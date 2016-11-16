St. Johns Independent

Remembering and honoring our Veterans on November 11, 2016
Flag Tribute to Veterans on view for Veterans Days
St. Johns Police Department receives good news
Starry Night Gala brings great entertainment to St. Johns – November 18
Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner offered – November 24
Clinton County Toys for Tots Campaign underway
Winter Festival of Lights – December 2
Breakfast with Santa and Kids Crafts December 3
Sister Act comes to SJHS – November 11-13
Big Boy to honor Veterans with free breakfast
Open Gym Schedule – Aqua Therapy/ Lap Swim
Ways to Enhance Positive Brain Development in Children – November 16
Tools for Building and Supporting Early Childhood Development – November 17
Moolenaar announces office hours – November 15
Lead poisoning is preventable
CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed
This week’s Mystery Photo
A Look Back – Students leave for Study Tour in Europe
Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – Can the Noroirus be Passed from Dog to Human?
Letters – His Cup Runneth Over thanks community
Maralyn’s Pet Corner – Alternatives to Declawing Your Cat
Obituaries – Brenda M. Miller, Jo Ann Sperry Rubin
Marriage licenses filed the week of October 31, 2016