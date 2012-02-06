Transitions

Obituaries

Susan Kay (Glowacki) Scarchilli

Susan Kay Scarchilli, age 49, beloved wife of Francis for 20 years, died November 21, 2016. She was born on August 17, 1967 to Frank and Janet Glowacki in St. Johns.

She was the loving mother of Emilie, Frankie, Sarah, Lizzie, Joseph and Dominic. She is survived by her mother Janet Mae Glowacki, sister Theresa (Tim) Owen, brother Thomas (Jean) Glowacki; nieces and nephews Tyler, Julia, Annika, Cole, Sophia, Hannah, Alex. Michelle (Giacomo) Folden, Michael (Kelsey), Matthew, Maria, Adam, Elise and Robert. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank, on April 12, 2016.

Sue had a devotion to Jesus and Mary and loved her Catholic faith. She was a very prayerful person. She loved being with her children. Sue was a very active pro-life advocate. She was devoted to homeschooling as the Coordinator of Education for the Regina Caeli Academy. She enjoyed music and played both the flute and piano. Until the very end, she put others before herself.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on November 26, 2016 at SS. Cyril and Methodius Slovak Catholic Church in Sterling Heights at 10:30 am. Visitation will be November 25, 2016 from 02:00 PM – 09:00 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm and at the church until the funeral mass. In lieu of flowers, family would appreciate donations to Regina Caeli Academy. http://rcahybrid.org/Centers/Detroit_Michigan The family is being served by E.J. Mandziuk and Son Funeral Home in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Janice G. Baatz

Janice G. Baatz passed away Monday, November 21, 2016 at the age of 69. She was born February 15, 1947 in Detroit, MI the daughter of Scott and Dorothy (Willey) Buckner. Janice was a nurse at Ovid Health Care for several years retiring in 2007 and when she was not working she loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are three daughters, Kellie Baatz and Michelle Beck both of St. Johns and Jennifer (Tom) Saylor of Southgate, MI; one son, Michael (Holly) Baatz of St. Johns; eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; her father, Scott Buckner of Waterford, MI; two sisters, Melba (Steve) Collins of Waterford, MI, Denise (Alex) Raney of DE and two nephews, Scott and Christopher Collins. She was preceded in death by her mother and a grandson Kasey Baatz.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, December 3, 2016 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. A memorial dinner will be held at The Columbian Hall (Knights of Columbus) 1108 N. Business 127 following the service. The family will receive relatives and friends from 2:00 PM until service time. Memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation 1050 Wilshire Dr., Suite 302, Troy, MI 48084.

Faith Rose Davis

Faith Rose Davis passed away Sunday, November 20, 2016 at 28 weeks gestational age at Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, MI. She lived a life knowing only love-the love of her family and the love of the Lord.

Funeral Services will be held at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI on Wednesday, November 23, 2016, at 11:00 A.M., with Rev.

Fr. Fred Thelen officiating. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10 – 11 A.M. at the Church prior to the service.

Faith is survived by her parents Ron and Kate Davis of Fowler, MI, big sister Emma Davis and big brother Ronnie Davis, grandparents; Kathleen and Patrick Murtha of Saline, MI, Rosanne and Gerard Davis of Concord, MI, great-grandmothers; Margaret Thelen of St. Johns, MI, and Sandra Davis of Lansing, MI. She is also survived by 10 aunts and uncles and 9 cousins as well as a community of additional family members and friends, who provided countless prayers and support.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep at www.nowilaymedowntosleep.org/donate. NILMDTS is an International non-profit whose mission is to provide remembrance photography at no cost to parents suffering the loss of a baby. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes – Goerge Chapel, Fowler, Michigan.

Marriage licenses filed the week of November 14, 2016

Thomas Joseph Fox, 59 of Grand Ledge and Lynn Ann Eiseler, 61 of Bath

Lex Bryan Clough, 48 of DeWitt and Sara Lynn Schafer, 37 of DeWitt

Joseph Phillip Stoddard, 25 of Westphalia and Danyelle Kristin Simon, 25 of Pewamo

Helmar Ronald Brunn, 73 of St. Johns and Mary Suzanne Maxwell, 82 of St. Johns

Brett Camden Charles Wilson, 27 of Indianapolis, Indiana and Whitney Lynn Willis, 28 of Fishers, Indiana