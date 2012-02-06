Transitions

Obituaries

Lawrence Heibeck

Lawrence J. Heibeck, age 101 of St. Johns, MI was born on November 9, 1914 in Olive Township the son of William and Mable (Hicks) Heibeck. He died on October 24, 2016 at Grace Haven in St. Johns. He lived all his life in Clinton County and was a member of the First Congregational Church and St. Johns Lions Club. Lawrence was a farmer for 30 years, worked for the St. Johns Public Schools as a bus driver and bus garage supervisor, and in his retirement worked for LeVeck’s Small Engine Sales and Service. He married Alice Ormes on January 29, 1936 and she preceded him in death on May 29, 2003.

Surviving him are two daughters, Martha (Robert) Moore of Alma and Patricia (Dennis) Koenigsknecht of St. Johns one son James (Donna) Heibeck of Fort Wayne, IN, 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Lawrence is also survived by two sisters, Frances Halitsky of Indian River and Kathryn Peck of St. Johns, one sister-in-law, Bonnie Heibeck of St. Johns. He was preceded in death by his wife Alice, his parents, his sister Beatrice Heibeck, and four brothers, Kenneth, Robert, Conrad and Ronald.

Funeral services will be at the First Congregational Church on Friday, October 28, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Matthew Olson officiating. Burial will be at South Bingham Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Thursday, October 27, 2-8 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to First Congregational Church or Clinton County Senior Center, St. Johns, MI.

Warren Baird

Warren C. Baird, age 66 died on Friday, October 21, 2016 resulting from a deer/motorcycle accident. Warren was born on June 18, 1950 the son of George and Helen (Snow) Baird. He graduated from Bath High School in 1968 and on April 30, 1983 he married Suzanne A. Schneeberger. Warren was an avid sportsman, enjoyed antique tractors, was a motorcycle enthusiast, and loved cabinet making so much he made his living as a custom woodworker.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne, daughter, Kristin Williams of Lansing; father, George Baird of East Lansing, brothers Stan (Pat) Baird of DeWitt, Bruce (Mary Ann) Baird of St. Johns, Clint Baird of Pewamo; grandson Anthony Wallace, granddaughter Chelsea Ingram and great grandson, Adrian Abbott-Wallace.

A celebration of Warren’s life will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2016 at Bath Community Center, 5959 Park Lake Rd., Bath, MI 48808 from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns, MI.

Thomas P. Bishop

Thomas P. Bishop, age 73 died at Hazel Findlay Country Manor on Friday, October 21, 2016. Tom was born on June 22, 1943 in Stockbridge, MI the son of Paul and Edith (Thomas) Bishop. He graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School in 1961 and worked at Federal Mogul from which he retired. Tom was a veteran of the US Army and was married to Karla Hansen.

Tom is survived by brother Doug Bishop of St. Johns, sisters Cheryl (Bob) Prichard of St. Johns and Lorraine Douglas of Florida and sister-in-law Geri Bishop of St. Johns. He was preceded in death by his wife Karla along with his son Brian and daughter Paula.

Funeral services will be held at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 25, 2016 at 2:00 P.M. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 12 noon on Tuesday until service time. Military Honors will be provided by the St. Johns Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Blake A. Anthes

Blake A. Anthes died Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at the age of 57. He was born October 19, 1959 in St. Johns the son of Allen and Jean (Derey) Anthes. Blake was a graduate of St. Johns High School, Class of 1978 and continued his education at Michigan State University earning a Bachelor’s Degree. Blake was an avid MSU Spartan fan, attended Trinity Church in Lansing and was currently working as a substitute high school and middle school teacher, primarily in St. Johns.

Blake was a child of God and went home into the loving arms of His Heavenly Father. His highest priority was his family, and his passion was mentoring and working with high school students. Blake was a travel enthusiast and could be found on numerous occasions reading and studying maps, while planning his next adventure. Blake will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Surviving is a daughter, Colleen of White Plains, NY; one son, Spencer of Lansing; Vicki McGhee, mother of Blake’s children; parents, Allen and Jean Anthes of St. Johns; one brother, Jay (Karen) Anthes of Jacksonville, FL; and nephew, Allen (Megan) Anthes of MO.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, October 24, 2016, at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home 1500 Waterford Pkwy, St. Johns, MI 48879. Pastor Rick Foster is officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM Saturday, October 22 and 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM Sunday, October 23 at the funeral home.

Marriage licenses filed the week of October 17, 2016

Jordan Jeffrey Wilcox, 24 of East Lansing and Karena Marie Kocourek, 23 of East Lansing

Bret Allen Strong, 24 of St. Johns and Amy Alicia Johnson, 29 of St. Johns

Christopher James Norman, 41 of Grand Rapids and Mavis Micheal Hembrough, 38 of DeWitt

Kevin Dwight McGrath, 27 of San Diego, CA and Susan Anne Wall, 39 of San Diego, CA

Matthew Louis Platte, 23 of Westphalia and Hillary Anne Hengesbach, 23 of Westphalia

Dennis J McKenzie, 77 of Crystal and Kathryn Meroe Stone, 76 of DeWitt

Christopher Michael Cox, 30 of Coldwater MI and Kelly Lynn Bejin, 29 of Dewitt

CJ Michael Jorae, 26 of St. Johns and Baily Nicole Mageli, 24 of St. Johns

Divorce decrees filed the week of October 17, 2016

Gault, Robert M and Lisa M

Pozos-Gomez, Hermenegildo and Montoya, Daniela Rivera