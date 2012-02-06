Transitions

Obituaries

Leola Mareen Thurston

Leola Mareen Thurston age 92, of St. Johns, MI passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2016, at her home.

Funeral Services will be held at the First Congregational Church, St. Johns, MI on Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 11:00 A.M., with Rev. Matt Olson officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held Friday, November 18, 2016 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, 104 East Cass St, St. Johns, MI.

Leola was born on June 1, 1924, the daughter of Russell Lynn and Edith Crystal (Shupe) Rhynard. On November 1, 1942 Leola married Wilbur Thurston in St. Johns, MI; he preceded her in death on July 8, 2014. Leola loved her church, friends, Main Street Cafe, Big Boy, spending time with her family, going on golf cart rides and going to the pond.

Leola is survived by her grandchildren, Derek Thurston, Forrest (Andrea) Thurston and Caleb (Lorraine) Thurston, great grandchildren, Kaelyn Thurston, Douglas Thurston and Noah Thurston. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, son Douglas Lee Thurston and daughter Denise Patterson Thurston.

The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, Michigan.

Jerold A. Motz

Jerry A. Motz, 70 of rural St. Johns, MI died at Sparrow Hospital on November 12, 2016. Jerry was born on March 22, 1946 in St. Johns and was the son of Arthur and Rita (Sturm) Motz. He graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School in 1964. Jerry was a farmer who was always there to help his neighbors. He enjoyed the outdoors and tending to his cattle. He found joy in providing food to senior citizens kitchens with his father Art. He always looked forward to family get-togethers at the farm, and was an avid MSU fan. Jerry was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Jerry is survived by his father, Arthur Motz, siblings Marilynn B. (Steve) McDermott of Los Osos, California, William F. (Pat) Motz of Grand Ledge, Pamela A. (Mick) Sheridan of Houghton, MI and Scott G. (Stacie) Motz of Fowlerville. Several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rita and sister Rosemary.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, November 18, 2016 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Thursday, November 17, 2016, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. There will be a Rosary/Vigil service Thursday evening at 7:30 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Johns Basic Needs, 105 N. Clinton Ave., St. Johns, MI 48879.

Susan Jane Bertram

Susan Jane Bertram died November 12, 2016 at the age of 65. She was born January 24, 1951 in Lansing, MI the daughter of Russell and Florence (Crowley) Reynolds. Susan was a Graduate of Lansing Gabriel High School, Class of 1969. She is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns. She was employed with the State of Michigan and retired from the Attorney General’s Office in 2009. On October 15, 1976 she married Ken Bertram and he survives her.

Also surviving is one son, Adam (Amy) Bertram and one daughter, Emily (Matthew) Fabry all of DeWitt; five grandchildren, Alivia, Adaline, Elliot, Anderson and Lincoln; two sisters, Janet Jackson and Margaret Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Jerry Reynolds and one sister, Jean Masseau.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams as Celebrant. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lansing. The family will receive relatives and friends on November 15, 2016 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns with a vigil/rosary service held at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan PO Box 30480 Lansing, MI 48909 or Clinton Area Transit 304 Brush St., St. Johns, MI 48879.

William R. Thurston

William R. “Bill” Thurston, 65 of Hubbardston passed away Thursday evening November 10, 2016 in Grand Rapids. Bill was born on July 1, 1951 in St. Johns, the son of Robert and Agnes (Schafer) Thurston. As a young man Bill joined the United States Marines serving from 1969 to 1971. He later worked at General Motors, retiring in 2008 after 30 years of service.

Bill was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Hubbardston and was a past member of the American Legion and the UAW. He was a big U of M fan, enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching Red Wings Hockey and an occasional trip to the casino. Bill was known by everyone to be a big jokester. Whether telling a good joke, pulling a trick or prank, Bill enjoyed a good laugh on you and himself. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Bill was married on October 8, 1977 to Christine Burns.

He is loved and survived by his wife Christine and their children; Greg ( Bobbie) Thurston of Fenwick, Ryan Thurston and fiancé Rudi Bollinger of Hubbardston, his grandchildren; Jordan, Andrew, Aiden, his great grandchild Rylen, three brothers; Dave ( Diane ) Thurston of Fowler, Steve ( Janet) Thurston of Pewamo and Doug ( Sheila) Thurston of Hubbardston. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and a son Joshua.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 AM Tuesday November 15, 2016 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Hubbardston with Father Tom Thompson as celebrant. Committal prayers will follow in St. John Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the mass at church. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society or the Hope Lodge. Envelopes will be available at church or Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding where funeral care has been entrusted.

Marriage licenses filed the week on November 7, 2016

James Scott Smith, 53 of Redfield, Arkansas and Teresa Marie Wilson, 52 of Lansing

Lucas Wayne Webster, 41 of DeWitt and Matthew David Gottshall, 30 of DeWitt

Nash Steven Robert Arnett, 22 of St. Johns and Ashley Marie Salisbury, 21 of Elise

Samantha Elise Pierce, 29 of DeWitt and Emily Ann Edwards, 23 of Flint

Jacobs, LeeAnne and Eric

Peterson, Jill and John

Beach, Erika Lynn and Frederick Oliver, III

Terpening, Michael A and Cole, Amy

Divorce decrees filed the week of October 24 and November 7, 2016

Sandborn, Michael Young and Cathleen Marie

Carnes, Kerry Renee and David Michael

Burk, Robert and Ciara

Brown, Bobbie Jo and Jeffry Sager

Burley, Christina Sue and Troy Elgin

Western Amy L. and Christopher Michael

McIlrath, Samantha Ann and Clayton Dale

Evans, Amiee Nicole and Demarcus Quintero