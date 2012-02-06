Workin’ on the railroad

by Maralyn Fink

I’ve Been Working On The Railroad was the song that came to mind as I was passing by the Depot.

I decided to turn in the drive and speak to the workers. They are in the process of laying more track as they have another car waiting in the wings. This was very interesting to watch and well worth it.

Now I await the new car.

This week’s Mystery Photo

Where is this?

Where is this?

209 N. Lansing St.

The current owners are Donald and Drucilla Rademacher. Previous owners include David A. Rademacher. In the 1950s this was the home of popular teacher and coach Bob Marble and his family including Biff the dog.

A Look Back – Blood Drive

Barry Clark Bauer

These local businessmen were kicking off the Red Cross Blood Drive in 1972.

Left to right: Roger Beebee; local bank officer, Gayle Desprez; Clinton National Bank vice-president, unidentified, Barry Dean; Dean’s Hardware, and Marv Barclay; shipping supervisor at Federal-Mogul.

Benny and Jessie’s Pet Info – Destructive Behavior Problems in Puppies

Pediatric Behavior Problems in Dogs

Undesirable behavior exhibited by dogs between puppyhood and adolescence, such as destructive chewing, jumping on people, and play biting, is medically referred to as pediatric behavior problems. Though these behaviors may be perceived as a “normal” trait of a puppy, it is often not acceptable behavior for a pet. It is important to address this as early as possible with behavioral modification therapies while the puppy is still impressionable.

Genetics do play an important role and behavior of young pups is likely to be similar to those of their parents. Certain breeds inherit certain problems like unruly, activity problems in working breeds of dog. However, such behavioral problems have been found to be more common in urban areas where opportunities for exercise and play are limited.

Symptoms and Types

Destructive Chewing

Initially, the pup may chew and damage furniture and/or other household items in the presence of family member, but after being caught and punished, he may continue be destructive when no family member is around.

Play biting

Play fighting may be started by a family member initially, but can further escalate or become spontaneous afterward. This is a problem because the deciduous teeth of puppies are still sharp and can cause injury if it bites the hands, legs, and/or clothing of family members. Growling and barking may also develop, but usually differ from the acts associated with fear or justified aggression.

Jumping on People

Jumping on people and placing paws on visitors and/or family members typically occurs during greetings and when she is excited, but may occur when the pup wants attention or something in the person’s hand.

Getting on Counters/Furniture

The pup may get on the counters or furniture to grab an object to chew or eat. He or she may also jump on furniture during play, to get attention, or to rest.

Causes

While many behavior problems in puppies are species-typical, there are some causes that can worsen behavioral issues — many of which are related to inadequate supervision, control, training, exercise, and/or the pup’s general environment. Specific factors that may lead to the categories listed above include:

Destructive chewing

Poor nutrition or inadequate food provisions

Presence of mice or other small mammals in the walls or flooring

Spilled food on carpet or furniture

Insufficient or uninteresting toys

Escape behavior

Play biting

Teasing and rough play (i.e., encouraging pup to bite)

Long confinement periods, especially in small enclosures

Excited greetings by visitors or family members

Getting on Counters/Furniture

Insufficient or uninteresting toys

Desired foods or objects left on furniture

Uncomfortable floor surfaces or inadequate sleeping areas

Diagnosis

You will need to give the veterinarian a thorough history of your dog’s health, including the onset and nature of the symptoms. The questions will particularly focus on the pup’s environment, new additions to the family (including other animals), and other related topics. Laboratory tests, meanwhile, are often not conducted unless a concurrent disease or condition is present.

Your veterinarian will discuss the various behavior modifications techniques like rewards and punishment. It is, however, never advisable to strike the pet, shake it by the scruff, thump its nose, role it on its back or squeeze its lips against its teeth to stop mouthing or biting. Such approaches are detrimental to existing behavioral problems and may aggravate the condition due to fear and aggression.

Vigorous exercise can also be extremely helpful for pups with these types of behavioral problems. Involving these puppies in healthy games like fetch/drop, for example, lets the pup know that the human is in control. Certain medications may also be used especially in cases not responding well to behavioral therapy. Other tips your veterinarian may recommend include:

To Discourage Destructive Chewing

Experiment with various toys and look for those that interests your pet, especially those than have compartments for food

Keep forbidden objects out of reach

Close doors to deny access to forbidden areas

Interrupt any unacceptable chewing with a sharp “no”

Play biting

Provide plenty of exercise and activity

Use toys to distract the pet during the act of playbiting

Leash and halter can be used to provide minimal restraint

Avoid games that encourage playbiting behavior

Put your puppy in puppy classes as early as possible

Take control of resources and train your pup to sit before receiving toys, food, attention, and food

Ignore any pushy social behavior like barking, whining, or pawing for attention

Jumping on People

Teach the pet to sit on command

Avoid games and play that may encourage it to jump on people

Gain your dog’s attention with a loud, sharp noise when it does jump

Head halter can also be used to provide minimal restraint

Getting on Counters/Furniture

Keep your counters and furniture free of any food or other objects that might get attention of the pup

Move dog to a confined area when it does misbehave

Provide interesting toys for mental stimulation, and a comfortable living space

Living and Management

It is important you follow-up with your veterinarian to ascertain the effectiveness of the behavioral therapy program. Prognosis in most cases is good; in addition, the frequency and intensity of such behaviors typically decrease with age.

If the dog is still misbehaving after several weeks, your veterinarian may recommend a trained behavioral therapist for a more intense training program.

Maralyn’s Pet Corner – Ingestion of Feces and Foreign Objects in Cats

Coprophagia and Pica in Cats

Pica is a medical issue referring to a craving for non-food items and the subsequent eating of them. Coprophagia is the eating and ingesting of feces. Generally, neither of these conditions are the result of an underlying disease, but may be the result of a mineral or vitamin deficiency. Fortunately, there are treatment options in these types of cases, or behavior modification practices that can be implemented if it is a non-threatening issue.

Symptoms and Types

You may observe your cat eating dirt, clay, rocks, soap, or other items that can endanger the animal’s health. The largest organ system that is affected by this behavior is the gastrointestinal tract, especially if foreign objects are being swallowed. You may notice that the animal is vomiting, has loose stools, or has diarrhea. There may be weakness and lethargy in the animal.

Causes

There are several possible reasons for why an animal would eat feces or other non-food items, including malnutrition, vitamin deficiency, increased appetite, or conditions such as diabetes or thyroid disease. Parasites, too, can be another of the causes for this behavior.

Sometimes an animal will eat its feces if there are remaining undigested articles of food in the stool. Mothers with newborns will also commonly eat the feces of their newborns; this is a normal part of their grooming behavior. As such, puppies may also eat feces as an observation of the mother’s behavior, or as part of exploration. In addition, an animal may eat feces as a response to recent punishment, to attract attention, because it desires to clean its environmental area, or because it is hiding its mistake.

Medical Causes:

Inflammatory bowel disease

Diabetes

Intestinal parasites

Anemia

Increased hunger

Neurological disease

Vitamin deficiency

Malnutrition

Thyroid disease

Diagnosis

Your veterinarian will need to distinguish between medical and behavioral causes. will need to begin by giving a thorough history of your pet’s health and recent activities. A complete blood profile will be conducted, including a chemical blood profile, a complete blood count, and a urinalysis. If it is not due to a medical condition, your veterinarian will need a full history on your cat, including its diet and appetite, handling practices, and information about its environment. This will assist your veterinarian in developing a proper treatment plan.

Treatment

Treatment will depend on whether the underlying cause is medical or behavioral in nature. For instance, if it is behavioral in nature, your veterinarian may recommend changing your cat’s environment, or using forms of behavior modification, such as a muzzle. Limiting access to any non-food items in the home may also be necessary if it proves to be too difficult to prevent your cat from eating inappropriate items.

Living and Management

Follow up is recommended during the first few months following initial treatment of the animal.

Prevention

Prevention of this type of behavior will require limiting your cat’s access to non-food items, or applying a bitter or pungent taste to such items to discourage regular consumption or chewing. Keeping your cat’s living areas clean, and disposing of waste promptly, will also bar access to feces.

In addition, dietary needs must be organized so that you can be sure that your cat is being supplied with all of its vitamin and nutritional needs, and that it is being eating the required amount of food.