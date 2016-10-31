St. Johns Independent

Newly-elected City Commissioners Eric Hufnagel, Jean Ruestman and Heather Hanover took their places at Monday’s City Council meeting.
Latest News
Hospital changes old entrance
Judge Sullivan receives CASA award
Starry Night Gala brings great entertainment to St. Johns – November 18
Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner offered – November 24
House Republicans select Tom Leonard as speaker
St. Johns Festival of Lights and Santa Parade – December 2
14th Annual Christmas Festival December 3
Christmas Event at the Depot – December 10
More News
Health Department announces annual award winners
Homeless Awareness Week
Toys for Tots collection sites listed
Castle update
Communicating with Respect, Building Self-Worth in Children – November 23
Briggs District Library News
Mark Your Calendar
Features
Workin’ on the railroad
This week’s Mystery Photo
A Look Back – Blood Drive
Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – Destructive Behavior Problems in Puppies
Maralyn’s Pet Corner – Ingestion of Feces and Foreign Objects in Cats
Transitions
Obituaries – Leola Mareen Thurston, Jerold A. Motz, Susan Jane Bertram, William R. Thurston
Marriage licenses filed the week on November 7, 2016
Divorce decrees filed the week of October 31, 2016
Divorce decrees filed the week of October 24 and November 7, 2016