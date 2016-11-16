St. Johns Independent

Head outside and enjoy the new signage on the Fred Meijer Clinton Ionia Shiawassee Trail.
Latest News
Head out to the Trail
Sen. Stabenow visits Downtown St. Johns
Big Boy to honor Veterans with free breakfast
SJHS grad produces video
Habitat to build in Elsie
Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner coming November 24
More News
November activities at Clinton County Senior Center
Nurturing Parenting Series – Ages and Stages of Growth for Infants and Toddlers, November 9
Get Smart About Your Mouth Workshop
An Early Childhood Training: Tools for Building and Supporting Early Childhood Development
Briggs Library News
Moolenaar announces office hours
CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed
Mark Your Calendar
Features
Halloween 2016 – One to remember
This week’s Mystery Photo
A Look Back – Merle H. Green Elevator Fire
Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – Can Pets Get Cancer from Owners’ Smoking?
Letters – Reader begs you to give Donald Trump a chance
Transitions
Obituaries – Gerald W. Pearson, Mervin S. Chamberlain, Joyce Elvaretta Marten, Masako Simmons, Michael Trebesh, Ida K. Croley, Charles Mueller. Vernon M. Lance
Marriage licenses filed the week of October 28, 2016