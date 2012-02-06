Latest News

Head out to the Trail

Head outside and use the Fred Meijer Clinton Ionia Shiawassee Trail in town.

While you are using the trail, check out the new wayfinding signs that were just installed with funding from the DALMAC Fund. https://www.facebook.com/tcba.dalmac/

Sen. Stabenow visits Downtown St. Johns

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow made an Official Visit on October 28 at 2 pm to Downtown St. Johns.

Mayor Dana Beaman welcomed her to St. Johns and presented her with an official City of St. Johns Flag that has flown over City Offices and Clinton County Courthouse in downtown St. Johns. Other City Commissioners included Bob Craig, Bob Bellgowan, Eric Hufnagel and Vice-Mayor Heather Hanover. Dennis LaForest, City Manager was also present as was Dan Redman, Executive Director of St. Johns PSD/DDA.

Following a visit to Uncle Johns Cider Mill, Stabenow met with business owners at Back Alley Pet Grooming, Studio Retreat and Art Gallery, and Rehmann’s Clothing.

“When we support small businesses and entrepreneurs, our economy in Michigan thrives,” said Senator Stabenow. It was inspiring to meet these innovative and resilient business owners in St. Johns.”

“It is very nice to have someone like Senator Stabenow who is local and appreciates small business owners,” said Brad Rehmann, Partner at Rehmann’s Clothing. “We are happy to see her taking a stance that helps grow our flourishing downtown.”

Stabenow met with businesses in St. Johns as part of her small business tour across the state. Senator Stabenow’s small business tour has included stops in Imlay City, Lapeer, Battle Creek, Albion, Portland, Ionia, Harrison Township, Mount Clemens, Utica, Plainwell, Paw Paw, Benton Harbor, Monroe, Jackson, Flint, Bay City, Ludington, Onaway, Grand Haven, Hastings, Holland, Muskegon, Marquette, St. Ignace and Escanaba.

Big Boy to honor Veterans with free breakfast

The St. Johns Big Boy® will be honoring area veterans with a free breakfast on Veteran’s Day.

From 7:00 to 10:30 a.m., on Friday, November 11, any veteran can stop by the Big Boy® to enjoy a trip to the breakfast buffet compliments of David Hunt, owner of the Big Boy® Restaurants in St. Johns, Mason, Essexville, and Stevensville.

“It is our pleasure to honor the men and women who have served our country,” said Hunt. “We are blessed with freedom and rights that so many others around the world don’t enjoy and are also blessed with the dedication of those in uniform. This is a small gesture of appreciation to all those who have served in any branch of the military.”

The St. Johns Big Boy® is located at 1408 S. U.S. 127. For further information, you may call the restaurant at 989-224-6828.

SJHS grad produces video

SJHS 2008 graduate Chris Zuker produced a beautiful video feature of the Upper Peninsula for the 2016 Fresh Coast Film Festival. It is titled “Burst into Northern Michigan.”

Take a couple of minutes to view his amazing work and the beauty of our Great Lake State.

Burst Into Northern Michigan II from Chris Zuker on Vimeo.

Habitat to build in Elsie

For the first time in over 35 years a new home is being constructed in Elsie, Michigan.

Join Habitat for Humanity in erecting the walls for this decent, affordable, four-bedroom house, which will become home to a deserving and qualified family.

On Saturday, November 12th beginning at 9 am, Habitat will be operating under the direction of the Counstruction Chief, and they will need several strong, willing hands to get the structure enclosed before Ole Man Winter comes blustering in.

For more information or to sign up, all or email Community Engagement Coordinator Meredith Reynolds at volunteer@habitatclinton.org or (989) 227 1771 ext. 4.

Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner coming November 24

Downtown St. Johns – seatings at noon and 1:30 p.m.

Across from post office at 100 Maple St., coordinated at First Congregational Church

Share this feast with others in the community, The traditional menu includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, locally grown squash and apple or pumpkin pie.