St. Johns Independent

Dan Redman, Brenda Barber, John Wieber, Jason Denovich are ready for the St. Johns Light Festival and Santa Parade.

SJACF supports Winter Festival of LightsMemories of Christmas PastFill a Cop Car is December 3Museum open for Christmas beginning November 302016 Chamber of Commerce AwardsToys for Tots collection sites open – through December 15Understanding Feelings – November 30Red Cross urges donors to give the perfect gift this winterMoolenaar announces December Office HoursCASA Volunteer Advocates NeededMMDHD Calendar – December, 2016Mark Your CalendarThis week’s Mystery PhotoA Look Back – How Sweet It IsObituaries – Susan Kay (Glowacki) Scarchilli, Janice G. Baatz, Faith Rose DavisMarriage licenses filed the week of November 14, 2016