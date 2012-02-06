This week’s Mystery Photo

803 N. Lansing St.

The current owner is Roger Wright. Previous owners include Mel Warren, David and Brenda Post, Amber Wells, David Post, Amber Simmons, and Coral Johnson.

A Look Back – How Sweet It Is

Barry Clark Bauer

Over 900 youngsters in the St. Johns School System are receiving their second dose of oral polio vaccine last week and this week. Friday morning school nurses Mrs. Gertrude Buehler (left) and Mrs. Princess Parker (right) concentrated on Swegles School in St. Johns where kindergarteners Jimmy Barrett, Stephanie Meyer, Brent LaBar, Michael Fettig and Jeff Brown are shown receiving their sugar cube and vaccine.

Looking on is the teacher, Mrs. Jean Gibson.