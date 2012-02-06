Latest News

Castle Groundbreaking Ceremony

by Maralyn Fink

It was a crisp morning on Friday for the ceremony but all went off fine.

This was done for St. Johns’ newest community, Castle St. Johns. The independent living community is for those 55 and older.

The Castle will have 30 two bedroom apartments. The rents range from $506.00 to $800.00. Occupancy is anticipated by October of 2017. A reception was held after the ceremony at the Court House.

Equities, Phillip Seybert and Garrett Seybert, say they would like to thank the following for their efforts to make this development possible:

– City of St. Johns

– City Commission

– Planning Commission

– MSHDA Great Lakes Financial Group, PRHCLLC

– Cinnaire

– KMG Prestige

– HUD

Thank you, Bob Craig, for the information and picture taking help.

Maralyn@sjindy.com

City Manager’s Newsletter

Leaf Collection: Autumn is definitely upon us. Fallen leaves are carpeting residential yards. We commend our residents for their widespread use of garden bags for leaf disposal. Please remember it is an ordinance violation to rake leaves into the street. This practice creates a potential public safety hazard and creates backups of the storm water sewer system. Violators will be subject to a civil infraction fine. If a resident needs additional yard waste bags they can be obtained at no charge from the City Offices, Briggs District Library or by contacting DPW Supervisor Jeremy Ritter at 989-224-8944, ext. 229.

Elections: Remember to vote on Tuesday, November 8th! Exercise your civic right and fulfill your civic duty by going to the polls. A full ballot of candidates could lead to some delays in voting, so arrive as early as you can at your polling place. Any questions concerning absentee ballots, precinct polling locations or other election questions can be directed to City Clerk Mindy J. Seavey by calling 989-224-8944, ext. 223.

Music In The Park Report: Bill Tennant attended the City Commission’s October 24th meeting at which time he gave a summary report of the highly successful 2016 Music in the Park series. These musical performances are supported by the City of St. Johns and the Clinton County Arts Council as well as the donations of concert goers. Each year we experience better talent and larger crowds. Bill Tennant is to be commended for the many hours of hard work he puts into arranging for and putting on these terrific summer evening concerts. The City appreciates the relationship with the Clinton County Arts Council in providing this quality entertainment venue and the exceptional talent selection by Mr. Tennant.

Hicks Property: The City is evaluating the possible purchase of land on which the Hicks grain elevator is sited near the railroad depot north of the CIS rail-trail. The City Commission recently approved funds for a Phase II environmental evaluation of the property. This evaluation will determine the extent of environmental contamination on the site, which will then allow the City to then obtain an estimate of the cost of remediation. The staff and Commission are supportive of this acquisition providing the property may be used for intended purpose.

Groundbreaking For Senior Housing: On Friday, October 21st a groundbreaking ceremony was held for Castle St. Johns, a downtown apartment complex being developed for low to moderate income senior citizens. Phil and Garret Seybert of P.S. Equities Inc. represented the development company. Local and state dignitaries attended the event, as well as representatives from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, who provided the tax credits and the financing partner Cinnaire. PS Equities President thanked the City staff and Commissioners the PSD/DDA board and others for the support. Expected completion date for the project is in the fall of 2017. For more information regarding rents and apartment availability please contact P.S. Equities, 805 W. Broadway Ste. 1, Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858, or call (989) 779-9995.

City Commission Supports Blue Bus: The City Commission adopted a resolution at its October 24 public meeting in support of the Clinton Transit Millage Renewal Ballot Proposal. This important public transportation entity serves many citizens who do not drive or have private transportation options. There is a critical need to maintain funding for this service at a time when demand is increasing across the county.

Halloween Hours: Trick or Treat hours for Halloween in the City are from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Please drive carefully on city streets during this time as little ones (and not-so-little ones) navigate the neighborhoods while making their rounds.

Great parade and a huge football victory – Homecoming 2016 at St. Johns High School was fantastic.

Reigning over the Homecoming festivities were King Jake Halitsky and Queen Mary Ballor.

Student representatives and members of the Homecoming Court were (front row l-r): Reagann Meyers, Morgan Leavitt, Sydney Padgett, Emily Thelen, Maddie Crum, Emily Chamberlain and Mary Billips. Back row l-r: Fernando Jimenez Alamillo, Spencer Miller, Matthew McCarthy, Ethan Webster, King Jake Halitsky, Queen Mary Ballor, Ross Feldpausch, Brady Fallor and Sam Beagle.

Knights of Columbus Annual Fundraiser – Friday, November 11

Mark your calendars for Friday, November 11 for a night out at the K of C annual Wine and Cheese brown bag auction. Proceeds go to support the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of Clinton County.

The event will take place at the K of C Columbian Hall located at 1108 N. US-27 here in St Johns.

This event has been done for over 20 years, and the planning starts 3 months in advance. Dean Hartenburg and Eric Hufnagel are Chair and Co-Chair.

Cheese and snacks will be provided by the K of C’s membership. You can also bring a bottle of Wine to share.

Here’s how it works. Bring a $20.00 or more gift in a brown paper or decorative bag that will be auctioned off. Auctioneers are Dean and Eric who make a good duo. Bags bring in different prices done by the design of the bag.

There are intermissions breaks that include lottery tickets in a frame, 50/50 drawing for a chance to win the lottery frames and thru out the evening everyone is able to be in the door prize drawings.

Donations are also accepted if you are unable to attend and can be sent to Knights of Columbus, 1108 N. US-27. St Johns.

All monies collected are used to help send someone to camp and for special activities for the troops. All proceeds do stay local. A representative from each troop will tell how they will spend the money.

The event starts at 7pm with doors open at 6:30 pm. New this year will be samples of Oh MI Organic Chocolates. So folks, let’s make this a date night out and have some fun. You must be 21 to enter.

Maralyn@sjindy.com

Local store launches book donation drive

In honor of Veterans Day, St. Johns’ Postal Connections is rallying to “Share Your Story” in a month-long, community-wide book donation drive.

From Tuesday, October 11 through Friday, November 11, Postal Connections is partnering with Operation Paperback to gather gently used paperback books to donate to active troops and veterans in need. Postal Connections in St. Johns will be accepting donations from local residents, businesses and community members to send to troops serving overseas and on U.S. soil. Books must be gently used paperbacks that are in good condition (i.e., no books that are old, musty, yellow with bent spines or ripped covers). Suggested book genres include action, bestsellers, biographies and memoirs, fantasy, history, horror, mysteries, science fiction, true crime and children’s books for military families. Educational and homeschool materials are also welcome.

“The men and women who have served and continue to serve our country are making one of the greatest sacrifices there is,” said Fred Morache, COO of Postal Connections. “We are proud to be teaming up with Operation Paperback to provide veterans and active duty troops with books donated by the people back home who truly appreciate the work they do to protect us all.”

In addition to overseas locations, Operation Paperback provides books to wounded warrior programs and veterans hospitals located across the U.S., as well as USO centers at U.S. airport transit points. The organization has more than 19,000 volunteers from all 50 states, forming a network of shippers that send upwards of 15,000 books every month to troops.

Fundraising Flag Campaign – St. Johns Redwings Boosters

Car Flags – Each 10″ x 14″ car flag is double-sided with a block out liner, and comes attached to a sturdy 21” pole suitable for speeds up to 35 mph. …. $19.95 + $4.95 shipping = $24.90

******



Garden Flags – Each 12” x 18” (11” x 16” when sewn) garden flag is finished with a pole hem for hanging. …. $17.95 + $1.95 shipping = $22.90

******



House flag – 2′ x 3′ Flags- Each 2′ x 3′ custom house flag is made from sturdy polynex and finished with a pole sleeve. …. $39.95 + $4.95 shipping = $44.90

Purchase online at http://www.northstarflags.com/fundraiser-st-johns-redwings-boosters.html

Habitat house in need of an owner

This beautiful, energy efficient two bedroom home is in need of an owner. The partner homeowner of Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County has decided to remove herself from the Habitat program.

This house is handicap accessible, energy efficient, has a double lot and is perfect for empty nesters, retired folks, small families or single people. This is the perfect house for those who have a low to moderate income.

Please help Habitat find their new partner homeowner.

Just to be clear, Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County works with all applicants regardless of age, familial status, race, color, religion and country of origin. They build houses with home buyers in need, and all houses are built handicap accessible and energy efficient. They build houses to meet the needs of the applicant.

This particular house may not meet the needs of all who need housing, but they have other lots and other locations throughout Clinton County where they will be building, and they encourage all to apply. For more information go to http://habitatclinton.org/