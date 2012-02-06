Transitions

Obituaries

Gerald W. Pearson

Gerald W. Pearson died Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at the age of 74. He was born December 4, 1941 in St. Johns, MI the son of Clyde and Hazel (Gedney) Pearson. Gerald was a member of Pilgrim United Methodist Church in St. Johns and a member of the N.R.A. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cutting wood. He loved dogs and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Gerald was a retired foreman from Sealed Power Corp. and also farmed his family farm.

Surviving is a son, Jeff (Deb) Pearson of Pinckney, one daughter, June (Leonard) Williams of St. Johns; five grandchildren, Chelsey (Mike) Bianchi, Katelyn Pearson, Beth Pearson, Ethan (Maria) Williams, and Brandon Williams; two sisters, Betty Count and Sharon DeMarais; special friend, Ellen Moon; longtime friend Kermit “Smokey” Stover, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Anita Hebeler and brother-in-law, Phil DeMarais.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Pilgrim United Methodist Church, 2965 W. Parks Rd., St. Johns with Pastor Andy Croel officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, November 4 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Memorials may be made to Pilgrim United Methodist Church. The family is being served by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

Mervin S. Chamberlain

Mervin S. Chamberlain, 87 of rural Ovid MI passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at his home. Mervin was born on September 27, 1929 in Clinton County the son of Roy and Neita (McBride) Chamberlain. He graduated from Ovid High School in 1947 and was a veteran of the US Air Force. Merv was a farmer and worked at MSU in the Crop and Soil Services Dept. from where he retired. He had worked with his brother, Duane, at the lumber yards in Ovid and Kingsley. Merv was a devoted member of Carland United Methodist Church, Ovid Masonic Lodge and was one of the first members of Michigan Milk Producers Association.

He enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, gardening, photography and being with his kids and grandchildren.

Survivors are his daughters, Sue (Rick) Barker of Grand Ledge and Kay (Bill) Green of Owosso. Grandchildren, Julie (Craig) Minott, Raymond Green and his fiancé Alyson Lokken, Megan (John) Joslyn and Michael Barker. Great grandchildren, Christopher and Kayleigh Joslyn and Jasper A. Minott. Sisters-in-law Thelma Goodrich and Carol Chamberlain, and brother-in-law Jerry (Mary Ann )Horn. On August 27, 1949 he married Patricia Horn in Carland, MI. She preceded him in death on April 10, 2013, as did his son James, sister Phyllis Chamberlain and brothers Duane, Kenneth and Donald.

Memorial services will be held at Carland United Methodist Church, 4002 Carland Rd., Elsie, MI 48831 on Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Stanley Stybert officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Carland UM Church. The family is being served by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home

Joyce Elvaretta Marten

Joyce Elvaretta Marten age 90, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2016, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A Memorial Service will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI, on Monday, November 7, 2016 at 1:00 P.M., with Pastor Cayle Beagle officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI.

Joyce was born in St. Johns, Michigan on January 11, 1926, the daughter of Alfred and Opal (Whitaker) Barnes. She owned Joyce’s Beauty Salon for over 65 years and the Carousel Boutique for 10 years. One of her joys in life was being able to spend time with her customers “her ladies” who became lifelong friends.

Joyce enjoyed sewing, knitting, and spending time with family at the cottage on Bertha Lake. Joyce was a very strong woman. As a single parent, she took on the role of father and mother and did it very well. She was very accepting of everybody that came into her home. She treated everyone like family and changed the lives of countless young people. Whether scrambled eggs at Christmas or sweets for any holiday, around Joyce’s table everyone was family, everything a part of tradition.

She is survived by her children; Kathy and Daniel Johnson of Dewitt, MI, Dorella and Dale Hunter of St. Johns, MI, grandchildren; Sarah and Travis Conti, Russell Page, Clinton and Samantha Page, and Nicholas Page, great grandchildren; Blaine Conti, Kyla Conti, Joshua Conti, Lillian Page, Sophia Page, Clinton Page II and Christopher Page, friend and caregiver; Candice (Hull) Lugibihl. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Katrina, and other relatives; Doyne and Imogene Heuer and Douglas Hull.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hazel Findlay Country Manor or St. Joseph Catholic School, St. Johns, MI. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Masako Simmons

Masako Simmons died Thursday, October 27, 2016 at the age of 67. She was born December 10, 1948 in Japan and came to the United States in 1972. Masako loved her dog “Willie Nelson”, enjoyed listening to music especially Elvis and liked her trips to the casino. She found great joy in watching and hand feeding the squirrels around her home. She had names for them all. Masako was Catholic and attended Mass whenever her health allowed her to.

Surviving is a son Richard (Kristina) Simmons of DeWitt; three grandchildren, Hannah, Christian and Robin; her significant other, Michael Parks and his mother, Donna Parks. Masako’s family would like to thank her nurses, Chris Zegler and Krys Grabarek from Older Adult Services for their friendship, compassion and going above and beyond to help Masako in healthcare and life.

The family will receive relatives and friends 6:30 to 8:00 PM Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Memorials may be made to Older Adult Services, 1305 East Jolly Rd., Lansing, MI 48910.

Michael Trebesh

Michael F. Trebesh, age 66, died Thursday, October 27, 2016 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born June 13, 1950 in Brighton, MI the son of Robert G. and Frances W. (Albrecht) Trebesh. Michael was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns, the Knights of Columbus Council #3281 and Fourth Degree Knights, Assembly #1509. He was a former Bingham Township Treasurer and very involved in politics at many levels. Michael was active in the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and St. Johns Lions Club. Michael worked as a Certified Public Accountant and did consulting. He was a professor at Alma College for over 26 years and also taught at Central Michigan University and Lansing Community College.

Surviving is his wife, Hong “Mary Jo”; his precious daughter, Courtney; sister, Kathy (Richard) Sistek and brother, Thomas (Jackie) Trebesh.

A memorial mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM Saturday, November 12, 2016 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 109 Linden St. Johns with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams as Celebrant. Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Educational Development Fund 109 Linden St. Johns, MI 48879. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns..

Ida K. Croley

Ida K. Croley, 77 of St. Johns, MI passed away on October 28, 2016 at Hazel Findlay Country Manor. Ida was born on November 23, 1938 in Riley Township, MI the daughter of Alfred B. and Velma (Cornwell) Pitchford. She was married to John Croley and he preceded her in death, as did her daughter Cindy. She was a homemaker and enjoyed doing crafts, going to garage sales and knitting. She especially loved being with her grand children and family.

Survivors are her children, Kathy (Dave) Andrews of St. Johns, Alfred (Linda) Rhynard of DeWitt, Darlene Beckwith of Laingsburg, Alvin Rhynard of Lansing, Joe Rhynard of Illinois, Carolyn Forbes of Laingsburg, Bill (Julie) Rhynard of Lansing, Terry Rhynard of Lansing, Ted Rhynard of Holt and Ron Rhynard of Illinois. 18 grand children and 20 great grandchildren. Brother Doug Pitchford and sister, Anne (Bud) Doss. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Private services will be held. The family was assisted with these arrangement by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home.

Charles Mueller

Charles R. “Charlie” Mueller passed away Friday, October 28, 2016 at the age of 85. He was born September 8, 1931 in Clinton County, MI the son of Herman and Mary (Meehan) Mueller. Charlie was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Prudenville and the Eagles Lodge Aerie # 3201 in Houghton Lake. He was an Army Veteran and life member of American Legion Post # 153 in St. Johns. Charlie retired from General Motors in skilled trades and was a member of UAW Local #652.

Surviving is a son, Jon (Misty) Mueller; grandsons, Nick and Ben (Kay) Mueller; extended family, Stephanie Canine, Greg (Sue) Waber; brothers, Robert and Gerald (Marilyn) Mueller; sisters, Mary G. Moore, Agnes Fedewa, Virginia Compton, Mary Ann Mueller, and Blanche (Bruce) Woodbury; sister-in-law, Betty Mueller and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Laurence (Bud) and Jim and infant siblings John and Patty.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Military honors provided by the St. Johns Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital PO Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101.

The family is being served by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home

Vernon M. Lance

Vernon M. “ Tex” Lance, at the age of 91, of Rodney, MI, passed away October 27, 2016, at Autumnwood of McBain, MI.

Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, 104 East Cass St, St. Johns, MI, on Monday, October 31, 2016 at 1:00 PM. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 30, 2016 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Deepdale Memorial Gardens, Lansing, MI on Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at 11:30 A.M.

Vernon was born the second son of Harry and Isabelle (Hopkins) Lance in St. Johns, MI on September 20, 1925. He grew up in St. Johns, MI and attended St. Johns Public Schools. On January 18, 1947 he married Dorothy Troon in Lansing, MI; she preceded him in death in 1995. He then married Violet Anderson in 1997 in Big Rapids, MI. He served during World War II in the United States Army. When he left the Army, he found employment with Oldsmobile in Lansing, MI and worked there for 31 years until he retired in 1980. Through his years he enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, hunting, and watching the Detroit Lions and Tigers. He was a member of Moose, Elks, Eagles, VFW, and The American Legion.

Vernon is survived by his wife Violet, daughters; Thomas “Deb” Lance and her partner Tammy of Culleoka, TN, and Mary Lance of Russellville, AR., sons; Jerry Lance of Rodney, MI and Gregory (Debra) Lance of Lansing, MI, 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Dorothy, daughter Pamela in 1949, son James in 1994, 3 brothers; Frederick, LeRoy, and Richard, and 3 sisters, Molice, Betty and Shirley.

Memorials may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Marriage licenses filed the week of October 28, 2016

Richard Rex Benjamin, 37 of Elsie and Myriah Marie Humble, 34 of Elsie

Robert Glen Stone, 28 of Ovid and Stephanie Marie Koski, 27 of Ovid

Raymond Todd McGillis, 25 of St. Johns and Ashley Nicole Pichiotino, 23 of St. Johns

Alex Douglas Salisbury, 29 of DeWitt 48820 and Mallorie Ann Johncock, 28 of DeWitt

48820

Neil Theodore Pline, 27 of St. Johns and D’Andrea Lynn Vermeesch, 25 of St. Johns

Caleb Andrew Painter, 19 of St. Johns and Alyssa Joy Kissling, 19 of Maple Rapids

Andrew Duane Fisher, 23 of Bath and Mara Rae Perry, 23 of Bath

William C Krieger, 51 of East Lansing and Alexis Marina Popoff, 45 of East Lansing

Trevor David Walter, 26 of East Lansing and Whitney Elizabeth Townsend, 26 of East Lansing

James Joseph Sorenson, 33 of Ionia and Sara Anne Owens, 26 of Laingsburg

Aaron David House, 34 of St. Johns and Lily Rebecca Crocker, 33 of St. Johns

Timothy Lee Noonan, 39 of St. Johns and Tori Ann Newhall, 25 of St. Johns

Joseph Nile Kenney, 31 of Grand Ledge and Abby Lee Horrocks, 35 of Grand Ledge

Robert Allan Fraker Jr., 25 of Bannister and Breanne Denise Munson, 24 of Elsie

Jacob Donald Mathers, 34 of St. Johns and Korey Lee Metzmaker, 28 of Morrice

Nicole Marie McCarthy, 37 of Grand Ledge and Bethanie Jean Henry, 38 of Grand Ledge