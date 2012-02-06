Health Department announces annual award winners

Mid-Michigan District Health Department held its annual district-wide meeting on November 4, 2016 at which Outstanding Performance and Longevity awards were presented.

Outstanding Performance Awards were presented to:

Environmental Health Division

Jacob Kizer, Environmental Health Specialist I, received his Outstanding Performance Award from Bob Gouin, Environmental Health Division Director.

Community Health and Education Division

Dena Kent, Public Health Nurse II, received her Outstanding Performance Award from Melissa Bowerman, Administrative Services Division Director.

Administrative Services Division

Ross Pope, Quality and Process Improvement Coordinator, received his Outstanding Performance Award from Melissa Bowerman, Administrative Services Division Director.

Administration

Leslie Kinnee, Public Information Officer, received her Outstanding Performance Award from Marcus Cheatham, Health Officer.

Longevity Awards in recognition for years of service, were presented to:



Thirty years of service

Laureen Simon, Public Health Representative II, received her longevity award for thirty years of service from Marcus Cheatham, Health Officer.

Twenty-five years of service

Mary Wallen, Hearing & Vision Technician and Laura Grosskopf, Public Health Nurse II received longevity awards for twenty-five years of service from Marcus Cheatham, Health Officer.

Twenty years of service

Cheryl Thelen, Social Worker and Health Educator, receives her longevity award for twenty years of service from Marcus Cheatham, Health Officer.

Fifteen years of service

Mario Lucchesi, Information Technology Coordinator, and Norm Keon, Epidemiologist received their longevity awards for fifteen years of service from Marcus Cheatham, Health Officer.

Ten years of service

Candy Smith, Public Health Representative II, Bonnie Waterman, Accounting Clerk II, and Laurie Finn, Public Health Nurse II received their longevity awards for ten years of service from Marcus Cheatham, Health Officer.

Five years of service

Sarah Doak, Community Health and Education Supervisor and Jacque Strack, Public Health Nurse II received their longevity awards for five years of service from Marcus Cheatham, Health Officer.

Mid-Michigan District Health Department serves the residents of Clinton, Gratiot and Montcalm Counties.

Homeless Awareness Week

At the St. Johns City Commission’s regular meeting on Monday, November 14th the commission adopted a resolution proclaiming November 12-20, 2015 as Homeless Awareness Week in St. Johns.

For more than twenty years, the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness and its partners have actively promoted Homeless Awareness Week throughout the state of Michigan. The purpose of the proclamation is to educate the public about the many reasons people are homeless, including the shortage of affordable housing in St Johns for very low income residents; and to encourage support for homeless assistance service providers as well as community service opportunities for students and school service organizations.

There are many organizations committed to sheltering, providing supportive services as well as meals and food supplies to the homeless including the member organizations of the Clinton County Housing and Homeless Coalition.

The St Johns City Commission recognizes that homelessness continues to be a serious problem for many individuals and families in St. Johns. The intent of Homeless Awareness Week is consistent with the activities of the Clinton County Housing and Homeless Coalition.

The St. Johns City Commission encourages all citizens to recognize that many people do not have housing and need support from citizens and private/public nonprofit service entities.

Toys for Tots collection sites listed

The Marine Corp Toys for Tots campaign has begun in Clinton County. The Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, which is the sponsoring organization for Toys for Tots in Clinton County has delivered over 35 collection boxes to businesses throughout the county that will collect toys through Thursday, Dec 15 for Clinton County children.

For anyone donating a toy, please consider this. The campaign always gets lots of games, generic baby dolls, Barbie dolls, generic cars and trucks, footballs and basketballs. Some of the most popular items requested this year are anything drawing, minecraft, Trolls and Beat Bo. We are also always in need of things like craft kits for older girls, current CD’s, DVD’s and books from recent movie releases, sports apparel (MSU hats and shirts), fishing or hunting items, etc.

If you place a toy in one of these boxes you can be assured the toy will go to a child that lives in Clinton County:

In Bath: Bath Township Office

In DeWitt: Bridge Street Hair, DeWitt City Police, DeWitt District Library, DeWitt Township Police and Fire (both locations), Mercantile Bank, New Beginnings Learn and Play and Verizon Wireless.

In Fowler: Dollar General, Journey Federal Credit Union, Ken’s Kar Kare and Main Street Pizza;

In Ovid: Dollar General, Journey Federal Credit Union and Main Street Pizza;

In St. Johns: Barber’s Floors and More, Big Boy, Briggs Public Library, Bruno’s Bar, Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Dollar General, FirstMerit Bank, Journey Federal Credit Union, Mercantile Bank, Peebles, St. Johns Police Department, Tractor Supply, Walgreens and Walmart.

In Wacousta: Watertown Charter Township.

If your family needs assistance with clothing, food and toys for the holidays, please register with Capital Area Community Services at 989-224-6702. If you need assistance with just toys and you are not registered with another agency, call Clinton County Toys for Tots at 989-224-7248 or email ccchamber@4wbi.net.

If you have any questions about the Toys for Tots campaign, toys needs or toy distribution, contact Brenda Terpening at the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 989-224-7248.

Castle update

by Maralyn Fink

Now that ground breaking is over, construction of the Castle St Johns has begun.

Here are a few pictures of now, and I will be following up on the progress.

Maralyn@sjindy.com

Communicating with Respect, Building Self-Worth in Children – November 23

This series will give parents an opportunity to discuss, do activities, and learn strategies on each topic to enhance their parenting skills. In the first session, parents will increase their understanding of Nurturing Parenting, a proven approach experienced by hundreds of thousands of families worldwide.

MSU Extension in Clinton County invites interested parents of children birth to 8 years old to come to participate in this series. Sessions are from 1:00 pm – 2:15 pm, at the Bath Township Library Center (14033 Webster Rd) in Bath. Please call in advance to register at 989-224-5241. This is a free series open to the community; attend one session or all eight.

Sessions Schedule Wednesdays:

November 30: Understanding Feelings

December 7: Understanding and Developing Family Morals, Values and Rules

December 14: Praising Children and their Behavior & Understanding Discipline

December 21: Learning Positive Ways to Deal with Stress and Anger

Briggs District Library News

Tween – ‘Tweens ages 10-12 can join us on Tuesday, December 6 from 6:30-7:30 for a series of “A Minute to Win It” Christmas games! Registration is required and is now available.

Family Game Night – It will be a night of fun for the whole family on Thursday, December 15 from 6:30-7:30. We will provide the games and the snacks, and you can compete as a family in new and classic card and board games. Registration is required and is now available.

Holiday Programs – HO! HO! HO! It is that time of year again. There will be music, stories, games, crafts and refreshments. There will be a jolly man in a red suit that will visit with each child. This is a great photo opportunity so make sure to bring your camera with you.

You are invited to enjoy our Holiday Programs on Thursday, December 1st (6-8pm), Friday, December 2nd,(6-8pm) or Saturday, December 33rd (10:30-noon). Registration is not required for any of these Free programs. FYI: Railroad Street will be closing at 4:30 Friday evening only due to Downtown Development Authority events. Please feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns regarding this parking issue.

Library Closure – The Library will close at 6:00pm on Wednesday November 23 and be closed November 24, 25 and 26 for the Thanksgiving Day Holiday. The drop box on the Library porch will be available for returns throughout these closures.

Future Library Closures – At the October 27th Library Board Meeting, the Board of Trustees approved the 2017 closure schedule. The Library will be closed four and a half fewer days in 2017 than it has been in previous years. The Library will go back to being open on Martin Luther King Day, President’s Day, Veteran’s Day, the Saturday after Thanksgiving and from 10:00-1:00 on Good Friday. This change was made possible by the community’s recent financial support of the Library.

Kids, Cartoons, & Crafts – Children ages 5-9 are invited to join us on Thursday, December 22 from 6:30-7:30 for a special Christmas edition of this festive program. We will have a snack, play a game, build a simple craft, and watch a special holiday-themed episode of the Animaniacs! Registration is required and begins Thursday, December 1.

Pre-Reader Program – Shake It “UP!” Registration for this upbeat program for children ages 4 thru 6 years old begins on Thursday, December 15th. We will enjoy stories, music, and some very creative movement! This 6 week session will be on Thursday evenings, 6:30-7pm and runs January 12th through February 16th, 6:30-7pm. We’re going to “Move It Move It”

******

Contact Information:

Library Director: Sara Morrison

Phone: 989-224-4702 * Fax: 989-224-1205

E-mail: director@briggsdistrictlibrary.org

Street address: 108 E Railroad * Saint Johns, MI 48879

Mark Your Calendar

******

Dinner Theatre in Laingsburg – November 17, 18, and 19

Laingsburg High School will be performing the show Crazytown as a Dinner Theatre November 17, 18, and 19. Dinner begins at 6 pm show starts at 6:30. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 night of the show. Email LHSdinnertheater@gmail.com to reserve tickets.

******

Starry Night Gala – Friday, November18

The doors to the Wilson Center will open on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6:00 p.m. with a silent auction – the program begins at 7:00. Tickets to the Gala will be sold for $25 at the Art Gallery or at the door.

******

Calling on St. Johns residents to decorate outside of their houses by December 2nd

http://www.sjlightfest.com/contest.html

******

Breakfast with Santa and Kids Crafts December 3