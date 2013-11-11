Sister Act comes to SJHS – November 11-13

by Maralyn Fink

On Thursday I went to St. Johns High School to attend the dress rehearsal for the upcoming Drama Club play Sister Act.

The play was chosen by the Director Barry Palmer. The student director this year is Skyler Glass. Nicole Eller directs the chorus. Dawn Flynn is chair of the costumes.

The pit orchestra is directed by Justin Valla with Don Snelling doing the props.

The play runs from Friday night through Sunday afternoon, November 11-13. Tickets are on sale for $10 each at the box office or by calling 989-227-4112.

Big Boy to honor Veterans with free breakfast

The St. Johns Big Boy® will be honoring area veterans with a free breakfast on Veteran’s Day.

From 7:00 to 10:30 a.m., on Friday, November 11, any veteran can stop by the Big Boy® to enjoy a trip to the breakfast buffet compliments of David Hunt, owner of the Big Boy® Restaurants in St. Johns, Mason,

The St. Johns Big Boy® is located at 1408 S. U.S. 127. For further information, you may call the restaurant at 989-224-6828.

Open Gym Schedule – Aqua Therapy/ Lap Swim

Open Gym

This City of St. Johns Adult Open Gym (basketball and volleyball) for adults 18 and older, will be on Thursday nights from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the St. Johns Middle School Gymnasiums starting October 27, 2016 and ending December 15, 2016. There is no open gym on November 24, 2016.

The cost is $4.00 per person per night. Open Gym cards can be purchased at the City Offices for $20 and are good for 6 visits. If you have any further question you can contact Brandon Blackmon at (989)224-8944 ex. 284 or email bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us.

Aqua Therapy/Lap Swim

The City of St Johns Aqua Therapy/ Lap Swim will take place on Monday’s, Wednesday’s, and Friday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.

The City also offers a morning Lap Swim from 5:00 am to 6:00 am on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

All activities take place at the St. Johns High School pool. The cost is $5 per visit or you can purchase a pass for $50 dollars which is good for 12 visits. If you have any further question you can contact Bill Schafer at (989)224-8944 ex. 227 or email bschafer@ci.saint-johns.mi.us.

Ways to Enhance Positive Brain Development in Children – November 16

This series will give parents an opportunity to discuss, do activities, and learn strategies on each topic to enhance their parenting skills. In the first session, parents will increase their understanding of Nurturing Parenting, a proven approach experienced by hundreds of thousands of families worldwide.

MSU Extension in Clinton County invites interested parents of children birth to 8 years old to come to participate in this series. Sessions are from 1:00 pm – 2:15 pm, at the Bath Township Library Center (14033 Webster Rd) in Bath. Please call in advance to register at 989-224-5241. This is a free series open to the community; attend one session or all eight.

Sessions Schedule Wednesdays:

November 23: Communicating with Respect & Building Self-Worth in Children

November 30: Understanding Feelings

December 7: Understanding and Developing Family Morals, Values and Rules

December 14: Praising Children and their Behavior & Understanding Discipline

December 21: Learning Positive Ways to Deal with Stress and Anger

Tools for Building and Supporting Early Childhood Development – November 17

Working with Parents, Educators, Caregivers and Community Support Systems

Clinton County MSU Extension and Clinton County RESA invite you to learn from “our crew” of experts in child development including a physical therapist, occupational therapist, speech and language pathologist, and early childhood educator. We will explore how children 0-4 years old develop language, speech, motor skills, and sensory awareness and ways to support that growth and development.

This is a free series open to the community; attend one session or all four. Childcare training hours are available for licensed providers. All sessions will be held at the CCRESA Admin Building, 1013 S. US 27, St. Johns, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. For more information or to enroll for the training, call Clinton County MSU Extension: 989-224-5240.

Session four: Thursday 11/17

A Panel Discussion with the Experts

Moolenaar announces office hours

Congressman John Moolenaar (R-Midland) announced office hours to be held by constituent relations representatives at locations throughout the Fourth District. Residents in need of assistance with a federal agency are welcome to attend and no appointment is necessary. A complete list of office hours is online at: Moolenaar.House.Gov/OfficeHours

November 15

12:00-1:00 PM

Clinton County Building

Garden Level Conference Room “A”

100 East State Street

St. Johns, MI 48879

Lead poisoning is preventable

Right now in the U.S., nearly half a million children, ages one to five, have blood lead levels high enough to damage their health. Could your child be one of them?

Low levels of lead can be found in the soil, the air, the water, and on things we touch. Most often, lead from these sources isn’t cause for concern, but when higher levels are present, it can be very harmful, especially to young children.

A lead-poisoned child may seem healthy, but could have learning and behavior problems, slowed growth and development, hearing and speech problems, headaches, weight loss, irritability, tiredness, hyperactivity, and even damage to the brain and nervous system. These problems can lead to lower IQ, decreased ability to pay attention and underperformance in school.

The majority of children with lead poisoning live in or spend a lot of time in a home built before 1978. Lead can be found in an older home’s drinking water if it is supplied by lead pipes and plumbing fixtures. But usually, the culprit is lead-based paint, which can be toxic, especially to a young child. The older the home, the more likely it is to contain lead-based paint.

The most common places for lead-based paint to be lurking are in an older home’s windows, cupboards, doors, porches, and outdoor surfaces. Something as simple as opening and closing a window painted with lead-based paint can send lead dust into the air. The dust then settles to the floor and gets on children’s hands and toys, and eventually makes its way into the mouth.

Lead can be found in other places, too, like in some toys and toy jewelry. Certain hobbies and jobs that involve working with lead-based products can also pose a danger if the dust is brought into the home on clothing, shoes, hair or skin.

What can you do to reduce your child’s exposure to lead?

· Before you buy an older home, ask for a lead inspection and be sure to have the water tested.

· Get your young child tested at one and two years of age, even if he seems healthy. Private insurance coverage varies, but if your child is enrolled in Medicaid, the test will be covered. Mid-Michigan District Health Department offers lead blood tests to children enrolled in the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program. For more information, call 989-224-2195 in Clinton County, 989-875-3681 in Gratiot County, and 989-831-5237 in Montcalm County.

· Renovate safely. Common activities like sanding, cutting and replacing windows can create hazardous lead dust. If you’re planning on renovating an older home, use contractors certified by the Environmental Protection Agency.

· Stay up-to-date on current recalls by visiting the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website at www.www.cpsc.gov and remove recalled toys and toy jewelry as appropriate.

CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently accepting applications for our next CASA Volunteer Advocate Training.

Those interested in serving as a CASA Advocate must submit a volunteer application, completely pass a criminal and personal background check, and participate in our 30-hour pre-service training.

Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days (activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.). Our program continues to work toward our goal of having enough CASA Advocates for every Clinton County child who is in foster care.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact our office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.

Mark Your Calendar

Veterans dinner November 11

The Charge Outreach Group of Lowe and Maple Rapids United Methodist Churches will be hosting a free Veteran’s Appreciation Dinner at Lowe, 5485 West Lowe Rd. St. Johns, on Friday, November 11th at 5:00 pm. Veteran’s and their families are invited for food and fellowship, please RSVP to 989-224-4460.

******

Dinner Theatre in Laingsburg – November 17, 18, and 19

Laingsburg High School will be performing the show Crazytown as a Dinner Theatre November 17, 18, and 19. Dinner begins at 6 pm show starts at 6:30. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 night of the show. Email LHSdinnertheater@gmail.com to reserve tickets.

******

Starry Night Gala – Friday, November18

The doors to the Wilson Center will open on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6:00 p.m. with a silent auction – the program begins at 7:00. Tickets to the Gala will be sold for $25 at the Art Gallery or at the door.

******

Calling on St. Johns residents to decorate outside of their houses by December 2nd

http://www.sjlightfest.com/contest.html

******

Crafters needed for December 3 Craft Show

If you would be interested in having a booth, call the Chamber of Commerce at 989-224-7248 or you can print off the application from their website at www.clintoncountychamber.org/events at the bottom of that page.