Latest News

Hospital changes old entrance

Sparrow Clinton Hospital is constructing a new entry way for the MRI Scanner. This is located at the north end of the building where the old emergency room entrance used to be.

Judge Sullivan receives CASA award

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children presented the Honorable Lisa Sullivan with the 2016 Michigan CASA Association Judge of the Year Award. The award was presented during the annual state conference on November 12th.



Pictured here are Linda Karek and Kathy Dickson, CASA Advocates; Honorable Lisa Sullivan; Kelly Schafer, CASA Executive Director; and Liz Nobis, CASA Advocate and Board Member.

Judge Sullivan was nominated by a CASA Advocate who spoke of Judge Sullivan’s dedication to making decisions in the best interests of children.

Starry Night Gala brings great entertainment to St. Johns – November 18

The Clinton County Arts Council, in celebration of its 35th anniversary, will be presenting their First Annual, “Starry Night Gala” – a wonderful evening of great entertainment and fun! This fund-raising event is being held on Friday evening, November 18, in the beautiful Wilson Center Auditorium, and will headline the amazing, “Three Men and a Tenor.”

The evening will also include a silent auction and an art sale, with some beautiful art pieces being available that evening. Refreshments will also be available before the show begins and during intermission. The auditorium doors will open at 6:00 p.m. with the show starting at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets to the “Gala” are now available at The Gallery, 215 N. Clinton Ave in downtown St. Johns and also from CCAC Board Members. They will also be available at the door. Tickets for this special fund-raiser are being sold at $25 each. The Wilson Center Auditorium is located at 101 W. Cass St. in downtown St. Johns, just south of the Court House.

Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner offered – November 24

The annual Community Thanksgiving dinner will be held in downtown St. Johns on Thanksgiving Day, November 24 at First Congregational Church. The meal is prepared by and for community members and everyone is welcome. Area churches, sponsors and volunteers make this event possible.

The first seating will be at noon and the second is 1:30 p.m. Free will donations will be accepted.

The traditional menu includes turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, locally grown squash and apple or pumpkin pie.

Please call the church by Monday November21 at (989) 224-2636, SMS text after November 15 to 517-755-6866, email

first.congregational.church.sj@gmail.com, or request seats directly at http://tinyurl.com/48879thanksgivingdinner.

House Republicans select Tom Leonard as speaker

House Speaker Kevin Cotter, R-Mt. Pleasant, issued the following statement following the selection of Speaker Pro-Tempore Tom Leonard, R-DeWitt, as the speaker of the house for the upcoming 99th Legislature:

“The new House Republican caucus made an excellent choice today in electing Tom Leonard to serve as the new speaker of the house. I am happy for Tom and excited to see what new accomplishments this chamber will pursue and what new challenges it will face. By selecting Tom Leonard, this caucus is sending a message that it will continue tackling the tough issues and making the bold decisions necessary to keep this state moving forward.

“Michigan is on the right path and making incredible progress; the people of this state see it every day. Tom Leonard is the right man to keep that momentum going strong and push this state to even greater heights.”

Assistant Majority Floor Leader Lana Theis, GOP Caucus Chairman Eric Leutheuser, Speaker of the House Pro Tem Lee Chatfield, Speaker of the House Tom Leonard, Majority Floor Leader Dan Lauwers, Majority Whip Rob Ver Heulen, Assistant Majority Floor Leader Triston Cole, Associate Speaker of the House Pro Tem Gary Glenn, and Associate Speaker of the House Pro Tem Jim Tedder.

St. Johns Festival of Lights and Santa Parade – December 2

Have you heard? Are you coming? It’s right around the Corner.

The 1st St. Johns Light Festival and Santa Parade will be held on Friday December 2nd. So much for family and friends to enjoy including:

– Train rides on the Rails to Trails

– Parade of Lights

– Live Nativity

Sawdust Santa making wooden toys with kids

– Santa’s Workshop

– Reading with Santa

– Kids Crafts

– Craft Vendors

– Scenic tractor rides around decorated homes

– Bonfire and marshmallow roasting

– Petting zoo

– Memories of Christmas Past at the depot

– Bounce houses

– Voting for best decorated home

– Award for most spirited costume

– Lighting of the Christmas Tree and so much more.

For more information visit www.sjlightfest.com

14th Annual Christmas Festival December 3

The 14th Annual Christmas Festival, coordinated by the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, will be December 3 at the CC RESA Building, 1013 S US 27 in St. Johns. This annual event will have something for the entire family.

The day starts out with Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 10:30 a.m. The cost for the breakfast will be $6 for adults and $4 for children. Children aged 2 and under will be free. Tickets for the Breakfast are available at the Chamber of Commerce office, located at 1013 S US 27 in the CC RESA Building across from McDonalds or at Big Boy of St. Johns. Breakfast will include scrambled eggs, silver dollar pancakes, sausage, danish, cereal and beverages. Bring your own camera so you can get several pictures with Santa.

A Craft Show and Festival of Trees will occur in the building all day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 85 vendors will be selling everything from jewelry and quilts to baked goods, wood items and much more. At the Festival of Trees you will have the opportunity to vote for your favorite tree with a monetary donation. The tree that collects the most donations gets to decide what charity receives all the donations.

From noon to 3 p.m. there will be Kids Make it and Take It Crafts. There will be over 10 crafts kids of all ages can make there, or purchase the kits to take home. All crafts will be only .25 to .50 each

The Christmas Festival is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce and by Sparrow Clinton Hospital. If you would like any additional information about any event of the Christmas Festival, please call the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 989-224-7248 or email them at ccchamber@4wbi.net.

Christmas Event at the Depot – December 10

Join the City of St. Johns Recreation Department at its second annual Christmas Event on Saturday, December 10, 2016. Children have the opportunity to explore the St Johns Railroad Depot at 107 E. Railroad Street, including the outdoor railroad cars and small model train exhibit.

Admission includes: kid friendly food including popcorn, hot chocolate, and pizza, crafts, and movie.

Doors open at 4:45 PM. The program starts at 5:00 PM with a popular family friendly Christmas movie starting at 6:00 PM that will last 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Advance tickets required. Admission is $12. Children 4 and Under are Free with a paid adult.

The deadline to register is December 8, 2016 or until full. Registrations forms are available at the St. Johns City Offices and their website at http://cityofstjohnsmi.com/Departments/ParksandRecreation/YouthPrograms.aspx. Call 989-224-8944 ext. 284 or email bblackmon@ci.saint-johns.mi.us for more information. Like us on Facebook.