Transitions

Obituaries

Brenda M. Miller

Brenda M. Miller age 66, of St. Johns, MI passed away November 7, 2016 at home surrounded by her loving family.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M., Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at Northpointe Community Church in Dewitt, MI.

As Brenda enters heaven, she leaves behind her husband Roger, of 47 years, son Heath (Carrie) Miller of St. Johns, and daughter Jannea (Keith) Miller of Kalona, Iowa. special children; Scott (Amy) Thompson, of Portland, MI, Jose Luis (Claudia) Ramirez, Cancun, Mexico, grandchildren; Rylee, Mason, Chase, Nolan, Brittany, Trevor, Peyton, Remington, Brendita, and Luis, her father, Richard (Faye Jo) Biddinger, two brothers; Bruce (Vicki) Biddinger, Brian (Terie) Biddinger and many nieces and nephews.

Brenda enjoyed a life of horseback riding, camping, knitting, reading, spending time at Lake George, and enjoying time with her children and grandchildren. Roger and Brenda owned and operated St. Johns Florist and Greenhouse for 25 years and enjoyed their many experiences there. Brenda made a lifelong impact on whoever she met. She will be remembered for her outgoing personality, compassion towards others and a willingness to help wherever she was needed.

The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Jo Ann Sperry Rubin

Jo Ann Sperry Rubin, age 80 of Morrice, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Memorial Healthcare Center in Owosso.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2016 at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel with Deacon Gary Edington officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday 1 hour prior to the service.

Jo was born January 11, 1936 in St. Johns to the late Gordon and Ann (Bingham) Grennell. She graduated from Rodney B Wilson High in 1953. On January 23, 1954 she married Robert Sperry and together raised 10 children. After Robert’s passing in 1983, Jo would marry Norm Rubin on June 29, 1984. They were together until his passing on June 1, 2007.

Jo Loved her flower gardens and decorating her home for every holiday. She also loved her puppy, Sasha and parrot, Joey. She also enjoyed crocheting and knitting and leaves behind many family heirlooms for her family to remember her by.

Jo loved spending time with her family and is survived by 6 children: Gordon (Kathy) Sperry, Lynnette (Butch) Oberlin, Craig (Sam) Sperry, Robert (Kim) Sperry, Elizabeth (Dennis) Nieto, Joel (Deb) Sperry; 20 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; sister, Judy (Barry) Boettger; brother, Larry (Mary) Grennell and special friend, Dick Grinnell.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Sperry and Norm Rubin; 4 children: Robyn, William, John and James; grandson, Al and her brother, Jon.

Memorial contributions given in Jo’s name are suggested to the Shiawassee Humane Society, Memorial Hospice or a charity of your choice.

Marriage licenses filed the week of October 31, 2016

Francis Steven-Michael Smith, 52 of Lansing and Karen Sue Thurman, 50 of DeWitt

Daniel Victor Biegaj, 31 of DeWitt and Stephanie Renee Kieffer, 29 of DeWitt

Gene LeRoy Paschal, 56 of Lansing and Karen Lynn Angel-Poe, 51 of Lansing

David Joseph Pohl, 31 of Westphalia and Danielle Lyn Gross, 30 of Westphalia

Mitchell Alan Fox, 26 of St. Johns and Erica Rose Anne Alexander, 25 of St. Johns

Brad Henry DeJaegher, 23 of St. Johns and Ashley Marie Maike, 22 of St. Johns

Javier Sanchez Mendez, 30 of Fowler and Irela Veral Huerta, 34 of Fowler

Brandon Ray Warner, 33 of DeWitt and Faith Elizabeth Waugh, 36 of DeWitt