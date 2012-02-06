2016 Chamber of Commerce Awards

This year the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors were very excited to present the William Patton Award to Lynn Weber. Some of Lynn’s attributes mentioned at our November luncheon were he is methodical, a perfectionist, always well liked, stands behind his staff, professional, well versed, prepared, community minded, very giving, always has time for anyone, a talented business and people manager and loving and loyal to family. He always does all this with a smile and genuine love for everyone.

The William Patton Award was developed by the Chamber Ambassadors in the late 1980’s to honor a highly respected businessman in the community: Mr. William Patton. The award each year is passed on to someone that confirms to the same high standard of conduct and honor that Mr. Patton lived by in regards to community service, professionalism, religious involvement and highest standard of moral character and conduct.

The Chamber was honored that Mr. Patton’s daughters Linda Patton and Mary Beth Moldenhauer and his son Tom Patton could attend this year’s Awards Luncheon that took place on November 10.

The Chamber Member Business of the Year Award was presented to Clinton Transit.

Clinton Area Transit System was established in 2001 as a public transit system by our County Commissioners. It provides origin to destination service to meet the transportation needs of passengers from all Clinton County addresses. The “Blue Bus” is a demand response system with buses running when people have requested a ride. All vehicles within Clinton Transit are accessible to serve persons with disabilities and service animals are always welcome.

Clinton Transit has a full fleet of 21 buses and 7 minivans and they have a total staff of 35 with 13 full time and 22 part time staff members.

In presenting the Patton Award each year it is important to remember the past recipients. They were:

1987 Hugh Banninga

1988 No award presented

1989 James Moore

1990 Bess Osgood

1991 Eloise Hambleton

1992 Roy Briggs and Muriel Gilson

1993 Stuart Opperlander and Bill Richards

1994 Bernard Feldpausch

1995 Paul McNamara

1996 Don Rademacher

1997 Fred and Mary Meyer

1998 John and Catherine Rumbaugh

1999 Robert Sirrine

2000 Gordon Vandermark

2001 Leon Brewbaker

2002 Edna Flegner

2003 Ken Moore

2004 John Arehart

2005 Alvin (AJ) Thelen

2006 Roger Dershem

2007 Dennis Koenigsknecht

2008 Bonnie Fyvie

2009 Joann Martis

2010 Dave Hunt Sr.

2011 Molly Minnick

2012 Dean Hartenburg

2013 Dennis Whitlock

2014 Bill Brown

2015 Tom Benson

Toys for Tots collection sites open – through December 15

The Marine Corp Toys for Tots campaign has begun in Clinton County. The Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, which is the sponsoring organization for Toys for Tots in Clinton County has delivered over 35 collection boxes to businesses throughout the county that will collect toys through Thursday, Dec 15 for Clinton County children.

For anyone donating a toy, please consider this. The campaign always gets lots of games, generic baby dolls, Barbie dolls, generic cars and trucks, footballs and basketballs. Some of the most popular items requested this year are anything drawing, minecraft, Trolls and Beat Bo. We are also always in need of things like craft kits for older girls, current CD’s, DVD’s and books from recent movie releases, sports apparel (MSU hats and shirts), fishing or hunting items, etc.

If you place a toy in one of these boxes you can be assured the toy will go to a child that lives in Clinton County:

In Bath: Bath Township Office

In DeWitt: Bridge Street Hair, DeWitt City Police, DeWitt District Library, DeWitt Township Police and Fire (both locations), Mercantile Bank, New Beginnings Learn and Play and Verizon Wireless.

In Fowler: Dollar General, Journey Federal Credit Union, Ken’s Kar Kare and Main Street Pizza;

In Ovid: Dollar General, Journey Federal Credit Union and Main Street Pizza;

In St. Johns: Barber’s Floors and More, Big Boy, Briggs Public Library, Bruno’s Bar, Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Dollar General, FirstMerit Bank, Journey Federal Credit Union, Mercantile Bank, Peebles, St. Johns Police Department, Tractor Supply, Walgreens and Walmart.

In Wacousta: Watertown Charter Township.

If your family needs assistance with clothing, food and toys for the holidays, please register with Capital Area Community Services at 989-224-6702. If you need assistance with just toys and you are not registered with another agency, call Clinton County Toys for Tots at 989-224-7248 or email ccchamber@4wbi.net.

If you have any questions about the Toys for Tots campaign, toys needs or toy distribution, contact Brenda Terpening at the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at 989-224-7248.

Understanding Feelings – November 30

This series will give parents an opportunity to discuss, do activities, and learn strategies on each topic to enhance their parenting skills. In the first session, parents will increase their understanding of Nurturing Parenting, a proven approach experienced by hundreds of thousands of families worldwide.

MSU Extension in Clinton County invites interested parents of children birth to 8 years old to come to participate in this series. Sessions are from 1:00 pm – 2:15 pm, at the Bath Township Library Center (14033 Webster Rd) in Bath. Please call in advance to register at 989-224-5241. This is a free series open to the community; attend one session or all eight.

Sessions Schedule Wednesdays:

December 7: Understanding and Developing Family Morals, Values and Rules

December 14: Praising Children and their Behavior & Understanding Discipline

December 21: Learning Positive Ways to Deal with Stress and Anger

Red Cross urges donors to give the perfect gift this winter

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give the perfect gift this holiday season – a lifesaving blood or platelet donation. By rolling up a sleeve, donors can help ensure patients continue to receive treatment throughout the holiday season.

Busy holiday schedules and travel plans make it more challenging for regular donors to give, and many businesses and organizations postpone hosting blood drives during the holiday season for these same reasons. This can lead to a decline in blood donations, but the need is constant.

“While many of us gather with friends and family this time of year, patients may spend the holidays in a hospital room,” said Todd Kulman of the Red Cross Great Lakes Blood Services Region. “The need for blood doesn’t take a break for the holidays. Please make an appointment to give the most meaningful gift of all – the gift of life through a blood or platelet donation.”

To encourage donations around Thanksgiving, those who come to give blood or platelets from Nov. 24-28 will be emailed a set of recipes from celebrity chef partners Mario Batali, Rick Bayless, Richard Blais, David Burke, Mike Isabella and Ellie Krieger.

Power Red maximizes donations

Blood donors with type O, B negative and A negative blood can help more patients with one appointment by making a Power Red donation at select Red Cross blood donation centers and blood drives. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells – the most commonly transfused blood component. Red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body and are frequently give to trauma and surgery patients. During a Power Red donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and plasma and platelets are then safely and comfortably returned to the donor.

“With just a little extra time at their appointment, donors can have an even greater impact on patients in need,” added Kulman.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit on Twitter at @RedCross.

Moolenaar announces December Office Hours

Congressman John Moolenaar (R-Midland) announced office hours to be held by constituent relations representatives at locations throughout the Fourth District. Residents in need of assistance with a federal agency are welcome to attend and no appointment is necessary.

December 8

12:00-1:00 PM

Clinton County Building

Garden Level Conference Room “A”

2:00-3:00 PM

Carson City Public Library

10:00-11:00 AM

Surbeck Building

Board of Commissioners’ Chambers

Corunna, MI 48817

December 9

11:30 AM-12:30 PM

Gratiot County Courthouse

Commissioner’s Room

CASA Volunteer Advocates Needed

CASA-The Voice for Clinton County’s Children is currently accepting applications for our next CASA Volunteer Advocate Training.

Those interested in serving as a CASA Advocate must submit a volunteer application, completely pass a criminal and personal background check, and participate in our 30-hour pre-service training.

Applicants should have ample time to visit their appointed child every 7 to 10 days (activities during visits may include playing games, playing outside, helping with homework, coloring, etc.). Our program continues to work toward our goal of having enough CASA Advocates for every Clinton County child who is in foster care.

For more information, please visit our website ClintonCountyCASA.org or contact our office at clintoncountycasa@gmail.com or 517-599-7145.

MMDHD Calendar – December, 2016

Family Planning Clinic Schedule

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department’s Family Planning Clinics provide confidential care to men and women in need of contraception and reproductive health services. Charges for services and supplies are based on income. The Family Planning Clinics are scheduled as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

December 6: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

December 13: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

December 20: 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

Hearing & Vision Screening Clinic

Vision screening is required for all children entering kindergarten. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department offers free vision testing, as well as hearing screening tests for all children ages 3 to 21. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 227-3125, Monday through Friday.

WIC Benefit Pick-Up Schedule

Pregnant and breastfeeding women, infants and children up to 5 years old may be eligible for free food through the WIC (Women, Infants & Children) program. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department WIC Benefit Pick-up Clinics are scheduled as follows:

December 7

December 12: at Mid-Michigan District Health Department, 1307 E. Townsend Road in St. Johns, from 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

“In accordance with Federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) policy, this institution is prohibited from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 or call (202) 720-5964 (voice and TDD). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.”

Immunization Clinics

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department Immunization Clinics are to be held as follows:

Mid-Michigan District Health Department

1307 E. Townsend Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

December 5: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

December 12: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m

December 15: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m

December 19: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Immunizations will be available for adults and children eight weeks of age through adulthood, appointments are preferred. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (989) 224-2195, Option 5, Monday through Friday.

Mark Your Calendar

Calling on St. Johns residents to decorate outside of their houses by December 2nd

Crafters needed for December 3 Craft Show

