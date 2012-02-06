Latest News

Flag Tribute to Veterans on view for Veterans Days

Flags are scheduled to be put up at 8 A.M. by veterans, veteran family members and other volunteers. In November the flags will come down at 5 P.M.

Four flag wagons are maintained for moving and storage of the flags. If bad weather is predicted on the day the flags are scheduled to go up, the flags will not be put up because no one wants to store more than 500 wet flags.

The number of flag holes in the cemetery is dictated by the Mount Rest Cemetery Board, but hole creation and maintenance is done by the committee and flag volunteers.

At the cemetery main gate the Flag Tribute to Veterans program also displays flags of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Merchant Marines, and the POW/MIA flag. Police, Fire Fighters flags are also displayed.

St. Johns Police Department receives good news

The St. Johns Police Department recently received two pieces of good news.

The SJPD was advised that they received a grant to help purchase new portable radios. The $15,000 Byrne Justice Assistant Grant will help cover two-thirds of the total cost of the police departments portable radios. This grant enables the department to replace their current radios that are nearly 20 years old as well as become P25 compliant, a standard set to go into place in 2021, while not burdening the overall budget.

This project was supported by Byrne JAG grant #2015-MU-BX-0964 awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), and administered by the Michigan State Police (MSP).

Officer Ben Helms, a 5-year member of the St. Johns Police Department, recently received a 2016 MADD Outstanding Officer Award at the 2016 MADD Lifesavers Award Luncheon. Officer Helms was one of six officers chosen for this award from statewide nominations. Officer Helms was chosen for this award due to his multiple arrests for OWI, as well as his arrests for Open Intoxicants in a Motor Vehicle and Violation of Controlled Substances Act arrests. To accompany this, Officer Helms is very instrumental in educating youth who attend St. Johns Public Schools on Alcohol and Drug Awareness.

Chief Kyle Knight commented, “I am very pleased to be able to keep up with the state of the art communication tools while not burdening the tax payers as well as Officer Ben Helms’s commitment to making St. Johns a safe area to travel through due to his enforcement and education.”

Starry Night Gala brings great entertainment to St. Johns – November 18

The Clinton County Arts Council, in celebration of its 35th anniversary, will be presenting their First Annual Starry Night Gala. This will be a wonderful evening of great entertainment and fun.

This fund-raising event is being held on Friday evening, November 18 in the beautiful Wilson Center Auditorium.

Headlining the event will be Three Men and a Tenor. Three Men and a Tenor is a popular Michigan ensemble that performs throughout the United States. “They are more than just a barbershop quartet,” explains Bill Tennant, CCAC board member. “They are the complete entertainment package and are all about fun. They have performed several times here in St. Johns over the past few years. Our audiences just love them!”

Also on the evening’s program will be featured two local groups, the Mint City Singers under the direction of Ellen Hoard and St. Johns local community theater group, Homegrown Productions which will be presenting a series of short skits. Homegrown Productions is led by Beth Webb, Susan DeRosa and Tom Webb. Both groups are under the CCAC organizational umbrella. The Emcee for the evening will be St. Johns Police Chief Kyle Knight.

“We are excited to be able to present this great Gala performance to our Clinton County community in celebration of our 35th anniversary,” ssays Jason Butler, president of the CCAC Board. “Besides the great entertainment, we will be raising some much needed funding to keep the Arts Council a vibrant asset in our community.”

The evening will also include a silent auction and an art sale with some beautiful art pieces being available that evening. Refreshments will also be available before the show begins and during intermission.

The auditorium doors will open at 6:00 p.m. with the show starting at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets to the Gala are now available at The Gallery, 215 N. Clinton Ave in downtown St. Johns and also from CCAC Board Members. They will also be available at the door. Tickets for this special fund-raiser are being sold at $25 each. The Wilson Center Auditorium is located at 101 W. Cass St. in downtown St. Johns, just south of the Court House.

Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner offered – November 24

The annual Community Thanksgiving dinner will be held in downtown St. Johns on Thanksgiving Day, November 24 at First Congregational Church. The meal is prepared by and for community members and everyone is welcome. Area churches, sponsors and volunteers make this event possible.

The first seating will be at noon and the second is 1:30 p.m. Free will donations will be accepted.

The traditional menu includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, locally grown squash and apple or pumpkin pie.

Please call the church by Monday November21 at (989) 224-2636, SMS text after November 15 to 517-755-6866, email

first.congregational.church.sj@gmail.com, or request seats directly at http://tinyurl.com/48879thanksgivingdinner.

Clinton County Toys for Tots Campaign underway

The Marine Corp Toys for Tots campaign has begun in Clinton County. The Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, which is the sponsoring organization for Toys for Tots in Clinton County will be delivering over 35 collection boxes to businesses throughout the county that will collect toys through Thursday, December 15 for Clinton County children.

For anyone donating a toy, please consider this. The campaign always gets lots of games, generic baby dolls, Barbie dolls, generic cars and trucks, footballs and basketballs.

Some of the most popular items requested this year are anything Minecraft, Trolls, Beat Bo and MSU. We are also always in need of things like craft kits for older girls, current CD’s, DVDs and books from recent movie releases, sports apparel (hats and shirts), fishing or hunting items, Jewelry, etc.

If you place a toy in a box in Clinton County you can be assured the toy will go to a child that lives in Clinton County:

If your family needs assistance with clothing, food and toys for the holidays, please register with Capital Area Community Services at 989-224-6702. If you need assistance with just toys and you are not registered with another agency, call Clinton County Toys for Tots at 989-224-7248 or email ccchamber@4wbi.net.

If you have any questions about the Toys for Tots campaign, toys needs or toy distribution, contact Brenda Terpening at the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 989-224-7248.

Winter Festival of Lights – December 2

by Maralyn Fink

I spoke with Brenda Barber on the upcoming Winter Festival of Lights being held in downtown St Johns on December 2, 2016.

This will be a fun filled event for everyone, young and old. It is set to begin at 4:30pm lasting until 10:00pm, and Clinton Avenue will be closed for the event.

Attractions include:

– Train Rides on “Rails to Trails” provided by Uncle Johns Cider Mill

– Kids crafts at Main Street Café

– The Pavilion will be taking donations for Toys for Tots and the Clinton County Food Bank

– Santa’s Workshop, Sawdust Santa’s and Whittlers in the heated Pavilion

– Who-vile Hair at Nicole’s Salon & Day Spa and Unique Reflections

– Scavenger Hunts in areas and information can be picked up at Santa’s Workshop

– Shaggies ice cream parlor will have Mint Ice Cream and Bounce House

The schedule is as follows:

4:30pm-9:30pm Animal Petting Area opens

4:30pm-10:00pm “Memories of Christmas Past”

5:00pm Live Nativity in the 1st block

5:45pm Santa Parade begins

6:00pm-8:00pm Story Telling by Santa at Brigg’s Library

6:30pm Lighting of Christmas Tree by the Gazebo

7:00pm Tractor Rides through town to look at Christmas Lights

7:00pm Live Nativity in 1st block

7:00pm-9:00pm Bonfire & Roasting marshmallows by the Train Depot

Win a Prize for best Christmas Costume. Win a Prize for “Best Decorated House” in City Limits.

Firemen will dress as Hobo’s over by the Depot with a bonfire. A Flash Mob Dance to the song “Happy” by Pharrell is planned

Visit the website for voting details www.sjlightfest.com.

For more information please contact Brenda Barber at Brenda@barbersfloorandmore.com.

Breakfast with Santa and Kids Crafts December 3

The 14th Annual Breakfast with Santa, sponsored by the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Saturday, December 3, 8-10:30 am at the CC RESA Building at 1013 S US 27 in St. Johns. Breakfast will include scrambled eggs, silver dollar pancakes, sausage, cereal, pop tarts, milk, juice and coffee. The cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children (age 2 and under are free). You must have a ticket in advance (or some will be available at the door) to get your picture with Santa – please bring your own cameras. Tickets are available at the Chamber of Commerce, 1013 S US 27 in St. Johns or Big Boy of St Johns on S US 27.

After Santa has seen the last child and breakfast gets cleared away there will be crafts children of all ages can make from 12:00 – 3:00 pm. These crafts are something the children can make for other kids, parents or grandparents, or they can make them for themselves. Crafts will cost .25 or .50 to make. If you don’t have time to make them that day, you can buy the kits to take home and make.

Of course the day is not all about the kids. In the lobby of the building there will be many decorated trees to enjoy. You can vote on your favorite with a money donation. The tree that collects the most votes, ie the most money, gets to decide what charity receives all the money collected.

The day is rounded out with a craft show with almost 80 vendors, selling everything from homemade cookies and candies to wood products, jewelry, quilts, totes, hair accessories and much more. The lunch of BBQ pork sandwiches, hotdogs and nachos will be available from 10:30 until gone by the Clinton County Senior Center in the lobby of the building.

If you have any questions about the Breakfast with Santa or any other part of the day, please call the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 989-224-7248.