, 26 of St. Johns

Andrew James McCain, 29 of Maple Rapids and Kasey Beth Stoudt, 27 of Maple Rapids

Tousaint Tracy Young, 50 of St. Johns and Darlene Josephine Young, 52 of St. Johns

Thomas Patrick Robbins, 25 of East Lansing and Alyssa Marie Hamlin, 25 of East Lansing

Kyle Phillip Muncy, 28 of Auburn, Indiana and Jacquelyn Joy Anderson, 25 of Auburn, Indiana

Leon Michael Volk, 62 of Bangor MI and Carole Jean McEdwards, 58 of DeWitt

Donald James Niswonger, 55 of DeWitt and Amy Victoria VanAlstine, 43 of DeWitt

Brandon Scott Ryder, 32 of Peck and Sherry Kay Walter, 37 of DeWitt

Divorce decrees filed the week of October 10 2016

Craft, Richard and Annette

Baxter, Judi Ann and Robert Ray

Fields, Rachel Elizabeth and Rolland Chadwick

Gossett, James William and Kimberly