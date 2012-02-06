Latest News

SJACF supports Winter Festival of Lights

Bright, twinkling lights are an integral part of the holiday season – a perfect symbol of cheer and good-will. Thousands of those colorful beams will bring that spirit into the lives of area residents at the Winter Festival of Lights, planned for December 2 in and around downtown St. Johns.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there to help light the Christmas tree and invite guests to view the numerous new light displays that will be positioned along the rail-trail near the Depot. Funding for the displays that will be used at future Festivals was provided by donations from businesses and grants from organizations like the St. Johns Area Community Fund.

“We were thrilled to provide a grant to the Winter Festival of Lights in its first year,” says Jason Denovich, SJACF Board of Directors member who is also a member of the Festival committee. “Supporting this project will illuminate and bring together the community which is exactly what the St. Johns Area Community Fund is designed to inspire.”

Dan Redman, Executive Director of the St. Johns Principal Shopping District and Downtown Development Authority, agrees and is appreciative of the donation. “Brenda Barber provided information to the SJACF, and we are extremely grateful for the $2,200 grant award.”

Barber’s initial idea for the Festival has quite literally come to light in the past few months. She and other committee members have worked on events for the celebration that will run from 4:30 to 10 p.m. In addition to traditional holiday happenings – like the Live Nativity, Santa Parade, lighting of the tree, youth visits with Santa and story-telling at Briggs District Library – an assortment of new activities for the young and young-at-heart insure lots of holiday “light” fun for everyone.

The Depot area and rail-trail is a focal part of the celebration that includes tours of the train cars and displays of Victorian holiday decorations and Christmas trees sponsored by the Clinton County Arts Council. Arts and crafts, cookie decorating, wreath-making and other fun activities will take place at businesses and office storefronts throughout the downtown area, and numerous food vendors will offer holiday treats. Guests can also take wagon rides around the town to check out holiday lights and vote for their favorite “best” decorated homes and businesses.

Even with all the fun things to do and see, the new displays at and around the rail-trail and Depot are the main “lights” of the Festival, Redman says. “We are looking forward to this first year of the Festival and know the light displays that we were able to purchase will be part of this community event for years to come.”

For detailed Festival information and a complete schedule of events visit http://www.downtownstjohns.org/downtownstjohnsmi.html

Memories of Christmas Past

Travel through time to Christmas in the first half of the 20th century by visiting the St. Johns Depot, 107 E. Railroad Street, on December 2, 4:30 – 10:00 PM, and December 3, Noon – 4:00 PM.

See ornaments from the Victorian era, from the 40s and 50s, a bubble-light tree and a tree decked out in patriotic ornaments. Sitting among the trees will be toys from bygone years, including a Lionel train from the 50s. All of these are the genuine articles, with the ornaments and trees donated and Lionel train for this occasion by Bill and Sharon Irrer, who have collected Christmas items over several decades. The toys are on loan from the Old Crow Antique Shop owned by Jan Seperic.

Additional features include old-fashioned Christmas “crackers” to the first 100 people on Friday; a chance to win old and new Christmas items, and a children’s activity area. You can view the working HO train layout in the east room as well as tour the historic train cars sitting on the tracks.

“Memories of Christmas Past” is being held in conjunction with the St. Johns Festival of Lights on December 2, and it will continue on the afternoon of December 3. This event is being offered by the Clinton Northern Railway branch of the Clinton County Arts Council at no charge, but donations are encouraged for the supplies needed to continue the restoration of the railcars.

Clinton County Arts Council is grateful to receive operational support from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts. All funds used for the railcar restoration are raised by the Friends of the Railroad Committee, and 90% of the work to restore the cars is done by volunteers.

Fill a Cop Car is December 3

On Saturday, December 3rd from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Law Enforcement officers throughout Clinton County will be asking for your help. Their goal is to Fill the Cop Cars with groceries.

Officers will be at your local grocery stores and police departments with the purpose of helping to fill our local food banks with non-perishable food items.

Police Officers chose their profession so that they can help others. During this time of year they often experience families in need, but don’t have the ability to help directly. By filling the cop cars, they can see to it that those who need a helping hand can get it.

We are asking that you purchase an extra item or two and help us help those that are less fortunate. The back seats of the patrol vehicles are usually used to transport people that have run afoul of the law. Help us put them to good use.

Officers will be at the following locations in Clinton County:

– Kroger, 900 S. Business 127, St. Johns

– Wal-Mart, 1165 Superior Drive, St. Johns

– Bath Township Hall, 14480 Webster Road, Bath

– Montecello’s Market, 16912 Marsh Road, Bath

– Village Food Pride, 501 S. Main Street, Ovid

All food collected at these locations will be donated to the food banks at Capital Area Community Services and Redeemer United Methodist Church in DeWitt. The officers of the St. Johns Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Bath Township Police Department, and Ovid Police Department appreciate your generosity during this holiday season.

Museum open for Christmas beginning November 30

The Paine-Gillam-Scott House Museum invites you to a Victorian Christmas celebration starting November 30. The house has a fresh cut tree and greens, decorations that are appropriate for the late 1800’s through early 1900’s with lots of antique toys under the tree.

The museum is located at 106 Maple Street, west of the Courthouse and is open for the Christmas season on Wednesdays 2:00 to 6:30 pm and Sundays 1:00 to 4:00 pm through Sunday, December 18. For further information, please contact the Museum at PGSMuseum@hotmail.com, call 989-224-2894 or 989-292-9096. The website is PGSmuseum.com.