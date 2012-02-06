Halloween At The Museum – Sunday, October 30

Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum will open the Carriage House and Bastille for Halloween Fun.

Cider, donuts and treats will be served Sunday, October 30th from 1:00 – 4:00 pm in the Carriage House. The Carriage house features transportation, farming, manufacturing and is decorated for Halloween.

Don’t miss touring the Paine-Gillam-Scott House with the 2016 Exhibit of Clinton County Early Farming and Swegles General Store, including the Dentist office. The house, store and carriage house are filled with artifacts that belonged to Clinton County residents.

Paine-Gillam-Scott Museum located at 106 Maple Street, west of the Courthouse, is open Wednesday 2 to 6:30 pm and Sunday from 1 to 4 pm. For further information, contact the Museum at PGSMuseum@hotmail.com, call 989-224-2894 or 989-292-9096. Our website is PGSmuseum.com.

Trick-Or-Treating Hours

The St. Johns City Commission has set the hours for Trick-or-Treating within the City of St. Johns on Halloween, Monday, October 31, 2016, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to be signaled by the blowing of the fire whistle.

As in the past, the City Commission asks that all residents light their porches and drive carefully on Halloween Night.

Legend of Sleepy Hollow is Friday October 28

Vineyard production presents: Legend of Sleepy Hollow this Friday October 28 at 7 pm, at the Wilson Auditorium

Madeline’s Lamp will be presented on Friday, November 4 at 7 pm.

The plays are created and presented by local youths in this area!. Come on out and enjoy some family friendly plays,

Tickets at door $12 or $10 at Clinton County Arts downtown.

Mint Country Garden Club Meeting – November 3

The monthly meeting of Mint Country Garden Club will be held Thursday, November 3 at 7:15 pm.

Kurt Wolf with Gratiot Conservation District will speak about the Michigan Pheasant Restoration Initiative.

Meetings are held at Clinton Commons Community Center, 1105 S. Scott Rd, St. Johns. Visitors are welcome to attend.

For further information about this meeting or how to become a member, email mintcountrygardenclub@gmail.com or call 517-599-6307.

Dinner Theatre in Laingsburg – November 17, 18, and 19

Laingsburg High School will be performing the show Crazytown as a Dinner Theatre November 17, 18, and 19.

Dinner begins at 6 pm show starts at 6:30. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 night of the show.

Email LHSdinnertheater@gmail.com to reserve tickets.

Senior Center to hold Craft Show and Bake Sale – November 12

Mark your calendar to attend a Craft Show & Bake Sale at the Clinton County Senior Center on Saturday, November 12 between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The Senior Center is located at 201 E Walker Street in St. Johns. The Senior Center has many volunteers that make things for the center throughout the year that will be available for purchase at the sale.

The craft show will benefit the Senior Center while proceeds from the Bake Sale will benefit the Clinton County Meals on Wheels program. If you have any new crafts you would like to donate to the sale, please drop them off at the Senior Center Monday through Friday except Thursday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Or if you need something picked up, please call 989-224-4257.

If you would like to make something for the bake sale, please call Meals on Wheels at 989-224-3600.

Nurturing Parenting Series – The Philosophy and Practices of Nurturing Parenting, November 2

This series will give parents an opportunity to discuss, do activities, and learn strategies on each topic to enhance their parenting skills. In the first session, parents will increase their understanding of Nurturing Parenting, a proven approach experienced by hundreds of thousands of families worldwide.

MSU Extension in Clinton County invites interested parents of children birth to 8 years old to come to participate in this series. Sessions are from 1:00 pm – 2:15 pm, at the Bath Township Library Center (14033 Webster Rd) in Bath. Please call in advance to register at 989-224-5241. This is a free series open to the community; attend one session or all eight.

Sessions Schedule Wednesdays:

November 2: The Philosophy and Practices of Nurturing Parenting

November 9: Ages and Stages of Growth for Infants and Toddlers

November 16: Ways to Enhance Positive Brain Development in Children

November 23: Communicating with Respect and Building Self-Worth in Children

November 30: Understanding Feelings

December 7: Understanding and Developing Family Morals, Values and Rules

December 14: Praising Children and their Behavior and Understanding Discipline

December 21: Learning Positive Ways to Deal with Stress and Anger

An Early Childhood Training: Tools for Building and Supporting Early Childhood Development

Working with Parents, Educators, Caregivers and Community Support Systems

Clinton County MSU Extension and Clinton County RESA invite you to learn from “our crew” of experts in child development including a physical therapist, occupational therapist, speech and language pathologist, and early childhood educator. We will explore how children 0-4 years old develop language, speech, motor skills, and sensory awareness and ways to support that growth and development.

This is a free series open to the community; attend one session or all four (see schedule below). Childcare training hours are available for licensed providers. All sessions will be held at the CCRESA Admin Building, 1013 S. US 27, St. Johns, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. For more information or to enroll for the training, call Clinton County MSU Extension: 989-224-5240.

Session one: Tuesday 11/1

Motor Development: Allowing Time and Space for Gross Motor Skill Development

Early Childhood Physical Therapist

Session two: Thursday 11/3

Language and Speech Development: Stages and Strategies to Support Development

Early Childhood speech-language pathology

Session three: Monday 11/14

Sensory Awareness and Fine Motor Development

Early Childhood Occupational Therapist

Session four: Thursday 11/17

A Panel Discussion with the Experts

HeartMiRun Virtual 5K to benefit Michigan state parks

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced that the HeartMiRun Virtual 5K will take place through Dec. 15. A portion of the event’s proceeds will go back into Michigan state parks.HeartMiRun medal

“The HeartMiRun is a great way to get out in state parks, while helping raise funds for them at the same time,” said Ron Olson, DNR Parks and Recreation Division chief. “The format of this 5K is unique because it allows participants to choose where and when they participate and offers the perks of a traditional 5K, such as a race T-shirt and medal. We thank Epic Races for partnering with the DNR on this unique event.”

This virtual 5K takes walkers and runners off the sidewalks and roads and into Michigan state parks and recreation areas. Participants will discover shady trails winding through wooded forests, sunny pathways that border sparkling lakes and the simple serenity of Michigan’s great outdoors. The cost is $40 and the deadline to register is Tuesday, Nov. 1.

To participate in the HeartMIRun Virtual 5K, follow these steps:

Register for this event at RunSignUp at www.epicraces.com/event/heartmirun. The deadline to register is Nov. 1.

Locate a state park, forest, trail or public land managed by the DNR.

Head to your chosen park and go for your HeartMIRun run, walk or skip or anything on your own two feet through Dec. 15.

Visit the HeartMIRun Facebook event page and “join” the event. Upload your run or walk using MapMyRun or Strava.

Look for your finisher’s medal, T-shirt and auto decal that will be mailed Dec. 16.

The HeartMIRun Virtual 5K is is part of the Pure Michigan FITness Series of events and is endorsed by the Michigan Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness, Health, and Sports.

For more information, contact Eva Solomon, Epic Races, at 734-678-5045 or eva@epicraces.com.

CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently accepting applications for our next CASA Volunteer Advocate Training.

Those interested in serving as a CASA Advocate must submit a volunteer application, completely pass a criminal and personal background check, and participate in our 30-hour pre-service training.

Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days (activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.). Our program continues to work toward our goal of having enough CASA Advocates for every Clinton County child who is in foster care.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact our office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.

Mark Your Calendar

October 28 Euchre Tournament

On Friday October 28 the St. Johns Mint Festival will hold their 2nd Euchre Tournament, open to the general public. The tournament will be held at the Clinton County Senior Center,

The community is invited to join us at St. Peter Lutheran School on Friday, October 28th from 6-8 pm for the annual Fall Fest and Trunk-or-Treat

Maple Rapids Turkey Supper – November 3

Maple Rapids United Methodist Church at 330 S. Maple Avenue in Maple Rapids, will be hosting it’s annual Turkey Supper on Thursday, November 3rd. Bake sale starts at 4:00 pm, dinner at 5:00 pm. Take out orders are available, call 989-682-4548. Free will offering.

Eureka Turkey Supper – November 3

The Eureka Church will be holding a Turkey Supper, with all the fixings, Thursday, November 3, 2016. Serving from 4:30 pm until 6:30 pm. Take-outs are available.

St. Joseph Carnival is November 5

Mint City Singers is selling Younkers Community Day Booklets – November 9 – 12

Booklets can be purchased from any member. Community Day’s is a four-day shopping event at Younkers. The company has generously created this event to enable non-profit 501C3 groups and schools to raise money to support their mission.

Veterans dinner November 11

The Charge Outreach Group of Lowe and Maple Rapids United Methodist Churches will be hosting a free Veteran’s Appreciation Dinner at Lowe, 5485 West Lowe Rd. St. Johns, on Friday, November 11th at 5:00 pm. Veteran’s and their families are invited for food and fellowship, please RSVP to 989-224-4460.

Starry Night Gala – Friday, November18

The doors to the Wilson Center will open on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6:00 p.m. with a silent auction – the program begins at 7:00. Tickets to the Gala will be sold for $25 at the Art Gallery or at the door.

Calling on St. Johns residents to decorate outside of their houses by December 2nd

http://www.sjlightfest.com/contest.html

Crafters needed for December 3 Craft Show

If you would be interested in having a booth, call the Chamber of Commerce at 989-224-7248 or you can print off the application from their website at www.clintoncountychamber.org/events (at the bottom of that page).

MMDHD calendar – November 2016

Family Planning Clinic Schedule

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department’s Family Planning Clinics provide confidential care to men and women in need of contraception and reproductive health services. Charges for services and supplies are based on income. The Family Planning Clinics are scheduled as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

November 1: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

November 8: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pill pick-up only

November 15: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m

November 22: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m

November 29: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pill pick up only

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

Hearing and Vision Screening Clinic

Vision screening is required for all children entering kindergarten. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department offers free vision testing, as well as hearing screening tests for all children ages 3 to 21. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 227-3125, Monday through Friday.

WIC Benefit Pick-Up Schedule

Pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants and children up to 5 years old may be eligible for free food through the WIC (Women, Infants & Children) program. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department WIC Benefit Pick-up Clinics are scheduled as follows:

November 2,

November 14

November 30: at Mid-Michigan District Health Department, 1307 E. Townsend Road in St. Johns, from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

“In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) policy, this institution is prohibited from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 or call (202) 720-5964 (voice and TDD). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.”

Immunization Clinics

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department Immunization Clinics are to be held as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

November 7: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

November 9: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m

November 14 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m

November 17: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 pm to 5 p.m

November 21: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m…

November 28: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Flu shot clinics are as follows:

November 3 a.m. only

November 23

For more clinic information, and to schedule an appointment, please call 989-224-2195

Immunizations will be available for adults and children eight weeks of age through adulthood, appointments are preferred. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.