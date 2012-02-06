November activities at Clinton County Senior Center

Are you 55 years of age or older and like to have fun? Then check out the Clinton County Senior Center, 201 E Walker St. in St. Johns. It is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Here are some of the activities going on in November:

Senior meals – Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday a nutritional meal is served at Noon for senior citizens. The meals are available for a suggested $3 donation. Some of the meals in November include Turkey, Goulash, Chicken Parmesan and Stuffed Green Peppers. For a complete schedule, call the center, 989-224-4257 or stop in and pick one up.

Bingo – Bingo will be held every Tuesday and Friday, 12:30 p.m. The cost is $1 and every player will win 4-5 items. Prizes include things like canned goods, personal care items, cereal, peanut butter, snacks, cookies and chocolate.

Euchre tournaments – On November 14 & 28 Euchre tournaments will be held 1-3 p.m. If you eat lunch at the center before cards the tournament is only $1. If you come just for the tournament it is $2. On November 7 & 21 the Euchre tournament will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. and everyone pays $2. The tournament is pretty fast paced so you need to know the basics of the game, but you don’t have to be a great player to come and have fun.

Trivia Contest – On Monday, November 7 and 21 there will be a no cost Trivia Contest from 1-3p.m. There are a lot of clues given, so don’t worry about being the smartest person in the room. Small prizes are awarded throughout the contest.

Birthday Party – Each month the center celebrates the birthdays of any member that is celebrating a birthday in that month. Members get free lunch, cake and ice cream and a special sweet treat. The party for November Member birthdays is planned for Wednesday, November 9.

General Public Lunches – Every Monday lunch is open to the general public – no matter what age. A fundraiser meal is made by volunteer cooks each week in their licensed kitchen. The cost is only $5 for the full meal or $3 for a sandwich and chips. Meals in November include Nov 7-Shepards Pie, Nov 14-Sweet & Sour Chicken, Nov 21-Brunch and Nov 28-Meatballs. Homemade pie is also available for only $1.50 a slice. Monday meals are served 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Take outs are available.

November Party – On Wednesday, November 30 there will be a special party for members, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. The theme for the November party will be “Get Ready for Winter”. Start coming to the Senior Center and you can enjoy these fun monthly activities.

Seniors are always welcome to stop in to use the exercise room, work on a puzzle, play other card or board games or just to socialize.

If you don’t think you are old enough for the center, but want to support them in some way, consider donating items they can use for the center such as Styrofoam plates, bowls, cups, napkins, toilet paper, and paper towels or things for bingo such as candy bars, cereal, canned fruit, bagged snack foods, etc.

If you have any questions about the Senior Center stop in or give them a call at 989-224-4257.

Nurturing Parenting Series – Ages and Stages of Growth for Infants and Toddlers, November 9

This series will give parents an opportunity to discuss, do activities, and learn strategies on each topic to enhance their parenting skills. In the first session, parents will increase their understanding of Nurturing Parenting, a proven approach experienced by hundreds of thousands of families worldwide.

MSU Extension in Clinton County invites interested parents of children birth to 8 years old to come to participate in this series. Sessions are from 1:00 pm – 2:15 pm, at the Bath Township Library Center (14033 Webster Rd) in Bath. Please call in advance to register at 989-224-5241. This is a free series open to the community; attend one session or all eight.

Sessions Schedule Wednesdays:

November 16: Ways to Enhance Positive Brain Development in Children

November 23: Communicating with Respect & Building Self-Worth in Children

November 30: Understanding Feelings

December 7: Understanding and Developing Family Morals, Values and Rules

December 14: Praising Children and their Behavior & Understanding Discipline

December 21: Learning Positive Ways to Deal with Stress and Anger

Get Smart About Your Mouth Workshop

On Wed, November 9 at 11:00 am there will be a brief workshop at the Clinton County Senior Center on Tooth Wisdom. You will learn how to maintain your oral health and learn tips and tricks to keep your smile healthy and more.

The Clinton County Senior Center is located at 201 E Walker Street in St. Johns. If you would like to attend, please call them at 989-224-4257 to register.

An Early Childhood Training: Tools for Building and Supporting Early Childhood Development

Working with Parents, Educators, Caregivers and Community Support Systems

Clinton County MSU Extension and Clinton County RESA invite you to learn from “our crew” of experts in child development including a physical therapist, occupational therapist, speech and language pathologist, and early childhood educator. We will explore how children 0-4 years old develop language, speech, motor skills, and sensory awareness and ways to support that growth and development.

This is a free series open to the community; attend one session or all four (see schedule below). Childcare training hours are available for licensed providers. All sessions will be held at the CCRESA Admin Building, 1013 S. US 27, St. Johns, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. For more information or to enroll for the training, call Clinton County MSU Extension: 989-224-5240.

Session three: Monday 11/14

Sensory Awareness and Fine Motor Development

Early Childhood Occupational Therapist

Session four: Thursday 11/17

A Panel Discussion with the Experts

Briggs Library News

Season for Being Thankful – It is the season to be thankful and as a Library we have a lot to be thankful for this year. The Library is blessed to have a community that supported our transition from a City department to being our own governmental entity. We were blessed a second time when the community passed a millage in support of the Library. Your generosity means the world to the Library. Finally, the bonds that allowed the Library to purchase the facility and property back in 1997 were paid off in Oct. The community now owns the Library property and facility. On Thursday Nov. 17, the Library would like to say thank you for all the community it has done for the Library this past year. Please stop by the Library for cider and cookies during our regular hours, 10:00am-8:00pm.

Tween – ‘Tweens ages 10-12 can join us on Tuesday, December 6 from 6:30-7:30 for a series of “A Minute to Win It” Christmas games! Registration is required and opens on Tuesday, November 15.

Family Game Night – It will be a night of fun for the whole family on Thursday, December 15 from 6:30-7:30. We will provide the games and the snacks, and you can compete as a family in new and classic card and board games. Registration is required and opens Thursday, November 17.

Holiday Programs – HO! HO! HO! It is that time of year again! There will be music, stories, games, crafts and refreshments! There will be a jolly man in a red suit that will visit with each child. This is a great photo opportunity so make sure to bring your camera with you. You are invited to enjoy our Holiday Programs on Thursday, December 1st (6-8pm), Friday, December 2nd,(6-8pm) or Saturday, December 33rd (10:30-noon). Registration is not required for any of these FREE programs. FYI: Railroad Street will be closing @ 4:30 Friday evening only due to Downtown Development Authority events. Please feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns regarding this parking issue.

Thanksgiving Program – Wednesday, November 9th, 6:30-7:30 pm. Children ages 3 to 6 years old (independent listeners) are invited to a Thanksgiving celebration. There will be turkey stories, a holiday craft, game and a yummy snack! Registration is required and open now.

Chapter Chatter – “The Wild Robot” by Peter Brown will be the book we share over the course of 4 weeks: Monday evenings 7-7:45 pm, November 7th – November 28th. Children ages 6 to 8 years old (independent listeners) will enjoy listening to staff read from the book and also listen to parts of the story from the audio book. Other titles by this author will also be included. There will a “robot” craft that will be put on display in the library. Snacks will be provided as well. Registration is required and is open now.

Socktober Success! – Library patrons were very generous in their contributions of socks. We collected 292 pairs of socks! There were itty bitty ones right on up in sizes for male & female. Thanks to all who contributed. There will be warm feet thanks to your warm hearts. We are also proud to announce the winner of the sock puppet contest: Erin Mansfield won with her puppet named Buttons. She received a Christmas Sock Monkey craft kit as her prize. Thanks to Judge Judy for her interest and time. We will be back next “Socktober”

Library Closure – The Library will be closed on Friday Nov. 11 in observance of the Veteran’s Day Holiday. The Library will close at 6:00pm on Wednesday Nov. 23 and be closed Nov. 24, 25 and 26 for the Thanksgiving Day Holiday. The drop box on the Library porch will be available for returns throughout these closures.

Bookaholics Book Club – The selection for November is Me Talk Pretty One Day, a collection of autobiographical essays by humorist David Sedaris. Sedaris looks back at his childhood in North Carolina filled with speech therapy classes and unwanted guitar lessons, and recounts his move as an adult to France, where is limited knowledge of the language leads to awkward social situations and deep cultural confusion. Copies of the book are now available. The Bookaholics is an open club, so all are invited to join us when we meet next on Thursday, November 17 at 6:30p.m.

******

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879

Moolenaar announces office hours

Congressman John Moolenaar (R-Midland) announced office hours to be held by constituent relations representatives at locations throughout the Fourth District. Residents in need of assistance with a federal agency are welcome to attend and no appointment is necessary. A complete list of office hours is online at: Moolenaar.House.Gov/OfficeHours

November 15

12:00-1:00 PM

Clinton County Building

Garden Level Conference Room “A”

100 East State Street

St. Johns, MI 48879

2:00-3:00 PM

Carson City Public Library

102 West Main Street

Carson City, MI 48811

November 30

11:30 AM-12:30 PM

Gratiot County Courthouse

Commissioner’s Room

214 East Center Street

Ithaca, MI 48847

CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently accepting applications for our next CASA Volunteer Advocate Training.

Those interested in serving as a CASA Advocate must submit a volunteer application, completely pass a criminal and personal background check, and participate in our 30-hour pre-service training.

Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days (activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.). Our program continues to work toward our goal of having enough CASA Advocates for every Clinton County child who is in foster care.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact our office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.

Mark Your Calendar

St. Joseph Carnival is November 5

******

Mint City Singers is selling Younkers Community Day Booklets – November 9 – 12

Booklets can be purchased from any member. Community Day’s is a four-day shopping event at Younkers. The company has generously created this event to enable non-profit 501C3 groups and schools to raise money to support their mission.

******

Veterans dinner November 11

The Charge Outreach Group of Lowe and Maple Rapids United Methodist Churches will be hosting a free Veteran’s Appreciation Dinner at Lowe, 5485 West Lowe Rd. St. Johns, on Friday, November 11th at 5:00 pm. Veteran’s and their families are invited for food and fellowship, please RSVP to 989-224-4460.

******

Dinner Theatre in Laingsburg – November 17, 18, and 19

Laingsburg High School will be performing the show Crazytown as a Dinner Theatre November 17, 18, and 19. Dinner begins at 6 pm show starts at 6:30. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 night of the show. Email LHSdinnertheater@gmail.com to reserve tickets.

******

Starry Night Gala – Friday, November18

The doors to the Wilson Center will open on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6:00 p.m. with a silent auction – the program begins at 7:00. Tickets to the Gala will be sold for $25 at the Art Gallery or at the door.

******

Calling on St. Johns residents to decorate outside of their houses by December 2nd

http://www.sjlightfest.com/contest.html

******

Crafters needed for December 3 Craft Show

If you would be interested in having a booth, call the Chamber of Commerce at 989-224-7248 or you can print off the application from their website at www.clintoncountychamber.org/events at the bottom of that page.