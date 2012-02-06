Through the eyes of a foster child

by Johns with CASA

Picture this through the eyes of a young child:

You can see through the window that it’s sunny outside with a few small white clouds in the sky. Your stomach is grumbling for a snack and you’re a little sleepy. You tried to take a little nap but just couldn’t get comfortable.

Then you hear someone knocking on the door.

Your mom goes to the door and you peek to see what is going on.

Its strange people you’ve never seen before. They don’t seem very happy, in fact, a little scary. They are talking to your mom, who is getting really, really mad.

It’s getting really scary. You cannot help but hide and cry.

All of a sudden, the strangers come over to you and pick you up from where you are hiding.

What Is Going On?

They put you in a strange vehicle with your brother and sister. BUT WAIT… Your mom doesn’t get to come along. Why? Why can’t mommy come?

You ride with the strangers to a strange place you’ve never been before. Your clothes are dirty, so they give you some new ones that kind of fit. There are so many strangers here, but there are also toys and a few snacks, which is good because your stomach is still grumbling.

Before too long you get back in that strange van with those strange people. You take another ride that seems like forever this time and it parks in front of another strange building.

Is Mommy here? Where is my mom? Mom . . . isn’t . . . here . . . is she?

You were finally able to get a short nap on the way at least, but you can still barely hold your head up. The strange people take you into the new strange building and guess who is there… More strange people, but not your mom.

These strangers are a little different, though. They look as scared as you feel. Their shoulders are pretty comfy, though. You just keep your head rested on their shoulders. These two new strangers, the scared ones, they’re taking you to their car now. Just when you were getting used to the other strangers, these new strangers put you into another strange car and you take a 5-minute ride in that strange car to a strange home.

This is just so confusing and frightening. Where is my mom? Why isn’t she here? You’ve moved a lot to strange homes, but mom always came too.

The strangers who took you home seem not be so strange anymore. They are feeding you, giving you a bath, and finding ways to make you smile and laugh. You have so much more energy, and sometimes that scares the strangers, too.

But, what’s that? It’s another knock on the door and it’s another stranger. What’s going on now? Why is she here? Hide.

But, this stranger just came to see you for a minute and make sure things are going okay before she leaves. You didn’t have to go with a stranger again. Phew!

During the next few weeks, there would be a lot of strange things. You go to a daycare and meet other children and a few more strangers. You go to see strange people in white coats who make you say “awe” a lot. But, at least the strangers who took you home don’t seem so strange anymore. They’re kind of nice if you think about it. They even sing you to sleep. They don’t sound good, but that’s okay.

Then Another knock on the door comes. Not again. You were just getting used to things. This stranger, she is different than all the others, though. She wants to talk to you and Play with you! You haven’t had a stranger want to play with you, yet. It’s nice to play with one of the strangers. You play for a while and then she says she has to go, but she also says she will be back next week.

It seems like every night there is a new stranger coming. But that stranger who played with you, and said she would come back, DID! In fact she comes back every week. She rarely misses her time to come and play with you. Ms. Liz is so nice. You even decide to give her hugs at the end of your visits. She does so many things with you. She goes to the park with you, she plays Playdough and colors. Sometimes, she even just holds you and talks to you.

606 S. Baker St.

The current owner is Joan Edmonds. A previous owner was Thomas Danley.

A Look Back – Courthouse Grass

Barry Clark Bauer

This photo comes to us from 1972. A guy named Canum is solving a problem for the County; he’s posting “Keep off Grass” signs. I remember the complaint and it was when students from Rodney B. Wilson cut across the lawn on their way downtown during lunch period.

Today, because of the new Courthouse, it’s no longer a problem.

Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – Five Ways to Celebrate Halloween with Your Dog

Taking the Fright out of Fright Night

Halloween is celebrated for being the scariest day of the year, but celebrations designed to scare can only be enjoyed by those who are in the know. Since our dogs are not clued in to the symbolism of the day it is up to us to keep them as scare-free as possible. So how do you have a not so scary Halloween while still having fun?

#1 Host a Dogs-only Costume Party

Invite some of the friends your little Ella has made at dog class and at the dog park over to your house for some good music and good eats, with everyone dressed in their favorite costumes. For favors, use paper lunch bags decorated with Halloween stickers and stuffed with dog candy — bone biscuits and jerky treats, of course.

#2 Arrange a Neighborhood Halloween Pet Parade

If you’re lucky to live in a neighborhood with lots of dogs and you all haven’t held a pet parade yet, then it is long overdue. Put up signs on the community boards, go door to door; the more participants there are, the more fun there will be. You might even want to think big and get your whole town involved, with a parade down Main Street or in the local park. Idea: Ask local businesses to donate a few prizes for “best costume” contests.

#3 Host a ‘Scary Dog Movie Night’

This one really gets into the spirit of the day. Pick a scary movie (http://www.petmd.com/sites/default/files/scary-dog-movies-list.jpg), set a room up as a home theater with lots of comfy pillows, a self-serve concession stand with bone cookies (http://www.thekitchn.com/cookies-for-canines-homemade-d-135078) and other treats, bowls or paper filled cones of unbuttered, unsalted popcorn, and decorated bottles of water. Be sure to schedule an intermission for “bathroom” breaks. Buy, print-out, or e-mail invitations along with printable movie tickets for your guests.

#4 Get Out of Town

Maybe Halloween just isn’t your cup of cider. You and your dog really can’t handle the over excitement and would rather get away from home for the night. If we’re lucky, it will still be just warm enough to grab a tent and get out to the campgrounds for a quiet night. Most campgrounds require reservations, so plan ahead. Or, if you have friends in the country, now would be a great time to take them up on that invite. And then there are always out of the way, pet friendly hotels where you can treat yourself and your pup to a night of room service and on-demand.

#5 Keep it Mellow It is possible to have a no-Halloween night at home. Put up a gate at the kitchen door, put a bowl of candy out front for the treaters (or leave all the front lights off), and make cookies and pumpkin soup for yourself and your dog — maybe even invite a friend over for a quiet fall-themed dinner.

Letters – Reader explains election process and CASA says thanks

Recently a claim has been made that cannot go unchallenged. It has been maintained that the election process is “rigged” and therefore corrupt. As a former election inspector, I can assure you that this is simply not true.

The election process is overseen by a group of local citizens from both major parties. They are sworn to uphold the laws, regulations and rules which define the election day activities. The most important elements are the verification of the legal status of voters and the accurate counting and compilation of the votes. All elements of the process are overseen by an election captain and the tasks are carried out by pairs of workers who represent each major political party.

These citizen election inspectors … your friends and neighbors…may well greet you with a friendly smile and an inquiry as to how you and your family are doing as you enter the polling place. After all, they are your friends and neighbors. But do not confuse this civility and interpersonal interaction for a lack of dedication to task or a failure to adhere to the terms of their oath.

It is important to know that every vote counts and every vote is counted just as the voter intended. This process is the bedrock upon which our government and the Constitution which directs it are founded. Those who say otherwise are simply wrong on their facts and do a disservice to not only those who are charged with protecting the process but such statements

are a threat to the very foundation of our country by encouraging the destruction of our trust in the election process.

If you have trouble accepting the fact that the process is above reproach, become an election observer and see for yourself. That, too, is part of our open and honest elections.

In the meantime, feel free to refute those who would cast doubt on our most sacred right as a citizen: The right to vote in a fair, honest and open election process.

Terry K. Clarke

St. Johns, Michigan

******

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children extends our appreciation to Pam and John Foster, owners of The Wheel Inn in St. Johns. October 25th The Wheel Inn hosted a Halloween Party for CASA and donated 10% of their sales from 5:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. We are very thankful to the wonderful staff and patrons of The Wheel Inn and our CASA Supporters for making this a great day.

Nearly $500 was raised in support of Court Appointed Special Advocates. We appreciate our community’s support as we walk a journey with Clinton County children who are in foster care until every child has a safe, permanent home.

For more information about CASA, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org.

Thank you,

Kelly Schafer

CASA Executive Director

Maralyn’s Pet Corner – Black Cats and Halloween: A Scary Mix

Let’s face it, black cats have had a bad rap for a long time. In some countries they are believed to have the magical ability to portend bad luck and death, which has led to them being neglected and abused by less than enlightened people.

Of course not all countries toe that line, though the black cat retains its magical abilities in Britain, Japan, and Scotland, where black cats are a symbol of good luck and prosperity; sailors of old preferred their “ship’s cat” to be black for the same reason.

Negative superstitions have changed for the better in most places, but black cats are still irrevocably linked to that darkest of holidays, Halloween. It’s no wonder then that shelters take extra precautions when adopting out black cats during the month of October, especially in the weeks leading to Halloween. But the better question is whether they should still worry.

“We used to have a policy where we didn’t adopt out black cats during the month of October, but we have since canceled that policy,” said Laurie Hoffman at the Humane Society of Greater Miami. “We take normal precautions with all our adoptions.”

Karen Buchan at the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control sees it a little bit differently.

“The bottom line is, we are trying to avoid any situation that may put a black cat into an unsafe environment,” Buchan said. “There are satanic sacrificial rituals that still exist in our country and around the world.”

Concrete statistics on black cat torture during October are lacking. In fact, many stories we hear are probably hearsay. The problem remains that these stories and the situations surrounding them can be self-fulfilling. Cruel or naïve people, especially young people, may hear stories of the ritual Satanic abuse of black cats and then go on to inflict harm on these defenseless creatures.

So if you happen to run across a similar ban on adopting black cats this holiday season, don’t become frustrated or upset. Shelter managers think of it as a better-safe-than-sorry policy. And who are we to complain about erring on the side of animal safety? They’ll still be there, waiting for you to give them a forever home in November.

Now and Then -The Myth of Media Bias

by Jean Martin

We are hearing a lot about media bias in these closing days of the 2016 presidential election. This is a myth, but it isn’t necessarily the one we are being led to believe.

A look at the history of local Clinton County newspapering provides an apt example.

The earliest papers here were the Clinton Independent and the Clinton Republican. The Independent wasn’t, and the Republican came right out and said it.

During the Civil War the Republican was promoting a national Thanksgiving while the Independent referred to the Republican as the “nigger press.” If you don’t believe me, take a trip to the Bement room of the Briggs District Library and haul out some of the old bound copies, or check the microfilm.

People supported the two newspapers, swore by them, exactly because they were biased in favor of their own political views. They believed each editor’s news slant because it agreed with them.

A case in point might be the way the two newspapers handled the story of the building of the new Union School, eventually called Central School. Late in 1885 the Republican gave the opening scant coverage. saying simply, “School will open January 4, 1886 in St. Johns’ new Union School, a $30,000 temple of learning.“ Meanwhile the Clinton Independent reproduced sketches and blueprints. Rooms were described in detail, and the planners were lauded at every opportunity. Guess which party was in power in St. Johns during those years.

By 1924 Charles S. Clark was publishing the St. Johns News, the Democratic paper. In that year that newspaper merged with the Clinton Republican News to form the Clinton County Republican-News. By the 1950s the flavor of the old St. Johns News was gone, and who are we kidding? It was the Republican mouthpiece in Clinton County. People who subscribed to it read the Republican slant, or they didn’t read a local newspaper.

So the Myth here is that in days of old the media was pure, presenting only fair and balanced reporting. Today’s media is simply following in the footsteps of their forebearers. Fox wants to be Republican. MSNBC presents the Democratic case. And CNN seems to be casting about at the moment, looking for a place to land.

It was ever thus, and we don’t expect to see anything change anytime soon.